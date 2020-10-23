The following calls were made to police agencies on Oct. 22; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

 

Beckley Police Department

Animal bites: Russell Street

Assault already occurred: Hargrove Street

Attempt to locate: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)

Burglar alarm: Robert C. Byrd Drive (United National Bank), Queen Street

Business check: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)

Check welfare: Ewart Avenue (Willbrian Apts.), North Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz)

Child abuse/neglect: North Eisenhower Drive (Chili's Restaurant)

Civil assist: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)

Destruction of property: Ned Payne Drive

Domestic: Antonio Avenue

Drug violation in progress: North Eisenhower Drive (Lowes)

Indecent exposure: South Eisenhower Drive (Dollar General), Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)

Loitering: Neville Street

Loud music/noise: Ewart Avenue (Willbrian Apts.) (2)

Magistrate detail: Main Street

Mail run: Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

Motor vehicle accident in parking lot: Adair Street (Raleigh County Board of Education)

Prowler: Larew Avenue

Reckless driver: South Eisenhower Drive

School zone: Maxwell Hill Road (Maxwell Hill Elementary)

Special assignment: Sunrise Avenue, North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (2), North Eisenhower Drive (Lowes) (2), Hull Street, Neville Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), South Fayette Street (2), Rails to Trails, North Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), Lewis-Ritchie Drive, Westwood Drive, Pinewood Drive, Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex), Grant Street, Beckley Plaza, Maxwell Hill Road

Stolen property: Myers Avenue

Suspicious activity: Ewart Avenue (Willbrian Aprs.), South Fayette Street

Traffic stop: Second Street (Creager Tire), South Eisenhower Drive (Flat Top Arms), Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, Mallard Court, Pinewood Drive/Yellowwood Way

Threats: Ellison Avenue

Violation of domestic violence petition: East C Street

• • •

Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office

Breaking and entering not in progress: Blue Jay, Eccles

Burglary not in progress: Daniels, Sandlick 

Disturbance: Shady Spring, Piney View, Sandlick

Fraud: Prosperity

Joyriding: Maple Fork

Juvenile problems: Beaver

Larceny: Sullivan, Harper Heights

Loud music/noise: Pemberton

Motor vehicle accident: Irish Mountain, Daniels, Dorothy

Motor vehicle accident with injury: Cranberry

Reckless driver: Beckley

Suspicious person: MacArthur, Beckley

Suspicious vehicle: Midway, Coal City

Trespassing: Shady Spring 

