The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Oct. 4; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
911 hangup: Coponiti Street
Animal call: Mool Avenue, South Fayette Street/E Street
Attempt suicide: E Street
Attempt to locate: Fairlawn Avenue
Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: Perdue Street (2)
Breaking and entering not in progress: Beckwoods Drive
Burglar alarm: 100 Hylton Lane (Chick Fil A) (2), 303 Fourth St., 100 Beckwoods Drive (Beckley Housing Authority), 112 Travelers Lane
Burglary in progress: Johnstown Road
Check welfare: Hartley Avenue
Civil matter: South Vance Drive
Disturbance: 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), Saunders Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive, Prince Street, Hargrove Street
Domestic: Saunders Avenue
Drug violation: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Drug violation not in progress: Jefferson Street/Johnstown Road
DUI investigation: Gregory Street
Extra patrol: 100 block Larew Avenue (2), 100 block Main Street (2), 100 Adair St. (New River Park) (2), 200 block E Street, 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage) (2), 1900 block Harper Road (3), 400 block Neville Street (5), 500 block Neville Street, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), 200 block Woodlawn Avenue, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (4), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (4), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (5), 1 Rails to Trails (3), 300 block Beckley Plaza, 200 block Neville Street, 100 block Patch Street, 100 block Beckley Crossing, Second Street/Third Avenue, 311 S. Eisenhower Drive (Beckley Little League), 100 block Hylton Lane, South Heber Street/Neville Street, 104 Kiser St. (Beckley Police Department garage), 2 Rails to Trails, 10 Appalachian Drive (Lewis Nissan), 100 block Woodcrest Drive
Follow-up call: 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School), Mellon Street
Foot patrol: 300 block Neville Street, 400 block Neville Street, South Heber Street/Neville Street, 500 block Neville Street
Found property: 306 Stanaford Road (Beckley Appalachian Regional Healthcare)
Intoxicated person: Hager Street/Bostic Avenue
K-9 unit request: Elkins Street, 112 Travelers Lane, Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard/High School Drive, 100 block Bair Street
Larceny: Stanaford Road, 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (Beckley Judicial Annex)
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Motor vehicle accident with injury: Robert C. Byrd Drive/West Neville Street, Harper Road/Homewood Drive
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department), 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Motor vehicle accident leaving the scene: 1030 Woodlawn Ave.
Noise complaint: South Vance Drive
Pedestrian hit: Grey Flats Road
Possible DUI: Mills Avenue
Pursuit: F Street
Radar patrol: 600 block Woodlawn Avenue, 100 block Westwood Drive, 1000 block Woodlawn Avenue (2)
Reckless driving: North Eisenhower Drive
Runaway juvenile: Elkins Street
School zone: 1129 S. Fayette St. (Stratton Elementary)
Special assignment: 1001 Maxwell Hill Road (Maxwell Hill Elementary), 208 Bellevue Lane (Bethel Jewish Synagogue)
Stolen property: South Eisenhower Drive, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Suspicious activity: Mankin Avenue, Mason Street, Lewis Ritchie Drive, South Vance Drive, Hylton Lane
Suspicious person: North Eisenhower Drive, Ewart Avenue, Third Avenue, Lewis Ritchie Drive, Sisson Street (2), James Street
Suspicious vehicle: 513 Ewart Ave. (Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine), Alaska Avenue
Traffic stop: 3604 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little General), Robert C. Byrd Drive/Rural Acres Drive, Park Avenue/Watts Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Veterans Avenue (4), 2200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2500 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 3000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Sisson Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Paint Street, Pinewood Drive/Maxwell Hill Road, 4100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive (2), South Heber Street/Second Street, Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard/High School Drive, South Fayette Street/Barber Avenue, South Kanawha Street/School Street
Transport juvenile: Elkins Street
Unknown LE problem: Thornton Street, Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard/Stanaford Road
Unresponsive: Thornton Street
Unwanted person: Beckley Crossing
Vehicle disabled: Coal River Road/Jennifer Court
Vehicle identification number verification: North Kanawha Street
Warrant served: E Street
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Breaking and entering in progress: Shady Spring
Burglar alarm: Shady Spring
Destruction of property: Crab Orchard, out of county
Disturbance: Beckley, Glen Morgan, Harper Park, Daniels
Larceny: Crab Orchard
Motor vehicle accident leaving the scene: Mabscott
Shoplifting: Beaver
Suspicious activity: Shady Spring
Suspicious person: Bradley
Traffic stop: Beckley
Unwanted person: Shady Spring, Stover
