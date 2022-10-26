The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Oct. 25; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Assault: Harper Road
Attempt to locate: Harper Road
Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: F Street
Attempt to serve warrant: 76 Randolph St.
Burglar alarm: 150 Autumn Lane (Wildwood House Apartments), Orchard Avenue, 1 Park Ave. (City National Bank), Nell Jean Square, 313 Beckley Plaza (Aaron's)
Burglary in progress: Fitzpatrick Road
Check welfare: Mason Street
Civil matter: South Fayette Street
Disturbance: Mills Avenue
Domestic: Ritter Drive, Scott Avenue, North Eisenhower Drive
Drug violation: 4255 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Big Lots)
Extra patrol: 1 Rails to Trails (2), 100 block Orchard Avenue, 100 block Glenn Avenue, 100 block Vine Street, 125 Ragland Road (U Haul), Virginia Street/Ellison Avenue, South Oakwood Avenue, 1900 block Harper Road, 200 block Neville Street, 300 block Neville Street (2), 400 block Neville Street, 500 block Neville Street, 360 Prince St. (New River Transit) (2), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (4), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (5), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (5), 400 block Teel Road, 1000 bock Scott Avenue, 1909 Harper Road (Smart Hotel) (3), 100 block Lucas Drive, 100 block Beaver Avenue, 100 Edwards St., 100 block Tolley Drive, 100 block Lucas Drive, 100 block Larew Avenue, 100 block Wilkes Avenue, 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive, 100 block Antonio Avenue, 100 block Barber Avenue, 100 block Virginia Street, 100 block Ellison Avenue, 100 block North Pike Street, 100 block Edwards Street, 100 block Patch Street, 100 block Beckley Crossing, 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 100 block Galleria Plaza, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (3), 200 block Maxwell Hill Road, 100 block Teel Road, 100 block Curtis Avenue, 100 block Lucas Drive, 1001 S. Eisenhower Drive (Microtel), 100 block Hartley Avenue, 100 block Powerline Drive, 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage) (3), 100 block South Heber Street, 100 block Russell Street, 2 Rails to Trails, 100 block Second Street, 200 block Nebraska Avenue, 100 block City Avenue, 300 block Third Avenue, 200 block Central Avenue, 100 block Wilkes Avenue
Foot patrol: South Heber Street/Earwood Street, 300 block Neville Street (2), 360 Prince St. (New River Transit), 200 block Neville Street (2)
Found property: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Harassment: Autumn Lane
Intoxicated person: 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
K-9 unit request: Raleigh Ridge Road/Fitzpatrick Road
Larceny: 1 Rails to Trails, Central Avenue
Lost property: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (Beckley Judicial Annex) (2)
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Motor vehicle accident in private lot: 250 Grrey Flats Road (Crooks Brothers Produce)
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Antonio Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive
Open door/window: North Heber Street
Panhandling: 2905 Robert C. Byrd Drive (GoMart)
Panic/hold alarm: Mills Avenue
Person down: 110 Crescent Road (Crosspoint Church of God)
Possible DUI: 2800 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Reckless driving: New River Drive
Residence check: Reservoir Road
Road rage: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Robbery previous occurred: Beckley Crossing
School zone: 1129 S. Fayette St. (Stratton)
Shoplifting: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2)
Special assignment: Wilkes Parkway, 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School), 101 S. Eisenhower Drive (FMRS), 150 Campbell St. (Women's Resource Center)
Suspicious activity: Harper Road
Suspicious person: Rails to Trails (2)
Suspicious vehicle: North Eisenhower Drive, F Street/Miller Street
Traffic stop: 3000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 200 block South Fayette Street, 100 block Truman Avenue/South Fayette Street, 100 block Grove Avenue, 400 block South Fayette Street (2), South Fayette Street/Maplewood Lane, 100 block North Pike Street, 1346 N. Eisenhower Drive (Cook Out), Third Avenue/Park Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Fourth Street, Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard/High School Drive, 2200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Unwanted person: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Warrant served: Woodlawn Avenue/Alaska Avenue
