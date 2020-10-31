The following calls were made to police agencies on Oct. 30; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

 

Beckley Police Department

911 hangup: Mercer Street, New River Town Center

Animal call: 100 block Harvey Street, West Locust Drive

Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: Airport Road

Background investigation: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

Brandishing: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

Burglar alarm: City Avenue (2), Templeview Drive

Check welfare: 300 block Stanaford Road

Civil assist: Hamby Lane

Civil matter: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Deliver message: Samoa Drive

Destruction of property: College Avenue

Disturbance: South Heber Street, Manor Drive

Domestic: Crawford Street, North Oakwood Avenue, Saunders Avenue

Follow-up call: College Avenue

Joyriding: Harper Road

Loud music/noise: Manor Drive, Reservoir Road

Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.

Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

No driver's license: Amelia Road

Prowler: Stanaford Road

Shots fired: 400 block Neville Street

Special assignment: 100 block Beckley Plaza, 100 block Beckwoods Drive, 100 block Earwood Street, 100 block Galleria Plaza, 1600 block Harper Road, 1939 Harper Road, 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive (2), 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive (2), 100 block Patch Street, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)

Suspicious activity: South Kanawha Street

Suspicious package: Alaska Avenue/Neville Street

Suspicious vehicle: 1200 block North Eisenhower Drive, 100 block Rider Drive, Timber Ridge Drive

Threats: Earwood Street, North Eisenhower Drive

Traffic stop: East C Street/Stanley Street, Neville Street/Alaska Avenue, 100 block Prince Street, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 2978 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Elevation Sports), 3000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 3066 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Wendy's downtown), Robert C. Byrd Drive/Sisson Street (2), 100 block Rural Acres Drive, 400 block Second Street, Third Avenue/Second Street, 404 Third Ave. (Little General)

Unwanted person: Bypass Plaza, City Avenue, Harper Road, South Kanawha Street

Vehicle towed: Pine Street, Second Street

--------

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

Destruction of property: Bradley, Shady Spring

Disturbance: Beckley, Crab Orchard, Daniels, Eccles, Glen Morgan

Fraud: Cabell Heights

Motor vehicle accident: Beaver, Beckley, Bradley, Prosperity, Rock Creek, Sullivan

Stolen property: Cabell Heights

Stolen vehicle: Beckley

Suspicious activity: Beckley, Piney View

Suspicious person: Bradley, Raleigh

