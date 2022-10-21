The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Oct. 20; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Arrest: Main Street
Attempt to locate: 306 Stanaford Road (Beckley Appalachian Regional Healthcare)
Burglar alarm: 313 Beckley Plaza (Aaron's), 205 Crescent Road (Crescent Elementary), 100 Hylton Lane (Chick-Fil-A), 201 Templeview Drive (United Methodist Temple), 150 New River Town Center (Save-A-Lot), 331 Sunset Drive, 245 N. Kanawha St. (Chamber of Commerce), Maxwell Hill Road
Business check: 3604 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little General)
Check welfare: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Custody complaint: Berkley Street
Destruction of property: Klaus Street
Disturbance: South Vance Drive
Domestic: Woodlawn Avenue
DUI: New River Drive/Robert C. Byrd Drive
Domestic violence petition served: South Railroad Avenue
Eloped/walked away: 306 Stanaford Road (Beckley Appalachian Regional Healthcare)
Escort: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Extra patrol: 100 block Westwood Drive, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 100 block Hylton Lane, 200 block Johnstown Road, 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage) (3), 360 Prince St. (New River Transit) (2), 1000 block Maxwell Hill Road, 100 block Curtis Avenue, 100 block Appalachian Drive, 100 block Temple Street, 200 block Main Street, 100 block Lucas Drive (2), 300 block Maxwell Hill Road, 200 block Teel Road, 300 block Neville Street (3), Evergreen Place/Lucas Drive, 100 block Morris Avenue, 200 block Morris Avenue, 1129 S. Fayette St. (Stratton Elementary), 100 block Beckley Crossing (3), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (3), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (3), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (3), 300 block South Heber Street, 300 block Neville Street, 513 Ewart Ave. (Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine), 1 Rails to Trails, 100 block Russell Street, 2400 S. Kanawha St. (Historic Black Knight Municipal Park), 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 100 block Pinewood Drive, 100 block Patch Street, 500 block Maxwell Hill Road (2), 100 block Teel Road (2), 100 block Antonio Avenue, 100 block Johnstown Road, 100 block Larew Avenue (3), 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex), 500 block Neville Street, 100 block Galleria Plaza, 2 Rails to Trails, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 100 block Missouri Avenue, 104 Kiser St. (Beckley City Police Department garage), 100 block Sheridan Avenue, 222 Hargrove Street, 600 block South Fayette Street, 100 block Lucas Drive, 100 block Elkins Street, 100 block Hull Street, 300 block Third Avenue
Follow-up call: 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive
Foot patrol: 500 block Neville Street (2)
Joyriding: Woodlawn Avenue
Juvenile problems: Barber Avenue
K-9 unit request: South Eisenhower Drive, New River Drive/Robert C. Byrd Drive, 500 block Neville Street, 2120 Harper Road (Country Inn & Suites), 100 block McCreery Street
Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (Beckley Judicial Annex) (2)
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Missing person: Harper Road
Motor vehicle accident leaving the scene: 1023 Woodlawn Ave.
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: 100 block Appalachian Drive, Rural Acres Drive/North Eisenhower Drive
Panic/hold alarm: 321 S. Eisenhower Drive (Mustafa Rahim M.D.)
Road hazard: Stanaford Road/Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard
Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (3)
Special assignment: 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex)
Stolen property: Campbell Street, Hargrove Street
Suspicious activity: Rural Acres Drive, Fourth Street
Suspicious person: South Vance Drive, 404 Third Ave. (Little General)
Suspicious vehicle: Main Street/South Kanawha Street, 1000 Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Blvd., Marion Street, 404 Third Ave. (Little General)
Traffic stop: 2001 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Arby's), 300 block Rural Acres Drive, 3934 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Beckley Auto Mall), 700 block South Fayette Street (4), 300 block South Heber Street, 100 block Lancaster Street, Beaver Avenue/South Fayette Street (2), 110 Beckley Crossing (Hobby Lobby), North Heber Street/Prince Street, 3400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 300 block Ewart Avenue, 100 block McCreery Street, 2001 Harper Road (Omelet Shoppe)
Unknown LE problem: Truman Avenue
Unresponsive: Hylton Lane
Unwanted person: Main Street
Vagrant: Sisson Street
---
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Breaking and entering: Beckley
Burglar alarm: Beaver, Fairdale (2), Raleigh
Burglary: Daniels, Beckley
Business check: Shady Spring (3), Daniels, Beaver (2), MacArthur, Glen Daniel
Disturbance: Cool Ridge, Crab Orchard, Coal City
Extra patrol: Bradley (4), Shady Spring (4), Stanaford, Fitzpatrick, Sprague, Beckley (2), Prosperity (2), Helen, Daniels, Tolleytown, Beaver (2), Ghent
Motor vehicle accident: Bradley
Noise complaint: Mount Tabor
Panhandling: Beaver
Panic/hold alarm: Ghent
Prowler: Glen Daniel
Reckless driver: Daniels, Calloway Heights
School zone: Cranberry, Stanaford
Stolen property: Beaver, Harper Heights
Suspicious activity: Ghent
Suspicious person: Beaver (2)
Suspicious vehicle: Beaver, Beckley, Harper, Mount Tabor
Unwanted person: Clear Creek
Vagrant: Whitby, Harper Heights
Vehicle disabled: Bradley
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.