The following calls were made to police agencies on Oct. 31; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

 

Beckley Police Department

911 hangup: South Heber Street, Ragland Road

Animal call: 200 block Vine Street

Attempt to serve court document: Harper Road

Attempt to serve warrant: College Avenue

Burglar alarm: Beckley Plaza, Beckwoods Drive, South Fayette Street, Florida Avenue, Johnstown Road, Main Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive, 3049 Robert C. Byrd Drive (W.Va. Department of Corrections), Smoot Avenue, Templeview Drive

Business check: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)

Check welfare: Stanaford Road

Destruction of property: Ragland Road

Disturbance: Westmoreland Street

Domestic: Grady Avenue, South Heber Street, Mercer Street, Reservoir Road, Truman Avenue

Found property: South Kanawha Street

Joyriding: Bellevue Lane, Woodlawn Avenue (2)

K9 unit request: Stanaford Road

Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road, South Vance Drive

Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.

Missing person: Eisenhower Drive

Motor vehicle accident: 300 block Pinewood Drive

Motor vehicle accident with injury: 4200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

Motor vehicle accident in parking lot: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Panic/hold alarm: Johnstown Road

Sexual assault not in progress: Crawford Street

Special assignment: 100 block Beckwoods Drive, 300 block North Eisenhower Drive, 500 block Ewart Avenue, 613 S. Fayette St., 100 block Grant Street, 1909 Harper Road (Econolodge), 2014 Harper Road (Super 8 hotel), 100 block South Heber Street, 100 block Hylton Lane, 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 300 block Orchard Avenue, 100 block Patch Street, Rails to Trails, 319 Sunset Drive (Calvary Assembly of God)

Suspicious activity: Mills Avenue, Neville Street, Woodlawn Avenue

Suspicious person: South Fayette Street/Second Street, 200 block North Kanawha Street, North Kanawha Street, 4100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

Threats: East C Street, Johnstown Road

Traffic light problem: 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive

Traffic stop: 100 Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Blvd., 1200 block South Kanawha Street, South Oakwood Avenue/Raleigh Avenue, 100 block Reservoir Road, 1800 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 4900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

Unwanted person: New River Town Center

Warrant served: 1400 block South Kanawha Street

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

Disturbance: Coal City, Mabscott

Lost property: Daniels

Motor vehicle accident: Beaver, Bradley, Cool Ridge, Daniels, Glen Daniel, Irish Mountain, Mabscott, MacArthur

Noise complaint: Dry Hill

Reckless driver: Shady Spring, Sophia

Shoplifting: Bradley

Suspicious activity: Beaver, Stanaford

Suspicious package: Coal City

Suspicious person: Beckley

Threats: Glen White

Unwanted person: Arnett

