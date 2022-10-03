The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Oct. 2; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Attempt to serve warrant: Foster Avenue
Breaking and entering not in progress: Johnstown Road
Burglar alarm: 201 Woodcrest Drive
Check welfare: 700 block South Eisenhower Drive
Civil matter: Campbell Street, South Oakwood Avenue
Disturbance: South Kanawha Street/Russell Street, South Fayette Street
Domestic: 1909 Harper Road (Smart Hotel)
Drug investigation: Harper Road/Crescent Road, 100 block East Main Street
Drug violation in progress: Robert C. Byrd Drive
DUI investigation: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Extra patrol: 360 Prince St. (parking garage) (2), 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School), 1 Rails to Trails (2), 100 block Woodcrest Drive, 200 block Park Avenue, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (3), 104 Fourth St., 1900 block Harper Road, 100 block Virginia Street, 400 block Neville Street, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (4), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (4), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (4), 300 block Beckley Plaza, 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage) (2), 100 block Galleria Plaza, 390 Stanaford Road (Academy of Careers and Technology), 100 block Larew Avenue, 2 Rails to Trails, 1 Cranberry Creek Center, 104 Kiser St. (Beckley Police Department garage), Second Street/South Fayette Street
Follow-up call: Campbell Street
Foot patrol: 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage)
K-9 unit request: Harper Road/Crescent Road, 500 block Neville Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Rural Acres Drive, 4006 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Advance Auto)
Lost property: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 708 S. Eisenhower Drive (GoMart)
Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (Beckley Judicial Annex) (2)
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Noise complaint: South Fayette Street
Residence check: Fourth Street
Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Suspicious activity: Grove Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive
Suspicious person: G Street/South Kanawha Street, Temple Street, 800 block West Neville Street, Third Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive, Prince Street/Robert C. Byrd Drive, Hager Street
Threats: Johnstown Road
Traffic stop: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), 1500 block Harper Road, 100 block Hickory Drive (2), Circleview Drive/Jerry Court, 4100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 3100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2930 Robert C. Byrd Drive (McDonald's), 2200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 800 block Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 200 block Pinewood Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Old Eccles Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Ewart Avenue, 3200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 4100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 500 block Neville Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Rural Acres Drive, 4141 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Wendy's), 110 Beckley Crossing (Hobby Lobby), Pinewood Drive/Market Road, 700 block South Fayette Street, 801 N. Kanawha St. (Beckley Newspapers), 700 block South Eisenhower Drive, 2000 bock Robert C. Byrd Drive, 200 block South Eisenhower Drive, 3200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 1700 block Harper Road, Ewart Avenue/Cook Avenue, New Jersey Avenue/Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 3871 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Star Federal Credit Union), 2933 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Walgreens)
---
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Burglar alarm: Crab Orchard
Burglary in progress: Dry Hill
Destruction of property: Bradley
Drug investigation: Beckley
Extra patrol: Coal City
K-9 unit request: Harper Heights
Loud music/noise: Bradley
Motor vehicle accident with injury: Bradley
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Harper Heights
Possible DUI: Shady Spring
Shoplifting: Beaver
Speeding vehicle: Cranberry
Suspicious activity: Daniels
Suspicious person: Beckley
Suspicious vehicle: Wickham, Tams, Midway
Traffic stop: Dry Hill, Harper Heights, MacArthur (2), Sophia
Unwanted person: Beaver
