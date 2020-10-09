The following calls were made to police agencies on Oct. 8; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Attempt to serve court document: Massey Street
Breaking and entering in progress: South Oakwood Avenue
Burglar alarm: 100 Beckwoods Drive (Beckley Housing Authority)
Check welfare: South Fayette Street, Hunter Street, Harper Park Drive, Woodlawn Avenue
Civil matter: G Street, South Kanawha Street
Disturbance: Clayton Street
Domestic: Worley Road, Mills Avenue
Fraud: Hartley Avenue
Harassment: McCulloch Drive
Joyriding: Woodlawn Avenue
Larceny: Woodlawn Avenue (2), Sturgeons Branch
Loud music/noise: Lewis-Ritchie Drive, Reservoir Road
Magistrate detail: Main Street
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)
Mental hygiene served: Fairlawn Avenue
Mental problem: Third Avenue
Motor vehicle accident with injury: Stanaford Road/Woodcrest Drive, North Eisenhower Drive, 4300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Noise complaint: Woodlawn Avenue
Road rage: Neville Street
School zone: Maxwell Hill Road (Maxwell Hill Elementary School), Crescent Road (Crescent Elementary School)
Shoplifting: North Eisenhower Drive, 133 Beckley Crossing (Kroger), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Special assignment: 100 block Park Avenue, 100 block Central Avenue, 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive (4), 500 block Scott Avenue (2), 300 block Woodlawn Avenue, 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School) (2), 200 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 100 block Larew Avenue (2), 100 block Prince Street, 200 block Beaver Avenue, 100 block South Heber Street, 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 100 block Orchard Avenue, 200 block Main Street, Mercer Street/College Avenue
Stolen property: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD), North Fayette Street
Suspicious activity: Timber Ridge Drive
Suspicious person: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Suspicious vehicle: Ewart Avenue/Wyoming Avenue
Threats: 200 block Johnstown Road
Traffic stop: South Oakwood Avenue/Robert C. Byrd Drive, Johnstown Road/East Prince Street, 100 block South Eisenhower Drive, West Virginia Street/Beaver Avenue
Unwanted person: Beckley Plaza
Vehicle identification number verification: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)
• • •
Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office
ATVs: Crab Orchard
Burglary: Beaver
Destruction of property: Dry Hill
Disturbance: Beckley Junction, Calloway Heights, Pemberton, Crab Orchard, Lester, Bradley, Mabscott, Prosperity
Larceny: Dry Creek
Loud music: Shady Spring (2)
Motor vehicle accident: Cabell Heights, Beaver, Cranberry, Grandview
Noise complaint: Shady Spring
Prowler: Raleigh
Reckless driver: Surveyor, Stanaford, Beaver
Shoplifting: Glen Daniel
Shots fired: Crab Orchard
Suspicious person: Beaver, Bradley
Suspicious vehicle: Sophia
Trespassing: Midway