The following calls were made to police agencies on Oct. 16; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Alarm: Beckwoods Drive
Brandishing: Pikeview Drive (2)
Burglar alarm: 132 Rural Acres Drive (Calloway Heights Baptist Church)
Burglary in progress: Mills Avenue
Business check: Mallard Court
Check welfare: Beckley Crossing, 1100 block Harper Road, 1900 block South Kanawha Street, Neville Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive, Second Street/Third Avenue, Third Avenue
Civil matter: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Domestic: Highland Street
Foot patrol: 500 block Scott Avenue
Harassing phone call: Harper Road
K9 unit request: Midway Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive
Larceny: Third Avenue, Woodlawn Avenue
Loud music/noise: 100 block Northwestern Avenue, South Oakwood Avenue
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Mental problem: Freeman Street
Motor vehicle accident: 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 100 block Market Road
Motor vehicle accident leave the scene: Galleria Plaza
Noise complaint: Ewart Avenue
Panic/hold alarm: West Bunting Lane
Possible DUI: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Pursuit: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Radar patrol: 100 block Granville Avenue
Road hazard: 1100 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard
Special assignment: 100 block Appalachian Drive, 100 block Beckley Plaza (2), 100 block City Avenue, 100 block Earwood Street, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 100 block South Fayette Street, South Fayette Street, 100 block Fourth Street, 100 block Galleria Plaza, 100 block Grant Street, 200 block Grove Avenue, 150 Harper Park Drive (Baymont Inn & Suites), 1900 block Harper Road, 1909 Harper Road (Econolodge), 2014 Harper Road (Super 8 Hotel) (2), 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 100 block Main Street, 200 block Main Street, Mallard Court, 100 block Odessa Avenue, 100 block Orchard Avenue, 200 block East Prince Street, Rails to Trails, Sunrise Avenue/Forrest Avenue
Stolen property: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Suspicious activity: Pine Street
Suspicious person: Quarry Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive
Suspicious vehicle: Hargrove Street
Tampering with mail: South Oakwood Avenue
Traffic stop: 1100 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, North Eisenhower Drive/Bailey Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2600 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2933 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Walgreens), 3200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Prince Street, Sisson Street/Robert C. Byrd Drive, 200 block Stanaford Road, 400 block Stanaford Road
Unwanted person: Earwood Street, Freeman Street
Wanted person: Robert C. Byrd Drive
--------
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
No report provided.