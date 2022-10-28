The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Oct. 27; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Alarm: 4303 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply)
Assist other department: 2120 Harper Road (Country Inn & Suites)
Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Breaking and entering not in progress: South Oakwood Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive
Burglar alarm: 200 New River Town Center (WorkForce WV), Wyoming Avenue, 100 Beckwoods Drive (Beckley Housing Authority), 3049 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Northwestern Mutual), 150 New River Town Center (Save-A-Lot)
Burglary in progress: Virginia Street
Burglary not in progress: Bair Street
Check welfare: Edgewood Drive, 310 George St., 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital), James Street/Railroad Avenue
Deliver message: Gregory Street
Disturbance: South Eisenhower Drive
Extra patrol: 500 block Neville Street (3), 100 block South Heber Street, 100 block Earwood Street, 100 block Templeview Drive, 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage) (5), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (5), 100 block Teel Road, 100 block Lucas Drive, 100 block North Oakwood Avenue, 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (4) 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (4), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (4), 1 Rails to Trails (6), 100 block Beaver Avenue, 100 block Wilkes Avenue (2), 100 block Edwards Street, 100 Adair St. (New River Park), 100 block Thomas Street, 100 block Hargrove Street, 100 block Vine Street, 200 block Vine Street, 300 block Junction Street, 300 block Neville Street (2), 1129 S. Fayette St. (Stratton Elementary) (2), 100 block Prince Street, 1900 block Harper Road, 400 block Scott Avenue, 210 Bradley School Road (Bradley Elementary), 200 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 100 block Larew Avenue, 100 block Appalachian Drive, 100 block Main Street (2), 2933 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Walgreens), 100 block Central Avenue, 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments), 100 block Lucas Drive, 500 block Maxwell Hill Road, 100 block Johnstown Road, 100 block F Street, 100 block North Vance Drive, 100 block South Heber Street, 100 block Teel Road, 1300 block South Eisenhower Drive, 100 block Antonio Avenue, 100 block South Oakwood Avenue, 100 block Temple Street, 1909 Harper Road (Smart Hotel) (2), 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex), 100 block Beaver Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Ellison Avenue
Fire lane violation: 1236 N. Eisenhower Drive (Eye Mart)
Foot patrol: 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage), 2871 Robert C. Byrd Drive
Intoxicated person: Piney Avenue
Kidnapping: Stanaford Road
Loitering: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road (2)
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (Beckley Judicial Annex)
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: East Prince Street/North Kanawha Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive/North Kanawha Street, 1100 Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Blvd., 404 Third Ave. (Little General)
Open door/window: Eighth Street
Panic/hold alarm: 4273 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Gabes)
Parking violation: Edgewood Drive
Pedestrian hit: North Eisenhower Drive/North Vance Drive
Reckless driving: Harper Road/Dry Hill Road, Park Avenue/Third Avenue
Residence check: Reservoir Road
Robbery previous occurred: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2)
Stolen property: South Vance Drive
Stolen vehicle: Lewis-Ritchie Drive
Suspicious person: 1 Rails to Trails (2), Robert C. Byrd Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Ellison Avenue
Threats: Ewart Avenue, 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department), Woodlawn Avenue, 269 N. Eisenhower Drive (Little General)
Traffic stop: Second Street/South Heber Street, 100 Adair St. (New River Park), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), Reservoir Road/West Neville Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Maxwell Hill Road, Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard/Levels Lane, 100 Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Blvd., 600 block South Fayette Street, 400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive/South Oakwood Avenue, Park Avenue/Second Street, 200 block Central Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Old Eccles Road, Neville Street/Third Avenue, 300 block Maxwell Hill Road, 700 block Johnstown Road, Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard/Ragland Road, South Fayette Street/Antonio Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Nell Jean Square, Kiser Street/Johnstown Road, 1000 block South Eisenhower Drive, Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard/Pinecrest Industrial Park, North Kanawha Street/Wilson Street, 2930 Robert C. Byrd Drive (McDonald's), 1300 block Harper Road, 600 block Johnstown Road, South Heber Street/Second St., South Fayette Street/Truman Street, 200 block Ewart Avenue
Unwanted person: Wilkes Avenue, Second Street
Vehicle disabled: Harper Road
Wanted person: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Warrant served: Third Avenue
Wildlife call: Pinewood Drive
---
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Burglar alarm: Cabell Heights, Fairdale (2), Beckley
Burglary: Coal City
Disturbance: Clear Creek, Bradley
Extra patrol: Coal City (2), Harper Heights, Ghent, Shady Spring, Clear Creek, Sophia
Fraud: Daniels, Crab Orchard, Beckley
Larceny: Fairdale
Loud music/noise: Bradley
Motor vehicle accident: Piney View, Beckley, Prosperity, Beaver, MacArthur, Oak Grove, Daniels
Reckless driving: Bradley
Shoplifting: Beaver
Shots fired: Daniels
Speeding vehicle: Stanaford
Stolen property: Calloway Heights
Stolen vehicle: Beckley
Suspicious activity: Stanaford, Ghent, Beckley
Suspicious person: Sweeneysburg
Suspicious vehicle: Oak Grove, Sprague
Threats: Beckley
Unwanted person: Beckley, Beaver
Vehicle disabled: Beaver
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.