The following calls were made to police agencies on Oct. 22; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Animal bites: Russell Street
Assault already occurred: Hargrove Street
Attempt to locate: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)
Burglar alarm: Robert C. Byrd Drive (United National Bank), Queen Street
Business check: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Check welfare: Ewart Avenue (Willbrian Apts.), North Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz)
Child abuse/neglect: North Eisenhower Drive (Chili's Restaurant)
Civil assist: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)
Destruction of property: Ned Payne Drive
Domestic: Antonio Avenue
Drug violation in progress: North Eisenhower Drive (Lowes)
Indecent exposure: South Eisenhower Drive (Dollar General), Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Loitering: Neville Street
Loud music/noise: Ewart Avenue (Willbrian Apts.) (2)
Magistrate detail: Main Street
Mail run: Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Motor vehicle accident in parking lot: Adair Street (Raleigh County Board of Education)
Prowler: Larew Avenue
Reckless driver: South Eisenhower Drive
School zone: Maxwell Hill Road (Maxwell Hill Elementary)
Special assignment: Sunrise Avenue, North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (2), North Eisenhower Drive (Lowes) (2), Hull Street, Neville Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), South Fayette Street (2), Rails to Trails, North Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), Lewis-Ritchie Drive, Westwood Drive, Pinewood Drive, Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex), Grant Street, Beckley Plaza, Maxwell Hill Road
Stolen property: Myers Avenue
Suspicious activity: Ewart Avenue (Willbrian Aprs.), South Fayette Street
Traffic stop: Second Street (Creager Tire), South Eisenhower Drive (Flat Top Arms), Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, Mallard Court, Pinewood Drive/Yellowwood Way
Threats: Ellison Avenue
Violation of domestic violence petition: East C Street
• • •
Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office
Breaking and entering not in progress: Blue Jay, Eccles
Burglary not in progress: Daniels, Sandlick
Disturbance: Shady Spring, Piney View, Sandlick
Fraud: Prosperity
Joyriding: Maple Fork
Juvenile problems: Beaver
Larceny: Sullivan, Harper Heights
Loud music/noise: Pemberton
Motor vehicle accident: Irish Mountain, Daniels, Dorothy
Motor vehicle accident with injury: Cranberry
Reckless driver: Beckley
Suspicious person: MacArthur, Beckley
Suspicious vehicle: Midway, Coal City
Trespassing: Shady Spring