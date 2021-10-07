The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Oct. 6; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police Department

 

No report provided.

-------

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

Accident: Mabscott

ATV accident: Daniels

Brandishing: Odd

Burglar alarm: Sprague, Crab Orchard, Hotchkiss, Shady Spring, Beaver, Fairdale, MacArthur

Destruction of property: Beckley, Lester

Disturbance: Arnett

Extra patrol: Calloway Heights, Beckley, Hotchkiss, Soak Creek

Juvenile problems: MacArthur, Beaver (2)

Larceny: Ghent, Beckley

Motor vehicle accident: Shady Spring, Ghent

Prowler: Daniels

Reckless driver: Bradley (2), Beaver

Suspicious activity: Cool Ridge

Suspicious person: Harper Heights

Threats: Shady Spring

Trespassing: Beaver

Unwanted person: Sprague

Vehicle disabled: Beaver

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video