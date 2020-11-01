The following calls were made to police agencies on Oct. 31; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
911 hangup: South Heber Street, Ragland Road
Animal call: 200 block Vine Street
Attempt to serve court document: Harper Road
Attempt to serve warrant: College Avenue
Burglar alarm: Beckley Plaza, Beckwoods Drive, South Fayette Street, Florida Avenue, Johnstown Road, Main Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive, 3049 Robert C. Byrd Drive (W.Va. Department of Corrections), Smoot Avenue, Templeview Drive
Business check: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Check welfare: Stanaford Road
Destruction of property: Ragland Road
Disturbance: Westmoreland Street
Domestic: Grady Avenue, South Heber Street, Mercer Street, Reservoir Road, Truman Avenue
Found property: South Kanawha Street
Joyriding: Bellevue Lane, Woodlawn Avenue (2)
K9 unit request: Stanaford Road
Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road, South Vance Drive
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.
Missing person: Eisenhower Drive
Motor vehicle accident: 300 block Pinewood Drive
Motor vehicle accident with injury: 4200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Motor vehicle accident in parking lot: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Panic/hold alarm: Johnstown Road
Sexual assault not in progress: Crawford Street
Special assignment: 100 block Beckwoods Drive, 300 block North Eisenhower Drive, 500 block Ewart Avenue, 613 S. Fayette St., 100 block Grant Street, 1909 Harper Road (Econolodge), 2014 Harper Road (Super 8 hotel), 100 block South Heber Street, 100 block Hylton Lane, 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 300 block Orchard Avenue, 100 block Patch Street, Rails to Trails, 319 Sunset Drive (Calvary Assembly of God)
Suspicious activity: Mills Avenue, Neville Street, Woodlawn Avenue
Suspicious person: South Fayette Street/Second Street, 200 block North Kanawha Street, North Kanawha Street, 4100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Threats: East C Street, Johnstown Road
Traffic light problem: 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive
Traffic stop: 100 Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Blvd., 1200 block South Kanawha Street, South Oakwood Avenue/Raleigh Avenue, 100 block Reservoir Road, 1800 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 4900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Unwanted person: New River Town Center
Warrant served: 1400 block South Kanawha Street
--------
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Disturbance: Coal City, Mabscott
Lost property: Daniels
Motor vehicle accident: Beaver, Bradley, Cool Ridge, Daniels, Glen Daniel, Irish Mountain, Mabscott, MacArthur
Noise complaint: Dry Hill
Reckless driver: Shady Spring, Sophia
Shoplifting: Bradley
Suspicious activity: Beaver, Stanaford
Suspicious package: Coal City
Suspicious person: Beckley
Threats: Glen White
Unwanted person: Arnett