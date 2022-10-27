The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Oct. 26; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Animal bites: 1200 S. Fayette St. (Beckley Police East Beckley Precinct)
Arrest: Piney Avenue
Assault: Cobbs Street
Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: Wilkes Avenue, 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department), City Avenue
Attempted burglary: Klaus Street
Breathing difficulty: Larew Avenue
Burglar alarm: Glenn Avenue, Maxwell Hill Road, Beckley Plaza
Burglary in progress: Virginia Street
Check welfare: 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), South Eisenhower Drive, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), Sandstone Drive
Civil assist: Eighth Street
Disturbance: 1346 N. Eisenhower Drive (Cook Out)
Domestic: Orchard Avenue, King Street, Houston Street, Beckwoods Drive
Drug violation not in progress: Fourth Street
Domestic violence petition served: Scott Avenue
Extra patrol: 100 block Beckley Plaza (2), 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive, 1 Rails to Trails (6), 200 block Neville Street (4), 100 block Edwards Street, 100 block City Avenue, 200 block Maxwell Hill Road, 100 block Teel Road (3), 100 block Bero Avenue, 100 block New River Park (2), 100 block Wilkes Avenue (2), 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex), 100 block Dorcas Avenue, 2 Rails to Trails, 200 Galleria Plaza (Marquee Cinemas), 500 block Maxwell Hill Road, 100 block Lucas Drive (2), 100 block Johnstown Road, 200 block Maxwell Hill Road (2), 100 block Park Avenue, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 100 block Reservation Avenue, 1909 Harper Road (Smart Hotel) (2), 200 block Woodlawn Avenue, 100 Main St. (2),1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (3), 1000 block Maxwell Hill Road, 500 block Johnstown Road, 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage) (5), 200 block Larew Avenue, Teel Road/Lucas Drive, 400 block Neville Street, 2300 block South Fayette Street, 100 block Nimitz Avenue, 100 block Stewart Avenue, 200 block Main Street, 100 block Fourth Street, 100 block Sheridan Avenue (2), 100 block Larew Avenue (2), 100 block Grafton Street, 100 block Pine Street, 1200 block Lucas Drive, 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 306 N. Eisenhower Drive (Freedom Skate Park), 300 block Scott Avenue (2), 100 block Barber Avenue, 100 block Galleria Plaza, 100 block Antonio Avenue, 100 block Mool Avenue, 100 block South Heber Street, 100 block Hartley Avenue, 100 block Pinewood Drive, 100 block Randolph Street, 100 block South Oakwood Avenue, 3 Rails to Trails, 115 Wilkes Ave.
Foot patrol: 100 block Prince Street, 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage)
Found property: 626 S. Oakwood Ave. (Saint Francis)
Harassment: Harper Road
K-9 unit request: Virginia Street, 404 Third Ave. (Little General)
Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road
Magistrate detail: 322 Main St. (Beckley Judicial Annex)
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Motor vehicle accident in private lot: 4110 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Texas Roadhouse)
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: 200 block Stanaford Road, 4100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Harper Road/Crescent Road
Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Special assignment: 222 Main St. (Beckley Judicial Annex)
Stolen property: Grant Street,102 Bypass Plaza (Rightway Auto)
Suspicious activity: Ewart Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive, New River Drive
Suspicious person: 3604 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little General), South Heber Street/Earwood Street, Johnstown Road, Park Avenue
Suspicious vehicle: Robert C. Byrd Drive/Veterans Avenue, 513 Ewart Ave. (Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine)
Threats: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department), Orchard Avenue
Traffic stop: 100 block Beckley Plaza, 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 126 New River Town Center (Ollie's), 132 Rural Acres Dr. (Calloway Heights Baptist Church), Bair Street/Wildwood Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Ewart Avenue, 404 Third Ave. (Little General), 50000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Third Avenue/Neville Street
Transport prisoner: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Unconscious/syncope: Veterans Avenue/Robert C. Byrd Drive
Unwanted person: North Eisenhower Drive
Vehicle disabled: Stanaford Road/Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard
Wanted person: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Warrant served: South Heber Street/Earwood Street
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Abandoned vehicle: Cool Ridge
Breaking and entering: Eccles
Burglar alarm: Mabscott, Fairdale (2)
Destruction of property: Eccles
Disturbance: Sprague, Mabscott, Sophia, Glen White, Raleigh, Princewick
Extra patrol: Sprague, Calloway Heights, Fitzpatrick, Eccles, Beckley, Ghent
Motor vehicle accident: Harper Heights, Cool Ridge, Bradley
Reckless driving: Bradley, Fairdale
Shoplifting: Beaver
Stolen property: Beaver
Suspicious activity: Artie, Beckley
Suspicious person: Glen Daniel, Colcord
Suspicious vehicle: Beaver, Harper Heights
Unwanted person: Beaver
Vehicle disabled: Cool Ridge
