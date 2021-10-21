The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Oct. 20; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
911 hang-up: Bibb Avenue
Arrest: North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Attempt to serve court document: Ball Street
Attempt to serve warrant: Airport Road (Southern Regional Jail)
Breaking and entering not in progress: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)
Burglar alarm: North Eisenhower Drive, Second Street, Bypass Plaza (Dollar Tree), South Fayette Street (Kiaylas Grandma's Kitchen), Main Street
Burglary not in progress: Bibb Avenue
Check welfare: Autumn Lane (Wildwood House Apartments), Ridge Avenue
Civil matter: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department) (2), 100 block Woodlawn Avenue
Destruction of property: Third Avenue/Second Street
Disturbance: Main Street (Executive Manor Apartments)
Domestic: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Burger King)
Extra patrol: 100 block South Heber Street, Harper Road (Super 8 hotel), Harper Road (Travel Lodge), 100 block Hargrove Street, 500 block Neville Street (4), Harper Road (Pagoda motel), 1900 block Harper Road, North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (2), North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (2), 100 block Patch Street, 100 block Nebraska Avenue, 100 block Beckley Plaza, 100 block Woodlawn Avenue, 100 block Beaver Avenue, 100 block Fifth Street, 2100 block Harper Road, Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex), Ewart Avenue (Willbrian Apartments) (2), 100 block Hickory Drive, 100 block Ninth Street, 100 block Broadway Street, 100 block South Heber Street, 1 Rails to Trails
Fight: Beaver Avenue/Johnstown Road
Foot patrol: 500 block Neville Street (2)
Found property: Hart Street
Intruder: Ann Street
Joyriding: Main Street (courthouse)
Mail run: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)
Mental problem: Smoot Avenue
Motor vehicle accident in private lot: North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Motor vehicle accident with fluids: 3800 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Motor vehicle accident without fluids/injury: Robert C. Byrd Drive/West Neville Street
Motor vehicle accident with injury: 4200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Motor vehicle accident leave the scene: Washington Street
Overdose: South Eisenhower Drive (FMRS)
Panic/hold alarm: Chestnut Drive
Possible DUI: South Eisenhower Drive (Little General)
Radar patrol: 100 block Ewart Avenue
Residence check: Fourth Street
Shoplifting: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar General), New River Town Center (Ollie's Bargain Outlet), North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Speeding vehicle: 100 block Holliday Drive
Stolen vehicle: 4200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Suspicious activity: Reservoir Road, 1 Rails to Trails
Suspicious person: South Heber Street/Neville Street, Harper Road (Quality Inn)
Traffic stop: 500 block South Eisenhower Drive, 200 block Pikeview Drive, 3600 Robert C. Byrd Drive, Ellison Avenue/North Pike Street, Willis Street/Ewart Avenue, 2900 Robert C. Byrd Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive/North Eisenhower Drive, Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard/Pinecrest, Stanaford Road (Beckley Appalachian Regional Healthcare), 1100 block North Eisenhower Drive, Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex), 300 block Pikeview Drive, 500 block New River Drive, 600 block South Fayette Street, Woodlawn Avenue/Second Street (3), 1900 block Harper Road, 200 block Church Street, 600 block South Fayette Street
Unwanted person: Summers Street (2)
Warrant served: Ritter Drive (Mountaineer Boat Sales)
------
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Burglar alarm: Beckley, Dry Hill, Skelton, Shady Spring, Glen Daniel
Burglary: Blue Jay
Disturbance: Pettry Bottom, Dameron, Cranberry, Eccles
Extra patrol: Beckley, Glen Daniel, Fairdale (2), Stanaford, Shady Spring, Pettry Bottom, Harper Heights
Fraud: MacArthur
Harassment: Mabscott, Piney View
Intoxicated person: Daniels
Larceny: Fitzpatrick, Mabscott, Beaver
Motor vehicle accident: Crab Orchard, Beaver
Parking violation: Beaver
Reckless driver: Irish Mountain, Harper Heights
School zone: Cranberry (2)
Suspicious activity: Bradley
Suspicious person: Beckley, Fairdale, MacArthur
Suspicious vehicle: Fairdale
Threats: Pettry Bottom, Sundial, Shady Spring
Vehicle disabled: Cranberry