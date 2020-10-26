The following calls were made to police agencies on Oct.  25; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

 

Beckley Police Department

911 hang-up: Main Street

Breaking and entering in progress; Robert C. Byrd Drive

Burglar alarm: 132 Rural Acres Drive (Calloway Heights Baptist Church), Nell Jean Square, Falcon Circle

Check welfare: 500 block Neville Street, Gregory Street, South Fayette Street

Civil matter: Hargrove Street, North Oakwood Avenue

Destruction of property: Ewart Avenue

Disturbance: South Eisenhower Drive, South Heber Street

Domestic: South Oakwood Avenue, Maplewood Lane, Alexander Lane, East Main Street

DUI investigation: 1700 block Harper Road

Fight: Pikeview Drive

Found property: 1723 Harper Road, Beckley Crossing

Fraud: Ewart Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive

Harassment: Edgewood Drive

Intoxicated person: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Juvenile problems: Hull Street

Larceny: South Oakwood Avenue

Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road

Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.

Motor vehicle accident: 100 block Stanaford Road

Open door/window: Park Avenue

Overdose: Hargrove Street, King Street

Panic/hold alarm: Osprey Road, Woodlawn Avenue

Possible DUI: 100 block Galleria Plaza

Prowler: Bostic Avenue, Cross Street/Junction Street

Pursuit: 100 block East E Street

Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) 

Special assignment: 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive (2), 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowes), Rails to Trails, 1900 block Harper Road, 100 block Larew Avenue, 400 block Neville Street

Suspicious person: North Oakwood Avenue

Traffic stop: Prince Street, Beckley Crossing, 1800 block Harper Roiad, South Fayette Street/F Street, 4200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block Queen Anne Drive, 800 block North Eisenhower Drive, 100 block Dry Hill Road, 1900 block Harper Road, 301 S. Heber St. (Beckley Sanitary Board), Ringleben Street/Springdale Avenue, 100 block Springdale Avenue

• • •

Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office

Breaking and entering: Harper Heights

Disturbance: Beckley, Daniels, Sprague, Eccles, Raleigh, Naoma, Beaver (2)

Larceny: Amigo, Arnett

Motor vehicle accident: Bragg, Pleasant Hills, Dry Hill, Daniels

Shoplifting: MacArthur

Suspicious activity: Grandview, Oak Grove 

Suspicious person: Piney View

Suspicious vehicle: Ghent

