The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Oct. 2

Beckley Police Department

Attempt to serve warrant: Foster Avenue

Breaking and entering not in progress: Johnstown Road

Burglar alarm: 201 Woodcrest Drive

Check welfare: 700 block South Eisenhower Drive

Civil matter: Campbell Street, South Oakwood Avenue

Disturbance: South Kanawha Street/Russell Street, South Fayette Street

Domestic: 1909 Harper Road (Smart Hotel)

Drug investigation: Harper Road/Crescent Road, 100 block East Main Street

Drug violation in progress: Robert C. Byrd Drive

DUI investigation: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)

Extra patrol: 360 Prince St. (parking garage) (2),  400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School), 1 Rails to Trails (2), 100 block Woodcrest Drive, 200 block Park Avenue, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (3), 104 Fourth St., 1900 block Harper Road, 100 block Virginia Street, 400 block Neville Street, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (4), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (4), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (4), 300 block Beckley Plaza, 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage) (2), 100 block Galleria Plaza, 390 Stanaford Road (Academy of Careers and Technology), 100 block Larew Avenue, 2 Rails to Trails, 1 Cranberry Creek Center, 104 Kiser St. (Beckley Police Department garage), Second Street/South Fayette Street

Follow-up call: Campbell Street

Foot patrol: 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage) 

K-9 unit request: Harper Road/Crescent Road, 500 block Neville Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Rural Acres Drive, 4006 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Advance Auto)

Lost property: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 708 S. Eisenhower Drive (GoMart)

Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road

Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (Beckley Judicial Annex) (2)

Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

Noise complaint: South Fayette Street

Residence check: Fourth Street

Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)

Suspicious activity: Grove Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive

Suspicious person: G Street/South Kanawha Street, Temple Street, 800 block West Neville Street, Third Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive, Prince Street/Robert C. Byrd Drive, Hager Street

Threats: Johnstown Road

Traffic stop: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), 1500 block Harper Road, 100 block Hickory Drive (2), Circleview Drive/Jerry Court, 4100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 3100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2930 Robert C. Byrd Drive (McDonald's), 2200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 800 block Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 200 block Pinewood Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Old Eccles Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Ewart Avenue, 3200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 4100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 500 block Neville Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Rural Acres Drive, 4141 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Wendy's), 110 Beckley Crossing (Hobby Lobby), Pinewood Drive/Market Road, 700 block South Fayette Street, 801 N. Kanawha St. (Beckley Newspapers), 700 block South Eisenhower Drive, 2000 bock Robert C. Byrd Drive, 200 block South Eisenhower Drive, 3200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 1700 block Harper Road, Ewart Avenue/Cook Avenue, New Jersey Avenue/Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 3871 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Star Federal Credit Union), 2933 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Walgreens)

---

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

Burglar alarm: Crab Orchard

Burglary in progress: Dry Hill

Destruction of property: Bradley

Drug investigation: Beckley

Extra patrol: Coal City

K-9 unit request: Harper Heights

Loud music/noise: Bradley

Motor vehicle accident with injury: Bradley

Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Harper Heights

Possible DUI: Shady Spring

Shoplifting: Beaver

Speeding vehicle: Cranberry

Suspicious activity: Daniels

Suspicious person: Beckley

Suspicious vehicle: Wickham, Tams, Midway

Traffic stop: Dry Hill, Harper Heights, MacArthur (2), Sophia

Unwanted person: Beaver

