The following calls were made to police agencies on Oct. 24; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Alarm: Autumn Lane
Attempt to locate: 100 block Beckley Crossing
Brandishing: Hargrove Street
Breaking and entering not in progress: Teel Road
Burglar alarm: North Eisenhower Drive, South Eisenhower Drive (2), Harper Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive
Check welfare: Bostic Avenue, South Eisenhower Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive
Drug violation not in progress: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Fire alarm: Business Street
Larceny: Harper Road, South Kanawha Street, South Oakwood Avenue
Loud music/noise: South Oakwood Avenue (South Oakwood Apartments)
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.
Missing person: Sandstone Drive
Motor vehicle accident: 4100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Motor vehicle accident leave the scene: Harper Road
Motor vehicle accident in parking lot: South Eisenhower Drive
911 hangup: East Prince Street
Person down: Beckley Crossing/North Eisenhower Drive
Prowler: Tolbert Street
Reckless driver: 1400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2600 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 3200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Runaway juvenile: Ewart Avenue
Shoplifting: New River Town Center (2), North Eisenhower Drive
Special assignment: 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowes), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (2), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), 100 block Granville Avenue, 1900 block Harper Road, 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 500 block Scott Avenue, 300 block Third Avenue
Stolen vehicle: Hill Street
Suspicious person: 200 block Hargrove Street, 1900 block Harper Road
Suspicious vehicle: Wildwood Avenue
Traffic stop: 500 block Ewart Avenue, 800 block South Fayette Street, Fourth Street/Robert C. Byrd Drive, 1700 block Harper Road, 1800 block Harper Road, 1900 block Harper Road (4), Jennings Street/Johnstown Road, South Oakwood Avenue/City Avenue, 300 block Park Avenue, Pinewood Drive/Maxwell Hill Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive/South Oakwood Avenue, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Violation of domestic violence petition: Bostic Avenue
--------
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Breaking and entering: Beckley (2), Cabell Heights, Harper Heights (2)
Burglary: Stover
Check welfare: Piney View, Shady Spring, Sophia, Sprague
Disturbance: Harper Heights
Domestic: Bradley, Glen Daniel
Extra patrol: Cabell Heights
Intoxication: Bradley
Joyriding: Cool Ridge
Motor vehicle accident: Crab Orchard, Lester
Prowler: Prosperity
Reckless driver: Crab Orchard (2), Shady Spring
Shoplifting: MacArthur
Suspicious person: Sophia
Suspicious vehicle: Beckley, Crab Orchard
Threats: Stanaford