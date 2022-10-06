The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Oct. 5; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Animal call: Wilkes Avenue
Assist other department: Ann Street
Attempt to locate: Stanaford Road (Beckley Appalachian Regional Healthcare)
Bike patrol: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)
Burglary not in progress: South Oakwood Avenue
Check welfare: 200 block Second St.reet
Civil matter: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Custody complaint: Harper Road (Kroger)
Disturbance: Massey Street
Domestic: 600 block South Fayette Street, Ninth Street
Drug violation not in progress: 200 block E Street
DUI investigation: 200 block Second Street
Extra patrol: 200 block Woodlawn Avenue, 1 Rails to Trails (3), 400 block Neville Street (2), North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (2), North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (3), 100 block Beckley Plaza, Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 200 block Neville Street, 200 block Main Street, 100 block Eighth Street, 500 block Neville Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar General), 100 block Beckley Crossing, 100 block Prince Street, 900 block West Neville Street, 100 block Hickory Drive, Neville Street (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage)
Fraud: Highland Street
Indecent exposure: South Vance Drive
K-9 unit request: 100 block Grant Street
Lines down: Rural Acres Drive/North Eisenhower Drive
Loud music/noise: Ewart Avenue (Willbrian Apartments), Crawford Street/Johnstown Road, Reservoir Road
Magistrate detail: Main Street (Beckley Judicial Annex)
Mail run: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)
Motor vehicle accident leaving the scene: 100 block Pikeview Drive, 2800 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Beckley Crossing (Kroger)
Motor vehicle accident private lot: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department), Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital)
Motor vehicle accident with fluids: 4200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Panic/hold alarm: South Kanawha Street, South Eisenhower Drive (Mustafa Rahim M.D.)
Parking complaint: Prince Street (Compass Counseling), 200 block South French Street
Possible DUI: Stanaford Road/Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard
Prowler: North Highland Drive
School zone: Crescent Road (Crescent Elementary), South Fayette Street (Stratton Elementary)
Shots fired: Scott Avenue/Temple Street
Special assignment: Main Street (Beckley Judicial Annex)
Speeding vehicle: 200 block Larew Avenue
Suspicious activity: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Wild and Wonderful Car Wash), Robert C. Byrd Drive (Walgreens), North Fayette Street
Suspicious person: Earwood Street, Maplewood Lane, South Fayette Street, Harper Road, South Fayette Street (Family Dollar)
Suspicious vehicle: Wilkes Parkway (YNCA Soccer Complex)
Traffic stop: 100 block Rural Acres Drive, 3800 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Maxwell Hill Road, Rural Acres Drive/Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block West Fourth Street, South Fayette Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Veterans Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Old Eccles Road, 3000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, South Eisenhower Drive (Captain D's), Lilly Street/West Neville Street, Main Street/South Heber Street, South Fayette Street, 300 block Barber Avenue, 100 block Foster Avenue, South Kanawha Street/Allen Avenue, Rural Acres Drive (Integrity Chiropractic)
Unknown LE problem: Ewart Avenue (Willbrian Apartments)
Wanted person: Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital)
---
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Burglar alarm: Daniels, Grandview, Prosperity, Shady Spring
Burglary: Crab Orchard
Counterfeit: MacArthur
Disturbance: Beckley, Sophia, Bradley, Raleigh
Extra patrol: Helen (2), Soak Creek
Four-wheeler: Fitzpatrick
Larceny: Beckley
Motor vehicle accident: Beaver, MacArthur
Parking complaint: Princewick
Possible DUI: Beaver
Shoplifting: MacArthur
Shots fired: Soak Creek
Suspicious activity: Stanaford
Suspicious vehicle: Crab Orchard
Unwanted person: Beaver, Coal City
