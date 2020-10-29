The following calls were made to police agencies on Oct. 28; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

 

Beckley Police Department

911 hang-up: 613 S. Fayette St., 202 S. Eisenhower Drive (Little General)

Assault in progress: 100 block South Heber Street

Attempt to locate: 100 Galleria Plaza (Qdoba Mexican Restaurant)

Breaking and entering not in progress: 324 S. Eisenhower Drive (Home Breathing Care)

Burglar alarm: 150 Autumn Lane (Wildwood House Apts.), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)

Check welfare: 1264 N. Eisenhower Drive (Books-A-Million)

Disturbance: Bostic Avenue, 2005 Harper Road (Little General), 301 Beckley Plaza (Spirit Halloween), Rails to Trails

Domestic: Wilson Street

Eloped/walk away: 306 Stanaford Road (BARH)

Escort: 100 block Beaver Avenue

Fight: Harper Road

Found property: Second Street, Orchard Avenue

Larceny: James Street

Lost/stolen registration: East Prince Street

Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

Missing person: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

Motor vehicle accident: Harper Road/Pikeview Drive

Motor vehicle accident with injury: 600 block Central Avenue, 300 block Stanaford Road

Motor vehicle accident leave the scene: 1800 block South Kanawha Street, 2005 Harper Road (Little General/Burger King)

Noise complaint: Reservoir Road

Parking complaint: Monroe Avenue, North Oakwood Avenue/Jackson Street, Circle Street, South Heber Street

Prowler: Wood Street

Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)

Shots fired: South Heber Street, 100 block Pinecrest Drive

Special assignment: 100 block Beckwoods Drive (3), 100 block Timber Ridge Drive, 100 block Larew Avenue, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 100 block Main Street, 500 block Scott Avenue, 100 block Granville Avenue, 100 block Beckley Plaza, 100 block Croft Street, Rails to Trails, 100 block Woodlawn Avenue, 4300 Robert C. Byrd Drive, 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive (2), 4300 Robert C. Byrd Drive

Stabbing: Grear Lane

Suspicious activity: 3230 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Greg Lilly Auto), 6 Yellowwood Way (Heritage House Apts.)

Suspicious vehicle: Mankin Avenue

Suspicious person: 300 block South Eisenhower Drive, South Oakwood Avenue, 306 Stanaford Road (BARH)

Traffic stop: 100 block Missouri Avenue, 500 block Neville Street, Third Avenue, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 300 block South Fayettte Street, 1900 block Harper Road (entrance ramp to Interstate 77), 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department), 4291 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Cheddars Restaurant), Robert C. Byrd Drive/New River Drive

Unwanted person: Bostic Avenue, South Oakwood Avenue

• • •

Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office

Destruction of property: MacArthur

Disturbance: Bradley, Beckley, Calloway Heights (2), Beaver 

Fraud: Maple Fork

Harassment: Sophia, Lester

Larceny: Glen Daniel

Motor vehicle accident: Dry Creek, Beckley, Daniels, Tolleytown

Reckless driver: Stanaford, Beaver, Calloway Heights

Shots fired: Harper Heights, Pluto

Stolen vehicle: Calloway Heights

Suspicious activity: Mabscott

Suspicious person: Harper Heights, Cranberry, MacArthur

Suspicious vehicle: Fitzpatrick, Bradley

Threats: Midway, Bradley

