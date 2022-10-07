The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Oct. 6; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police Department

Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: South Railroad Avenue

Bike patrol: Rails to Trails

Breaking and entering not in progress: Dock Street

 

Burglar alarm: 301 City Ave., 4303 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply), Virginia Street

Check welfare: 1320 N. Eisenhower Drive (Golden Corral), 4100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

Child abuse/neglect: 1129 S. Fayette St. (Stratton Elementary)

Disturbance: 105 Adair St. (Raleigh County Board of Education)

Domestic violence petition served: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

Eloped/walked away: 306 Stanaford Road (Beckley Appalachian Regional Healthcare) (2)

Extra patrol: 100 Adair St. (New River Park) (2), 1000 Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Blvd., 205 Crescent Road (Crescent Elementary), 100 block Eighth Street, 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (3), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (3), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), 100 block Ewart Avenue, 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments), Fourth Street, 200 block Granville Avenue, 1900 block Harper Road, 100 block Larew Avenue (2), 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive (2), 500 block Neville Street (2), 100 block Patch Street, Rails to Trails (2), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 3893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 4200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 4259 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Aspen Dental) (3), 4303 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply) (2), 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex), Woodlawn Avenue, 100 block Woodlawn Avenue, 1000 block Woodlawn Avenue

Fight: South Heber Street/McCreery Street

Follow-up call: North Sand Branch Road

K-9 unit request: 301 City Ave.

Larceny: G Street

Loud music/noise: Crawford Street/Johnstown Road (2)

Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (Beckley Judicial Annex) (2)

Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: 1900 block Harper Road, 200 block Pikeview Drive, 3400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

Parking complaint: Virginia Street

Radar patrol: 200 block Westwood Drive

Shoplifting: 1251 N. Eisenhower Drive, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (3)

Smoke: Central Avenue/Wilkes Avenue

Special assignment: 1001 Maxwell Hill Road (Maxwell Hill Elementary)

Suspicious activity: 4259 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Aspen Dental)

Suspicious person: Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard/Robert C. Byrd Drive, 1000 block North Eisenhower Drive, 129 Main St. (United National Bank), Springdale Avenue

Traffic stop: 110 Beckley Crossing (Hobby Lobby), 120 Beckley Crossing (TJ Maxx), 1000 Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Blvd., Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard/Stanaford Road, 300 block North Eisenhower Drive, First Avenue/Second Street, 1600 block Harper Road, 700 block South Kanawha Street, New Jersey Avenue/South Eisenhower Drive, Reservoir Road/West Neville Street, 3000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 3700 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 4000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 4100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 4600 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 200 block Westwood Drive (3)

Unwanted person: 110 Beckley Plaza

Vagrant: North Vance Drive

Vehicle disabled: 1300 block South Eisenhower Drive

 

--- 

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

Accident: Tolleytown

Burglar alarm: Clear Creek, Beckley

Burglary: Stanaford

Disturbance: Crab Orchard (3), Bradley

Extra patrol: Sophia (2), Beaver (2), Crab Orchard (6), Daniels, Arnett

Fight: Calloway Heights

Fraud: Beckley

Motor vehicle accident: Beaver, Crab Orchard, Bradley

Parking complaint: Crab Orchard

Radar patrol: Ghent

Reckless driving: Beaver, Shady Spring (2)

School zone: Cranberry, Ghent (2)

Shots fired: Stanaford

Stolen property: Shady Spring

Stolen vehicle: Pluto

Suspicious activity: Sophia, Blue Jay, Beckley (2)

Suspicious person: Sophia

Suspicious vehicle: MacArthur

Threats: Eccles

Unwanted person: Beaver

Vagrant: Daniels

Vehicle disabled: Beckley

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video