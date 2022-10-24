The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Oct. 21; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
911 hangup: Truman Avenue
Abandoned vehicle: 211 Bellevue Lane
Animal call: Berkley Street
Breaking and entering not in progress: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Burglar alarm: Carriage Drive, Beckley Plaza, Piney Avenue
Check welfare: Harper Road/Travelodge, Orchard Avenue
Civil assist: Robert C. Byrd Drive, Adkins Street
Civil matter: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department), Second Street
Custody complaint: Rossi Avenue
Diabetic: Highland Street
Disturbance: Harper Road, North Eisenhower Drive
Domestic: Edwards Street, Combs Street
Extra patrol: 100 block Crescent Road, 100 block Reservation Avenue, 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage) (3), 100 block Holliday Drive, 100 block Teel Road (2), 400 block Maxwell Hill Road, 200 block Main Street, 100 block Templeview Drive, 100 block Beckley Plaza, 1000 block Hartley Avenue, Teel Road/Lucas Drive, 1 Rails to Trails, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 1000 block Scott Avenue (2), 400 block Neville Street, 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 1000 block Woodlawn Avenue, 100 block Ninth Street, Second Street/Third Avenue, 222 Main St. (Beckley Judicial Annex), 300 block Neville Street, 100 block Klaus Street, 100 block Larew Avenue, 4223 Robert C. Byrd Drive, 400 block Scott Avenue, 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex), 300 block Neville Street, 360 Prince St. (New River Transit), 300 block Stanaford Road, 1 Rails to Trails (2), 100 block Alexander Lane, 100 block Ellison Avenue, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (2), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (2), Virginia Street/Ellison Avenue, 100 block Beckley Crossing, 400 block North Oakwood Avenue, 200 block Beckley Plaza, 200 block Ninth Street, 1800 block Harper Road, 200 block Crescent Road, 500 block Johnstown Road, 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 1 Nell Jean Square, 100 block Curtis Avenue, 200 block Teel Road, 100 block Lucas Drive, 500 block Maxwell Hill Road, 200 block Main Street, 100 block Main Street, 100 block Orchard Avenue, 1900 block Harper Road, 200 block Mercer Street, 100 block Central Avenue, 100 block Wilkes Avenue, 2014 Harper Road (Super 8), 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 200 block Temple Street
Follow-up call: Maxwell Hill Road
Harassment: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department), Graham Street
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Motorcycle complaint: Dunn Drive
Motor vehicle accident in private lot: 4223 Robert C. Byrd Drive
Motor vehicle accident with fluids: 200 block McCulloch Drive
Motor vehicle accident with injury: Robert C. Byrd Drive/Market Street
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Robert C. Byrd Drive/Paint Street
Noise complaint: Reservoir Road
Overdose: Robert C. Byrd Drive, North Eisenhower Drive
Panhandling: North Eisenhower Drive/Ragland Road
Possible DUI: South Kanawha Street/G Street
Reckless driving: Robert C. Byrd Drive/Rural Acres Drive
Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 1970 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar General)
Suspicious activity: 400 Neville St. (UDS federal courthouse), Ford Street, Fourth Street
Suspicious person: Beckley Avenue/Virginia Street
Suspicious vehicle: Templeview Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive
Threats: Ewart Avenue
Traffic stop: 2300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 310 3rd Ave. (Beckley Fire Department Station 1), West Neville Street/Robert C. Byrd Drive, 3500 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Old Eccles Road, 200 block City Avenue, 200 block Beckley Crossing, Ball Street/Robert C. Byrd Drive, Ellison Avenue/Robert C. Byrd Drive, 200 block North Eisenhower Drive, South Kanawha Street/Myers Avenue, 300 block North Kanawha Street, 1700 block Harper Road, 132 Rural Acres Drive (Calloway Heights Baptist Church)
Trespassing: South Heber Street
Warrant served: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
