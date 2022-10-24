The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Oct. 23; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
No report provided.
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
911 hangup: Sullivan
Breaking and entering not in progress: MacArthur
Burglar alarm: Beaver
Disturbance: Wickham, Beckley
Extra patrol: MacArthur
Harassment: Raleigh
Illegal burn: Beaver
Loud music/noise: Shady Spring
Motor vehicle accident with injury: Glen Daniel, Arnett, Daniels
Noise complaint: Cool Ridge
Suspicious activity: Bradley, Cool Ridge
Suspicious person: Crab Orchard
Suspicious vehicle: Dry Hill, Oak Grove
Traffic stop: Beckley, Harper Park
Threats: Sophia, Mabscott, Bradley
Traffic stop: Beckley, MacArthur, Crab Orchard
Unwanted person: Hinton
