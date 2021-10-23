The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Oct. 22; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: Pikeview Drive
Attempt to serve warrant: Adkins Street, Hargrove Street, North Kanawha Street, Smoot Avenue
Breaking and entering not in progress: City Avenue (Southeastern Chemical), Woodlawn Avenue
Burglar alarm: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply)
Civil matter: South Meadows Street
Destruction of property: Woodlawn Avenue
Disturbance: Fifth Street, Foster Avenue, Rails to Trails, Robert C. Byrd Drive (Aspen Dental)
Domestic: Sandstone Drive
Drug violation in progress: South Kanawha Street (Corner Shop), Woodlawn Avenue
Extra patrol: 100 block Burgess Street, North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (3), Fourth Street, 100 block Fourth Street, 200 block Harper Road, 1900 block Harper Road (hotels), 100 block Hillpark Drive, 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 100 block Main Street, 500 block Neville Street, 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage), 100 block South Oakwood Avenue, 100 block Prince Street (2), Rails to Trails (2), Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 300 block Scott Avenue, 1000 block Scott Avenue, Second Street/Third Avenue, 100 block Teel Road
Follow-up call: Fulton Avenue, South Kanawha Street
Foot patrol: 500 block Neville Street
Found property: Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital)
Larceny: Orchard Avenue
Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road (2)
Magistrate detail: Main Street
Mail run: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)
Missing person: Laurel Terrace
Motor vehicle accident leave the scene: 200 block Lakeview Drive, Stanaford Road (Beckley Appalachian Regional Healthcare Hospital)
Motor vehicle accident in private lot: Beckley Crossing (Kroger)
Overdose: Earwood Street, Mercer Street
Reckless driver: North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
School zone: Maxwell Hill Road (Maxwell Hill Elementary)
Shoplifting: North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Stabbing: Woodlawn Avenue
Stolen vehicle: Galleria Plaza (Marquee Cinemas)
Suspicious person: North Oakwood Avenue
Suspicious vehicle: 100 block Garden Terrace
Threats: South Vance Drive
Traffic stop: 100 block Beckley Crossing, Canterbury Drive, 100 block Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 100 block Eighth Street, North Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 400 block North Eisenhower Drive, 100 block Elkins Street, South Fayette Street/Beaver Avenue, South Fayette Street/Grove Avenue, 100 block South Fayette Street (2), 300 block South Fayette Street, 1000 block South Fayette Street (2), First Avenue/Neville Street, 1100 block Harper Road, 1700 block Harper Road (3), 1800 block Harper Road (2), 1900 block Harper Road, 2200 block South Kanawha Street, 100 block New River Town Center, 200 block Prince Street, Ragland Road/North Eisenhower Drive, Ragland Road/Queen Anne Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block Second Street, 200 block Teel Road, 500 block Temple Street, Third Avenue (2)
Vandalism/destruction of property: Woodlawn Avenue