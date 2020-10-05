The following calls were made to police agencies on Oct. 4; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Animal call: Roosevelt Street
Check welfare: Rails to Trails, 300 block Third Avenue
Child abuse/neglect: North Eisenhower Drive
Civil assist: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Destruction of property: Missouri Avenue
Disturbance: South Eisenhower Drive, Harper Road, Woodlawn Avenue (2)
Domestic: Antonio Avenue, Willis Avenue
DUI investigation: 300 block Prince Street
Drug violation not in progress: Hylton Lane
Four-wheeler: F Street/Missouri Avenue
Fraud: Hill Street
Intoxicated person: 400 block Prince Street
Joyriding: South Fayette Street
Loud music/noise: 300 block Neville Street, Reservoir Road
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.
Missing person: Woodlawn Avenue
Pornography: Clyde Street
Runaway juvenile: Summers Street
Shoplifting: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Special assignment: 133 Beckley Crossing (Kroger), 200 block Beckley Plaza (2), 100 block Central Avenue, 306 N. Eisenhower Drive (Freedom Skate Park), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (2), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (2), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), 200 block South Fayette Street, 200 Galleria Plaza (Marquee Cinemas), 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive (2), 500 block Neville Street (2), 100 block Orchard Avenue, 100 block Prince Street, Rails to Trails, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Suspicious activity: North Eisenhower Drive, Howe Street/Lebanon Lane
Suspicious person: McCreery Street/South Kanawha Street, 500 block Neville Street, Second Street, Wilkes Avenue
Suspicious vehicle: North Eisenhower Drive
Threats: Hartley Avenue
Traffic stop: South Eisenhower Drive/Hartley Avenue, 400 block South Fayette Street, Hylton Lane, South Kanawha Street/F Street, Market Road/Robert C. Byrd Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive (2), 404 Third Ave. (Little General)
Trespassing: Hargrove Street
Vandalism/destruction of property: Miller Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive
-------
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Breaking and entering: Beckley
Civil assist: Beckley, Fairdale
Destruction of property: Bradley
Disturbance: Beaver, Beckley, Cool Ridge, Crab Orchard (2), Daniels, Eccles, Stanaford
Larceny: Bradley
Motor vehicle accident: Beaver, Beckley, Hinton, Sophia, Sullivan
Stolen vehicle: Bolt
Suspicious person: Beckley