The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Oct. 4; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police Department

911 hangup: Coponiti Street

Animal call: Mool Avenue, South Fayette Street/E Street

Attempt suicide: E Street

Attempt to locate: Fairlawn Avenue

Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: Perdue Street (2)

Breaking and entering not in progress: Beckwoods Drive

Burglar alarm: 100 Hylton Lane (Chick Fil A) (2), 303 Fourth St., 100 Beckwoods Drive (Beckley Housing Authority), 112 Travelers Lane

Burglary in progress: Johnstown Road

Check welfare: Hartley Avenue

Civil matter: South Vance Drive

Disturbance: 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), Saunders Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive, Prince Street, Hargrove Street

Domestic: Saunders Avenue

Drug violation: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Drug violation not in progress: Jefferson Street/Johnstown Road

DUI investigation: Gregory Street

Extra patrol: 100 block Larew Avenue (2), 100 block Main Street (2), 100 Adair St. (New River Park) (2), 200 block E Street, 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage) (2), 1900 block Harper Road (3), 400 block Neville Street (5), 500 block Neville Street, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), 200 block Woodlawn Avenue, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (4), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (4), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (5), 1 Rails to Trails (3), 300 block Beckley Plaza, 200 block Neville Street, 100 block Patch Street, 100 block Beckley Crossing, Second Street/Third Avenue, 311 S. Eisenhower Drive (Beckley Little League), 100 block Hylton Lane, South Heber Street/Neville Street, 104 Kiser St. (Beckley Police Department garage), 2 Rails to Trails, 10 Appalachian Drive (Lewis Nissan), 100 block Woodcrest Drive

Follow-up call: 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School), Mellon Street

Foot patrol: 300 block Neville Street, 400 block Neville Street, South Heber Street/Neville Street, 500 block Neville Street

Found property: 306 Stanaford Road (Beckley Appalachian Regional Healthcare)

Intoxicated person: Hager Street/Bostic Avenue

K-9 unit request: Elkins Street, 112 Travelers Lane, Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard/High School Drive, 100 block Bair Street

Larceny: Stanaford Road, 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (Beckley Judicial Annex)

Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

Motor vehicle accident with injury: Robert C. Byrd Drive/West Neville Street, Harper Road/Homewood Drive

Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department), 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

Motor vehicle accident leaving the scene: 1030 Woodlawn Ave.

Noise complaint: South Vance Drive

Pedestrian hit: Grey Flats Road

Possible DUI: Mills Avenue

Pursuit: F Street

Radar patrol: 600 block Woodlawn Avenue, 100 block Westwood Drive, 1000 block Woodlawn Avenue (2)

Reckless driving: North Eisenhower Drive

Runaway juvenile: Elkins Street

School zone: 1129 S. Fayette St. (Stratton Elementary)

Special assignment: 1001 Maxwell Hill Road (Maxwell Hill Elementary), 208 Bellevue Lane (Bethel Jewish Synagogue)

Stolen property: South Eisenhower Drive, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)

Suspicious activity: Mankin Avenue, Mason Street, Lewis Ritchie Drive, South Vance Drive, Hylton Lane

Suspicious person: North Eisenhower Drive, Ewart Avenue, Third Avenue, Lewis Ritchie Drive, Sisson Street (2), James Street

Suspicious vehicle: 513 Ewart Ave. (Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine), Alaska Avenue

Traffic stop: 3604 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little General), Robert C. Byrd Drive/Rural Acres Drive, Park Avenue/Watts Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Veterans Avenue (4), 2200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2500 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 3000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Sisson Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Paint Street, Pinewood Drive/Maxwell Hill Road, 4100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive (2), South Heber Street/Second Street, Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard/High School Drive, South Fayette Street/Barber Avenue, South Kanawha Street/School Street

Transport juvenile: Elkins Street

Unknown LE problem: Thornton Street, Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard/Stanaford Road

Unresponsive: Thornton Street

Unwanted person: Beckley Crossing

Vehicle disabled: Coal River Road/Jennifer Court

Vehicle identification number verification: North Kanawha Street

Warrant served: E Street

---

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

Breaking and entering in progress: Shady Spring 

Burglar alarm: Shady Spring

Destruction of property: Crab Orchard, out of county

Disturbance: Beckley, Glen Morgan, Harper Park, Daniels  

Larceny: Crab Orchard

Motor vehicle accident leaving the scene: Mabscott

Shoplifting: Beaver

Suspicious activity: Shady Spring

Suspicious person: Bradley 

Traffic stop: Beckley

Unwanted person: Shady Spring, Stover 

