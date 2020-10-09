The following calls were made to police agencies on Oct. 8; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

 

Beckley Police Department

Attempt to serve court document: Massey Street

Breaking and entering in progress: South Oakwood Avenue

Burglar alarm: 100 Beckwoods Drive (Beckley Housing Authority)

Check welfare: South Fayette Street, Hunter Street, Harper Park Drive, Woodlawn Avenue

Civil matter: G Street, South Kanawha Street

Disturbance: Clayton Street

Domestic: Worley Road, Mills Avenue

Fraud: Hartley Avenue

Harassment: McCulloch Drive

Joyriding: Woodlawn Avenue

Larceny: Woodlawn Avenue (2), Sturgeons Branch 

Loud music/noise: Lewis-Ritchie Drive, Reservoir Road

Magistrate detail: Main Street

Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)

Mental hygiene served: Fairlawn Avenue

Mental problem: Third Avenue

Motor vehicle accident with injury: Stanaford Road/Woodcrest Drive, North Eisenhower Drive, 4300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

Noise complaint: Woodlawn Avenue

Road rage: Neville Street

School zone: Maxwell Hill Road (Maxwell Hill Elementary School), Crescent Road (Crescent Elementary School)

Shoplifting: North Eisenhower Drive, 133 Beckley Crossing (Kroger), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)

Special assignment: 100 block Park Avenue, 100 block Central Avenue, 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive (4), 500 block Scott Avenue (2), 300 block Woodlawn Avenue, 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School) (2), 200 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 100 block Larew Avenue (2), 100 block Prince Street, 200 block Beaver Avenue, 100 block South Heber Street, 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 100 block Orchard Avenue, 200 block Main Street, Mercer Street/College Avenue

Stolen property: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD), North Fayette Street

Suspicious activity: Timber Ridge Drive

Suspicious person: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Suspicious vehicle: Ewart Avenue/Wyoming Avenue

Threats: 200 block Johnstown Road

Traffic stop: South Oakwood Avenue/Robert C. Byrd Drive, Johnstown Road/East Prince Street, 100 block South Eisenhower Drive, West Virginia Street/Beaver Avenue

Unwanted person: Beckley Plaza

Vehicle identification number verification: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)

• • •

Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office

ATVs: Crab Orchard

Burglary: Beaver

Destruction of property: Dry Hill

Disturbance: Beckley Junction, Calloway Heights, Pemberton, Crab Orchard, Lester, Bradley, Mabscott, Prosperity

Larceny: Dry Creek

Loud music: Shady Spring (2)

Motor vehicle accident: Cabell Heights, Beaver, Cranberry, Grandview

Noise complaint: Shady Spring

Prowler: Raleigh

Reckless driver: Surveyor, Stanaford, Beaver

Shoplifting: Glen Daniel

Shots fired: Crab Orchard

Suspicious person: Beaver, Bradley

Suspicious vehicle: Sophia

Trespassing: Midway

