The following calls were made to police agencies on Oct. 24; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police Department

Alarm: Autumn Lane

Attempt to locate: 100 block Beckley Crossing

Brandishing: Hargrove Street

Breaking and entering not in progress: Teel Road

Burglar alarm: North Eisenhower Drive, South Eisenhower Drive (2), Harper Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive

Check welfare: Bostic Avenue, South Eisenhower Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive

Drug violation not in progress: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Fire alarm: Business Street

Larceny: Harper Road, South Kanawha Street, South Oakwood Avenue

Loud music/noise: South Oakwood Avenue (South Oakwood Apartments)

Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.

Missing person: Sandstone Drive

Motor vehicle accident: 4100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

Motor vehicle accident leave the scene: Harper Road

Motor vehicle accident in parking lot: South Eisenhower Drive

911 hangup: East Prince Street

Person down: Beckley Crossing/North Eisenhower Drive

Prowler: Tolbert Street

Reckless driver: 1400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2600 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 3200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

Runaway juvenile: Ewart Avenue

Shoplifting: New River Town Center (2), North Eisenhower Drive

Special assignment: 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowes), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (2), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), 100 block Granville Avenue, 1900 block Harper Road, 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 500 block Scott Avenue, 300 block Third Avenue

Stolen vehicle: Hill Street

Suspicious person: 200 block Hargrove Street, 1900 block Harper Road

Suspicious vehicle: Wildwood Avenue

Traffic stop: 500 block Ewart Avenue, 800 block South Fayette Street, Fourth Street/Robert C. Byrd Drive, 1700 block Harper Road, 1800 block Harper Road, 1900 block Harper Road (4), Jennings Street/Johnstown Road, South Oakwood Avenue/City Avenue, 300 block Park Avenue, Pinewood Drive/Maxwell Hill Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive/South Oakwood Avenue, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)

Violation of domestic violence petition: Bostic Avenue

--------

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

Breaking and entering: Beckley (2), Cabell Heights, Harper Heights (2)

Burglary: Stover

Check welfare: Piney View, Shady Spring, Sophia, Sprague

Disturbance: Harper Heights

Domestic: Bradley, Glen Daniel

Extra patrol: Cabell Heights

Intoxication: Bradley

Joyriding: Cool Ridge

Motor vehicle accident: Crab Orchard, Lester

Prowler: Prosperity

Reckless driver: Crab Orchard (2), Shady Spring

Shoplifting: MacArthur

Suspicious person: Sophia

Suspicious vehicle: Beckley, Crab Orchard

Threats: Stanaford

