The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Oct. 6; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: South Railroad Avenue
Bike patrol: Rails to Trails
Breaking and entering not in progress: Dock Street
Burglar alarm: 301 City Ave., 4303 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply), Virginia Street
Check welfare: 1320 N. Eisenhower Drive (Golden Corral), 4100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Child abuse/neglect: 1129 S. Fayette St. (Stratton Elementary)
Disturbance: 105 Adair St. (Raleigh County Board of Education)
Domestic violence petition served: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Eloped/walked away: 306 Stanaford Road (Beckley Appalachian Regional Healthcare) (2)
Extra patrol: 100 Adair St. (New River Park) (2), 1000 Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Blvd., 205 Crescent Road (Crescent Elementary), 100 block Eighth Street, 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (3), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (3), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), 100 block Ewart Avenue, 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments), Fourth Street, 200 block Granville Avenue, 1900 block Harper Road, 100 block Larew Avenue (2), 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive (2), 500 block Neville Street (2), 100 block Patch Street, Rails to Trails (2), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 3893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 4200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 4259 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Aspen Dental) (3), 4303 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply) (2), 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex), Woodlawn Avenue, 100 block Woodlawn Avenue, 1000 block Woodlawn Avenue
Fight: South Heber Street/McCreery Street
Follow-up call: North Sand Branch Road
K-9 unit request: 301 City Ave.
Larceny: G Street
Loud music/noise: Crawford Street/Johnstown Road (2)
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (Beckley Judicial Annex) (2)
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: 1900 block Harper Road, 200 block Pikeview Drive, 3400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Parking complaint: Virginia Street
Radar patrol: 200 block Westwood Drive
Shoplifting: 1251 N. Eisenhower Drive, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (3)
Smoke: Central Avenue/Wilkes Avenue
Special assignment: 1001 Maxwell Hill Road (Maxwell Hill Elementary)
Suspicious activity: 4259 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Aspen Dental)
Suspicious person: Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard/Robert C. Byrd Drive, 1000 block North Eisenhower Drive, 129 Main St. (United National Bank), Springdale Avenue
Traffic stop: 110 Beckley Crossing (Hobby Lobby), 120 Beckley Crossing (TJ Maxx), 1000 Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Blvd., Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard/Stanaford Road, 300 block North Eisenhower Drive, First Avenue/Second Street, 1600 block Harper Road, 700 block South Kanawha Street, New Jersey Avenue/South Eisenhower Drive, Reservoir Road/West Neville Street, 3000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 3700 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 4000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 4100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 4600 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 200 block Westwood Drive (3)
Unwanted person: 110 Beckley Plaza
Vagrant: North Vance Drive
Vehicle disabled: 1300 block South Eisenhower Drive
---
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Accident: Tolleytown
Burglar alarm: Clear Creek, Beckley
Burglary: Stanaford
Disturbance: Crab Orchard (3), Bradley
Extra patrol: Sophia (2), Beaver (2), Crab Orchard (6), Daniels, Arnett
Fight: Calloway Heights
Fraud: Beckley
Motor vehicle accident: Beaver, Crab Orchard, Bradley
Parking complaint: Crab Orchard
Radar patrol: Ghent
Reckless driving: Beaver, Shady Spring (2)
School zone: Cranberry, Ghent (2)
Shots fired: Stanaford
Stolen property: Shady Spring
Stolen vehicle: Pluto
Suspicious activity: Sophia, Blue Jay, Beckley (2)
Suspicious person: Sophia
Suspicious vehicle: MacArthur
Threats: Eccles
Unwanted person: Beaver
Vagrant: Daniels
Vehicle disabled: Beckley
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.