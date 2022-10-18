The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Oct. 17; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Animal call: Garden Terrace, South Kanawha Street/Beaver Avenue
Assault: South Fayette Street
Assist other department: Washington Street, Miller Street, Beckwoods Drive
Attempted burglary: Maxwell Hill Road
Barking dog: Hartley Avenue
Breaking and entering not in progress: South Oakwood Avenue
Burglar alarm: 200 New River Town Center (Workforce WV), Carriage Drive, 4303 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply), 2015 Harper Road (El Campestre), 301 N. Eisenhower Drive (King Tut Drive In)
Burglary not in progress: South Vance Drive
Civil matter: South Heber Street, East C Street, Michigan Avenue, Truman Avenue
CPR-adult: Hargrove Street
Destruction of property: Hager Street
Domestic: Stansbury Street
DUI: Second Street/Second Avenue, 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Eloped/walked away: 306 Stanaford Road (Beckley Appalachian Regional Healthcare)
Extortion: Locust Road
Extra patrol: 100 block Lucas Drive (7), 1000 block Maxwell Hill Road, 100 block Maxwell Hill Road (3), 400 block Maxwell Hill Road (5), 500 Neville St., 400 block Neville Street, 100 block Teel Road (5), 100 block North Forest Road, 100 block Woodlawn Avenue, 200 block Woodlawn Avenue, 1 Rails to Trails (7), 100 block South Heber Street, 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage) (4), 100 block Larew Avenue (4), 100 block Patch Street, 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 1900 block Harper Road, 100 block Hickory Drive, 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (5), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (5), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (6), 300 block Beckley Plaza, 100 block Beckley Plaza, 100 block Hargrove Street, 200 block Hargrove Street, 200 block Galleria Plaza, 100 block Reservation Avenue, Harper Road/Hylton Lane, 100 block Hartley Avenue, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (3), 200 block G Street, 200 Galleria Plaza (Marquee Cinemas), 100 block Second Street, 100 block Curtis Avenue (2),100 block South Heber Street, 100 block Burgess Street (2), 104 Kiser St. (Beckley City Police Department garage), 500 block Woodlawn Avenue, 111 Reservoir Road, 100 block New River Park
Follow-up call: Maxwell Hill Road
Foot patrol: 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage) (2), 400 block Neville Street (3), 200 block Main Street, 500 block Neville Street (3)
Found property: 2930 Robert C. Byrd Drive (McDonald's), 125 Ragland Road (U Haul)
Juvenile problems: Burgess Street
K-9 unit request: 500 block Neville Street, Pine Lodge Road/Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard, Smoot Avenue, Beckwoods Drive, 111 Reservoir Road, 301 S. Heber St. (Beckley Sanitary Board)
Larceny: Ragland Road, Pine Lodge Road/Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (Beckley Judicial Annex)
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Panic/hold alarm: Sandlewood Drive
Pedestrian hit: 1346 N. Eisenhower Drive (Cook Out)
Person down: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Prowler: Dixie Avenue, Johnstown Road
Radar patrol: Westwood Drive
School zone: 1129 S. Fayette St. (Stratton Elementary)
Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Shots fired: Minnesota Avenue
Suspicious activity: Beckley Plaza, Earwood Street, Spruce Street/Wilkes Avenue
Suspicious person: 360 Prince St. (New River Transit), Second Street
Suspicious vehicle: South Heber Street
Traffic stop: Westwood Drive/Harper Road, 1114 Harper Road (Pagoda Motel), South Fayette Street/Beaver Avenue, South Fayette Street/F Street, 100 block South Fayette Street, 100 block G Street, 700 block Maxwell Hill Road, 1912 Harper Road (Pizza Hut), Rural Acres Drive/Robert C. Byrd Drive (2), 3500 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive/North Kanawha Street, 200 block New River Drive, Koch Avenue/Cannaday Street, South Fayette Street/Wright Road, 1200 block South Fayette Street, 3704 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Family Coin Laundry), Third Avenue/Park Avenue, 3066 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Wendy's), 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital), Robert C. Byrd Drive/New River Town Center, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Neville Street, 110 Beckley Crossing (Hobby Lobby), 100 block Piney Avenue, Johnstown Road/Lincoln Street
Unwanted person: 330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Beckley Pharmacy)
Vehicle disabled: 1500 block Harper Road
Warrant served: Smoot Avenue, Stanaford Road
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Burglar alarm: Sophia, Glen Daniel
Counterfeit: Beckley
Extra patrol: Daniels
Larceny: Sprague
Motor vehicle accident with fluids: Sandlick
Motor vehicle accident with injury: Slab Fork, Shady Spring
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Prosperity
Reckless driver: Cool Ridge
Shoplifting: Sophia
Suspicious activity: Artie, MacArthur
Traffic stop: Beckley, Crab Orchard
