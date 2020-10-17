The following calls were made to police agencies on Oct. 16; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

 

Beckley Police Department

Alarm: Beckwoods Drive

Brandishing: Pikeview Drive (2)

Burglar alarm: 132 Rural Acres Drive (Calloway Heights Baptist Church)

Burglary in progress: Mills Avenue

Business check: Mallard Court

Check welfare: Beckley Crossing, 1100 block Harper Road, 1900 block South Kanawha Street, Neville Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive, Second Street/Third Avenue, Third Avenue

Civil matter: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Domestic: Highland Street

Foot patrol: 500 block Scott Avenue

Harassing phone call: Harper Road

K9 unit request: Midway Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive

Larceny: Third Avenue, Woodlawn Avenue

Loud music/noise: 100 block Northwestern Avenue, South Oakwood Avenue

Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.

Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

Mental problem: Freeman Street

Motor vehicle accident: 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 100 block Market Road

Motor vehicle accident leave the scene: Galleria Plaza

Noise complaint: Ewart Avenue

Panic/hold alarm: West Bunting Lane

Possible DUI: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Pursuit: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Radar patrol: 100 block Granville Avenue

Road hazard: 1100 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard

Special assignment: 100 block Appalachian Drive, 100 block Beckley Plaza (2), 100 block City Avenue, 100 block Earwood Street, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 100 block South Fayette Street, South Fayette Street, 100 block Fourth Street, 100 block Galleria Plaza, 100 block Grant Street, 200 block Grove Avenue, 150 Harper Park Drive (Baymont Inn & Suites), 1900 block Harper Road, 1909 Harper Road (Econolodge), 2014 Harper Road (Super 8 Hotel) (2), 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 100 block Main Street, 200 block Main Street, Mallard Court, 100 block Odessa Avenue, 100 block Orchard Avenue, 200 block East Prince Street, Rails to Trails, Sunrise Avenue/Forrest Avenue

Stolen property: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

Suspicious activity: Pine Street

Suspicious person: Quarry Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive

Suspicious vehicle: Hargrove Street

Tampering with mail: South Oakwood Avenue

Traffic stop: 1100 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, North Eisenhower Drive/Bailey Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2600 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2933 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Walgreens), 3200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Prince Street, Sisson Street/Robert C. Byrd Drive, 200 block Stanaford Road, 400 block Stanaford Road

Unwanted person: Earwood Street, Freeman Street

Wanted person: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

