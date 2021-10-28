The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Oct. 27; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Assist other department: 100 block Circleview Drive
Attempt to serve warrant: 613 S. Fayette St. Apt. 14
Bike patrol: 300 block Neville Street (2), Rails to Trails
Breaking and entering in progress: 624 Johnstown Road (Manor House Apartments)
Burglar alarm: 210 Cross St., 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart/Woodforest Bank), 103 Highland St., 200 New River Town Center (Workforce WV)
Burglary in progress: 214 Larew Ave.
Business check: 404 Third Ave. (Little General)
Check welfare: 211 Barber Ave.
Deceased/found body: 228 Granville Ave.
Disturbance: 109 Austin Ave., 204 Church St., 306 N. Eisenhower Drive (Freedom Skate Park), 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital), 306 Stanaford Road (Beckley Appalachian Regional Healthcare Hospital)
Extra patrol: 100 Adair St. (New River Park), 100 block Beckley Plaza (2), 200 block City Avenue, 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (2), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (2), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), 200 Galleria Plaza (Marquee Cinemas), 1900 block Harper Road (2), 1924 Harper Road (Quality Inn), 100 block Main Street, 0 block Nell Jean Square, 500 block Neville Street (3), Rails to Trails (3), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), Second Street/South Fayette Street
Follow-up call: 111 Greenbrier Court
Larceny: 101 Ellison Ave. (Infuse Insurance), 1826 Harper Road (Summit Community Bank), 246 Seneca Drive, 404 Third Ave. (Little General)
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Motor vehicle accident leave the scene: 1100 block Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 111 Stanley St.
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: 1700 block Harper Road
Motor vehicle accident with injury: Neville Street/First Avenue, 3500 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
911 hangup: 301 Temple St.
Open door/window: 107 Massey St., 205 Terrill St.
Panic/hold alarm: 221 Earhart St.
Shoplifting: 2970 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar General Store)
Shots fired: 100 block Dorcas Avenue, 1700 block South Kanawha Street
Suspicious activity: 103 Highland St.
Suspicious person: South Kanawha Street/Church Street, 300 block Lincoln Street
Suspicious vehicle: 100 block Nebraska Avenue
Traffic stop: Beckley Avenue/Robert C. Byrd Drive, 200 Beckley Crossing, 1000 block Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 300 block North Eisenhower Drive, 1200 block North Eisenhower Drive, 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 100 block South Fayette Street, 1300 block Harper Road, 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital), 1732 Harper Road (Kroger), 1900 block Harper Road, 2014 Harper Road (Super 8 hotel), 622 Johnstown Road (Little General), 800 block South Kanawha Street, 100 block West Locust Drive, Manor Drive/Pikeview Drive, 100 Mills Ave., Neville Street/South Heber Street, 2300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2811 Robert C. Byrd Drive (CVS pharmacy), 3000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive (2), Robert C. Byrd Drive/Gate Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Veterans Avenue, 306 Stanaford Road (Beckley Appalachian Regional Healthcare Hospital), Veterans Avenue/Robert C. Byrd Drive (3), 100 block Veterans Avenue, 100 block Woodcrest Drive, 600 block Woodlawn Avenue, 100 block Wright Road
Vehicle fire: 900 block Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard
Wanted person: 101 S. Eisenhower Drive (FMRS)
------
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Abandoned vehicle: MacArthur
Breaking and entering: Sprague
Burglar alarm: Shady Spring, Sophia, Bradley, MacArthur
Business check: Sprague
Disturbance: Bradley (2), Crab Orchard, Fireco
Extra patrol: Sprague
Fraud: Cool Ridge
Larceny: Soak Creek, Crab Orchard
Motor vehicle accident: Irish Mountain, Beckley, Daniels, Cool Ridge, Bolt
Motor vehicle accident in private lot: Harper Park
Reckless driver: Beaver
Shoplifting: Bradley
Stolen vehicle: Beckley
Suspicious activity: Beckley
Suspicious person: Blue Jay, Beckley Junction, Beckley (2), Crab Orchard
Suspicious vehicle: Glen Daniel
Threats: Shady Spring
Trespassing: Glen Daniel
Unwanted person: Beaver, Naoma
Vehicle disabled: Shady Spring (2), Beaver