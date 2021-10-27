The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Oct. 26; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
911 hangup: Park Avenue (Park Middle School)
Assault: Neville Street
Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: Johnstown Road (Manor House Apartments)
Burglar alarm: Austin Avenue, Galleria Plaza (Qdoba Mexican Restaurant), North Eisenhower Drive (Golden Corral)
Check welfare: 300 block North Eisenhower Drive, Harper Road (CoMac), 100 block Carriage Drive, Harper Road
Custody complaint: Independence Road (Coal City Elementary School)
Drug investigation: Robert C. Byrd Drive (McDonald's)
Extra patrol: Prince Street, 500 block Neville Street (4), 100 block Beckley Plaza, 200 block Woodlawn Avenue (2), 1200 block South Fayette Street, Harper Road/Hylton Lane, North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 100 block Hylton Lane, 100 block Woodlawn Avenue, 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 100 block Beckwoods Drive, Ewart Avenue (Willbrian Apartments) (2), 300 block Neville Street, Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex), 200 block Orchard Avenue, 1 Rails to Trails, 100 block South Oakwood Avenue, Neville Street/South Heber Street, Harper Road (Pagoda motel), 1900 block Harper Road, 100 block Maplewood Lane, 100 block Patch Street (2), 100 block E Street
Follow-up call: 1000 block South Oakwood Avenue, Wilkes Avenue
Foot patrol: 100 block Ninth Street, 100 block Sandstone Drive, 300 block Neville Street, Ewart Avenue (Willbrian Apartments), 100 block Broadway Street, 100 block Hickory Drive
Found property: Stanaford Road (Beckley Appalachian Regional Healthcare Behavior Unit)
Fraud: South Heber Street
Larceny: Harper Road (Little General/Burger King)
Magistrate detail: Main Street
Mail run: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)
Motor vehicle accident in private lot: Ragland Road
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Queen Anne Drive/Ragland Road
Out of control: Ball Street
Parking complaint: Mercer Street (2)
Reckless driver: 1000 block South Eisenhower Drive
Shots fired: Hartley Avenue/South Vance Drive
Special assignment: 300 block Ragland Road (AWAY)
Stolen property: Quarry Street
Suspicious activity: Third Avenue/Robert C. Byrd Drive (Colony Drug)
Suspicious person: Main Street (United National Bank), 300 block Neville Street (Axe Hole), Johnstown RoadCrawford Street
Suspicious vehicle: North Kanawha Street
Traffic stop: Johnstown Road/South Kanawha Street, Johnstown Road/North Eisenhower Drive, Harper Road (Kroger), South Eisenhower Drive/Worley Road, 1 Park Ave. (City National Bank), 3400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 200 block Brookshire Lane, Second Street/Third Avenue, 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Sisson Street (2), Second Street/South Fayette Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive (CVS Pharmacy), Robert C. Byrd Drive (Walgreens), Parkwood Drive/Crescent Road, 3600 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), Central Avenue/Ellison Avenue, South Fayette Street/Second Street, South Fayette Street/McCreery Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Gate Street, North Kanawha Street/Mason Street, 100 block Church Street, 200 block Beaver Avenue, South Heber Street (Beckley Sanitary Board)
Transport juvenile: Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School)
Unwanted person: McCulloch Drive, City Avenue (apartments), Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Warrant served: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Brandishing: Colcord
Burglary in progress: Ghent
Disturbance: Sophia
Fight: Beaver
Fraud: Glen Daniel
Larceny: Beckley
Reckless driver: Stover
Suspicious activity: Crab Orchard
Threats: Naoma
Unwanted person: Beckley