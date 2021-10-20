The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Oct. 19; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
911 hang-up: South Oakwood Avenue
Animal call: Stanaford Road (Beckley Appalachian Regional Healthcare)
Assault: Mason Street/North Kanawha Street, Harper Road (Kroger)
Attempt to serve warrant: Warren Avenue
Brandishing: West Neville Street
Burglar alarm: 9 Yellowwood Way (Bodyworks), Rural Acres Drive, Howe Street (Beckley Masonic Lodge), Autumn Lane (Wildwood House Apartments)
Check welfare: City Avenue/James Street
Civil matter: South Vance Drive (Beckley Housing FMRS Apartments)
Destruction of property: Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School)
Disturbance: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar General), 500 block Woodlawn Avenue, Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital)
Extra patrol: 100 block South Heber Street, Harper Road/Hylton Lane, 200 block Sixth Street, North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), North Eisenhower Drive, (Sam's Club) (2), North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (2), 400 block Scott Avenue, 500 block Neville Street (2), Harper Road (Pagoda motel), 1400 block North Eisenhower Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 1 Rails to Trails, 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 200 block Neville Street, 100 block Nebraska Avenue, 100 block Hager Street, 600 block Sapphire Lane, 2 Rails to Trails, 1200 block North Eisenhower Drive, North Eisenhower Drive (Freedom Skate Park)
Follow up call: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Foot patrol: 500 block Neville Street, 100 block Prince Street, South Heber Street/Neville Street
Larceny: West Neville Street, 3200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Magistrate detail: Main Street
Mail run: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)
Motor vehicle accident in private lot: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Motor vehicle accident with fluids: 2100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Motor vehicle accident with injury: North Oakwood Avenue
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little General)
Panhandling: 100 block South Kanawha Street
Panic/hold alarm: Third Avenue (Home Furniture)
Radar patrol: 100 block Ewart Avenue
School zone: Maxwell Hill Road (Maxwell Hill Elementary), Crescent Road (Crescent Elementary School), Grey Flats Road (Beckley Stratton Middle School)
Special assignment: Wilson Street (Beckley Outreach Center)
Suspicious activity: Rhodes Street, 400 block Quarry Street
Suspicious package: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar General)
Suspicious person: Rural Acres Drive
Threats: City Avenue
Traffic stop: 2000 block Harper Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 100 block Mason Street, 1700 block Harper Road (2), 1900 block Harper Road, Wright Road/South Fayette Street, Hylton Lane, 100 block Veterans Avenue, 2000 block Harper Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Veterans Avenue (2), South Eisenhower Drive (2 Brothers Collision), 200 block Rural Acres Drive, 100 block .Kanawha Street, 100 block Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 300 block Stanaford Road, 400 block Stanaford Road, North Kanawha Street/Wilson Street, 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Harper Road/Fairview Avenue, Larew Avenue/Worley Road, 300 block Prince Street, 4000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Vagrant: Nebraska Avenue
Warrant served: 3000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 400 block Stanaford Road
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Destruction of property: Stanaford
Disturbance: Shady Spring
Harassment: MacArthur
Illegal burn: Soak Creek
Larceny: Crab Orchard
Panhandling: Bradley
Suspicious person: Beaver, Bradley
Suspicious vehicle: Bradley
Threats: Crab Orchard, Eccles
Vehicle disabled: Bradley