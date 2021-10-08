The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Oct. 7; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Animal call: Mercer Street
Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: North Oakwood Avenue, Burgess Street, South Fayette Street, Prillerman Avenue, West Neville Street/Virginia Street
Attempt to serve warrant: South Fayette Street
Burglar alarm: Yellowwood Way (Bodyworks)
Check welfare: Johnstown Road (Manor House Apartments), 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive, Pinewood Drive/Market Road, Beckley Crossing/North Eisenhower Drive (2)
Child abuse/neglect: Ridge Avenue
Disturbance: Hager Street, 1100 block Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard, Neville Street/Leslie C Gates Place, Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Domestic: Fifth Street
Eloped/walked away: Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital)
Extra patrol: Harper Road (Little General/Burger King), 700 block North Kanawha Street, 1200 block South Fayette Street, 300 block Prince Street, 100 block Beckley Plaza, Third Avenue/Second Street, 500 block Neville Street (2), Hickory Drive (Greenbrier Estates Apartments), 100 block E Street, 100 block Hager Street, Ewart Avenue (Willbrian Apartments) (3), 500 block Woodlawn Avenue, 100 block Ninth Street, 100 block City Avenue (2), 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive, Rails to Trails (5), 100 block Broadway Street, 100 block Main Street (3), 100 block Church Street, 100 block Booker Street, 100 block Pinewood Drive, 100 block Hull Street, North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 100 block Patch Street, 1900 block Harper Road (2), 100 block Hargrove Street
Follow-up call: Hager Street
Foot patrol: 500 block Neville Street
Found property: South Eisenhower Drive (Raleigh County Sheriff's Office)
Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road
Mail run: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)
Motor vehicle accident with injury: 100 block Beaver Avenue
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: 100 block Stanaford Road, 100 block Hartley Avenue
Overdose: North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (2)
Panhandling: 4000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Reckless driving: Rural Acres Drive/Robert C. Byrd Drive, McGinnis Street/Garfield Street
School zone: Park Avenue (Park Middle School), Maxwell Hill Road (Maxwell Hill Elementary)
Shots fired: Bailey Avenue
Special assignment: Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School), Park Avenue (Park Middle School)
Suspicious activity: Nebraska Avenue
Suspicious person: Robert C. Byrd Drive (McDonald's), Third Avenue
Tobacco violation: Stanaford Road (Academy of Careers and Technology), Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School)
Traffic stop: Robert C. Byrd Drive/Glenview Road, 2300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive (2), 2200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive (2), Robert C. Byrd Drive (CVS pharmacy), Veterans Avenue/Robert C. Byrd Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive, North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), Ewart Avenue/West Neville Street (2), Third Avenue (Little General), 1000 block South Eisenhower Drive, 4200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, North Kanawha Street/Prince Street
Unwanted person: Prince Street, Mercer Street, Hargrove Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Vehicle towed: Temple Street
------
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Breaking and entering not in progress: Ghent, Glen White
Burglar alarm: Crab Orchard, Skelton
Destruction of property: Dry Hill, Lester
Disturbance: Beckley, Mount Tabor, Arnett
Extra patrol: Calloway Heights
Fraud: MacArthur, Harper Heights
Larceny: Bradley
Lost property: Eccles
Motor vehicle accident leaving the scene: Beckley
Motor vehicle accident with fluids: Daniels, Stover
Prowler: Crab Orchard
Reckless driving: Beckley
Shots fired: Raleigh
Suspicious activity: Prosperity
Suspicious person: Beaver, Raleigh, Bradley, Harper Heights, Coal City
Suspicious vehicle: Calloway Heights