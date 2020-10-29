The following calls were made to police agencies on Oct. 28; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
911 hang-up: 613 S. Fayette St., 202 S. Eisenhower Drive (Little General)
Assault in progress: 100 block South Heber Street
Attempt to locate: 100 Galleria Plaza (Qdoba Mexican Restaurant)
Breaking and entering not in progress: 324 S. Eisenhower Drive (Home Breathing Care)
Burglar alarm: 150 Autumn Lane (Wildwood House Apts.), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Check welfare: 1264 N. Eisenhower Drive (Books-A-Million)
Disturbance: Bostic Avenue, 2005 Harper Road (Little General), 301 Beckley Plaza (Spirit Halloween), Rails to Trails
Domestic: Wilson Street
Eloped/walk away: 306 Stanaford Road (BARH)
Escort: 100 block Beaver Avenue
Fight: Harper Road
Found property: Second Street, Orchard Avenue
Larceny: James Street
Lost/stolen registration: East Prince Street
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Missing person: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Motor vehicle accident: Harper Road/Pikeview Drive
Motor vehicle accident with injury: 600 block Central Avenue, 300 block Stanaford Road
Motor vehicle accident leave the scene: 1800 block South Kanawha Street, 2005 Harper Road (Little General/Burger King)
Noise complaint: Reservoir Road
Parking complaint: Monroe Avenue, North Oakwood Avenue/Jackson Street, Circle Street, South Heber Street
Prowler: Wood Street
Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Shots fired: South Heber Street, 100 block Pinecrest Drive
Special assignment: 100 block Beckwoods Drive (3), 100 block Timber Ridge Drive, 100 block Larew Avenue, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 100 block Main Street, 500 block Scott Avenue, 100 block Granville Avenue, 100 block Beckley Plaza, 100 block Croft Street, Rails to Trails, 100 block Woodlawn Avenue, 4300 Robert C. Byrd Drive, 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive (2), 4300 Robert C. Byrd Drive
Stabbing: Grear Lane
Suspicious activity: 3230 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Greg Lilly Auto), 6 Yellowwood Way (Heritage House Apts.)
Suspicious vehicle: Mankin Avenue
Suspicious person: 300 block South Eisenhower Drive, South Oakwood Avenue, 306 Stanaford Road (BARH)
Traffic stop: 100 block Missouri Avenue, 500 block Neville Street, Third Avenue, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 300 block South Fayettte Street, 1900 block Harper Road (entrance ramp to Interstate 77), 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department), 4291 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Cheddars Restaurant), Robert C. Byrd Drive/New River Drive
Unwanted person: Bostic Avenue, South Oakwood Avenue
• • •
Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office
Destruction of property: MacArthur
Disturbance: Bradley, Beckley, Calloway Heights (2), Beaver
Fraud: Maple Fork
Harassment: Sophia, Lester
Larceny: Glen Daniel
Motor vehicle accident: Dry Creek, Beckley, Daniels, Tolleytown
Reckless driver: Stanaford, Beaver, Calloway Heights
Shots fired: Harper Heights, Pluto
Stolen vehicle: Calloway Heights
Suspicious activity: Mabscott
Suspicious person: Harper Heights, Cranberry, MacArthur
Suspicious vehicle: Fitzpatrick, Bradley
Threats: Midway, Bradley