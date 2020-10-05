The following calls were made to police agencies on Oct. 4; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

 

Beckley Police Department

Animal call: Roosevelt Street

Check welfare: Rails to Trails, 300 block Third Avenue

Child abuse/neglect: North Eisenhower Drive

Civil assist: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Destruction of property: Missouri Avenue

Disturbance: South Eisenhower Drive, Harper Road, Woodlawn Avenue (2)

Domestic: Antonio Avenue, Willis Avenue

DUI investigation: 300 block Prince Street

Drug violation not in progress: Hylton Lane

Four-wheeler: F Street/Missouri Avenue

Fraud: Hill Street

Intoxicated person: 400 block Prince Street

Joyriding: South Fayette Street

Loud music/noise: 300 block Neville Street, Reservoir Road

Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.

Missing person: Woodlawn Avenue

Pornography: Clyde Street

Runaway juvenile: Summers Street

Shoplifting: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Special assignment: 133 Beckley Crossing (Kroger), 200 block Beckley Plaza (2), 100 block Central Avenue, 306 N. Eisenhower Drive (Freedom Skate Park), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (2), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (2), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), 200 block South Fayette Street, 200 Galleria Plaza (Marquee Cinemas), 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive (2), 500 block Neville Street (2), 100 block Orchard Avenue, 100 block Prince Street, Rails to Trails, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)

Suspicious activity: North Eisenhower Drive, Howe Street/Lebanon Lane

Suspicious person: McCreery Street/South Kanawha Street, 500 block Neville Street, Second Street, Wilkes Avenue

Suspicious vehicle: North Eisenhower Drive

Threats: Hartley Avenue

Traffic stop: South Eisenhower Drive/Hartley Avenue, 400 block South Fayette Street, Hylton Lane, South Kanawha Street/F Street, Market Road/Robert C. Byrd Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive (2), 404 Third Ave. (Little General)

Trespassing: Hargrove Street

Vandalism/destruction of property: Miller Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive

-------

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

Breaking and entering: Beckley

Civil assist: Beckley, Fairdale

Destruction of property: Bradley

Disturbance: Beaver, Beckley, Cool Ridge, Crab Orchard (2), Daniels, Eccles, Stanaford

Larceny: Bradley

Motor vehicle accident: Beaver, Beckley, Hinton, Sophia, Sullivan

Stolen vehicle: Bolt

Suspicious person: Beckley

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags