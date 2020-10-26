The following calls were made to police agencies on Oct. 25; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
911 hang-up: Main Street
Breaking and entering in progress; Robert C. Byrd Drive
Burglar alarm: 132 Rural Acres Drive (Calloway Heights Baptist Church), Nell Jean Square, Falcon Circle
Check welfare: 500 block Neville Street, Gregory Street, South Fayette Street
Civil matter: Hargrove Street, North Oakwood Avenue
Destruction of property: Ewart Avenue
Disturbance: South Eisenhower Drive, South Heber Street
Domestic: South Oakwood Avenue, Maplewood Lane, Alexander Lane, East Main Street
DUI investigation: 1700 block Harper Road
Fight: Pikeview Drive
Found property: 1723 Harper Road, Beckley Crossing
Fraud: Ewart Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive
Harassment: Edgewood Drive
Intoxicated person: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Juvenile problems: Hull Street
Larceny: South Oakwood Avenue
Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.
Motor vehicle accident: 100 block Stanaford Road
Open door/window: Park Avenue
Overdose: Hargrove Street, King Street
Panic/hold alarm: Osprey Road, Woodlawn Avenue
Possible DUI: 100 block Galleria Plaza
Prowler: Bostic Avenue, Cross Street/Junction Street
Pursuit: 100 block East E Street
Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Special assignment: 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive (2), 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowes), Rails to Trails, 1900 block Harper Road, 100 block Larew Avenue, 400 block Neville Street
Suspicious person: North Oakwood Avenue
Traffic stop: Prince Street, Beckley Crossing, 1800 block Harper Roiad, South Fayette Street/F Street, 4200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block Queen Anne Drive, 800 block North Eisenhower Drive, 100 block Dry Hill Road, 1900 block Harper Road, 301 S. Heber St. (Beckley Sanitary Board), Ringleben Street/Springdale Avenue, 100 block Springdale Avenue
• • •
Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office
Breaking and entering: Harper Heights
Disturbance: Beckley, Daniels, Sprague, Eccles, Raleigh, Naoma, Beaver (2)
Larceny: Amigo, Arnett
Motor vehicle accident: Bragg, Pleasant Hills, Dry Hill, Daniels
Shoplifting: MacArthur
Suspicious activity: Grandview, Oak Grove
Suspicious person: Piney View
Suspicious vehicle: Ghent