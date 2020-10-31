The following calls were made to police agencies on Oct. 30; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
911 hangup: Mercer Street, New River Town Center
Animal call: 100 block Harvey Street, West Locust Drive
Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: Airport Road
Background investigation: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Brandishing: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Burglar alarm: City Avenue (2), Templeview Drive
Check welfare: 300 block Stanaford Road
Civil assist: Hamby Lane
Civil matter: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Deliver message: Samoa Drive
Destruction of property: College Avenue
Disturbance: South Heber Street, Manor Drive
Domestic: Crawford Street, North Oakwood Avenue, Saunders Avenue
Follow-up call: College Avenue
Joyriding: Harper Road
Loud music/noise: Manor Drive, Reservoir Road
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
No driver's license: Amelia Road
Prowler: Stanaford Road
Shots fired: 400 block Neville Street
Special assignment: 100 block Beckley Plaza, 100 block Beckwoods Drive, 100 block Earwood Street, 100 block Galleria Plaza, 1600 block Harper Road, 1939 Harper Road, 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive (2), 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive (2), 100 block Patch Street, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Suspicious activity: South Kanawha Street
Suspicious package: Alaska Avenue/Neville Street
Suspicious vehicle: 1200 block North Eisenhower Drive, 100 block Rider Drive, Timber Ridge Drive
Threats: Earwood Street, North Eisenhower Drive
Traffic stop: East C Street/Stanley Street, Neville Street/Alaska Avenue, 100 block Prince Street, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 2978 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Elevation Sports), 3000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 3066 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Wendy's downtown), Robert C. Byrd Drive/Sisson Street (2), 100 block Rural Acres Drive, 400 block Second Street, Third Avenue/Second Street, 404 Third Ave. (Little General)
Unwanted person: Bypass Plaza, City Avenue, Harper Road, South Kanawha Street
Vehicle towed: Pine Street, Second Street
--------
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Destruction of property: Bradley, Shady Spring
Disturbance: Beckley, Crab Orchard, Daniels, Eccles, Glen Morgan
Fraud: Cabell Heights
Motor vehicle accident: Beaver, Beckley, Bradley, Prosperity, Rock Creek, Sullivan
Stolen property: Cabell Heights
Stolen vehicle: Beckley
Suspicious activity: Beckley, Piney View
Suspicious person: Bradley, Raleigh