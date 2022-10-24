The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Oct. 23; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police Department

No report provided.

 

--- 

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

911 hangup: Sullivan 

Breaking and entering not in progress: MacArthur 

Burglar alarm: Beaver

Disturbance: Wickham, Beckley

Extra patrol: MacArthur

Harassment: Raleigh 

Illegal burn: Beaver

Loud music/noise: Shady Spring

Motor vehicle accident with injury: Glen Daniel, Arnett, Daniels

Noise complaint: Cool Ridge

Suspicious activity: Bradley, Cool Ridge 

Suspicious person: Crab Orchard

Suspicious vehicle: Dry Hill, Oak Grove

Traffic stop: Beckley, Harper Park

Threats: Sophia, Mabscott, Bradley

Traffic stop: Beckley, MacArthur, Crab Orchard

Unwanted person: Hinton

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video