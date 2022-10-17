The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Oct. 14; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police Department

Bike patrol: 1 Rails to Trails, 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage), 400 block Neville Street, 200 block Main Street

Burglar alarm: 150 New River Town Center (Save-A-Lot)

Burglary not in progress: Hale Street

Child abuse/neglect: Hickory Drive

Civil matter: Orchard Avenue

Disturbance: Earwood Street

Drug violation in progress: E Street/Fred T. Simms Terrace

DUI investigation: Second Street/Woodlawn Avenue

Extra patrol: 500 block Neville Street (3), 1 Rails to Trails (4), 100 Adair St. (New River Park), 600 block Johnstown Road, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (6), 100 block Randolph Street, 104 Fourth St., 100 block Appalachian Drive, 300 block Scott Avenue, 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage) (2), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (4), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (4), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (4), 399 Grey Flats Road (Beckley Elementary), 200 block New River Drive, 400 block Neville Street (3), 100 block Beckley Crossing, 300 block Virginia Street, 100 block Alexander Lane, 1129 S. Fayette St. (Stratton Elementary), 200 block Main Street (2), 1900 block Harper Road, 100 block Teel Road, 300 block Teel Road, 400 Teel Road, 500 block Maxwell Hill Road (2), 100 block Lucas Drive, 500 block Maxwell Hill Road (2), 100 block Lucas Drive, 100 block Curtis Avenue (2), 1500 block Harper Road, 200 block Beckley Crossing, 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex), 100 block Patch Street, 200 block Main Street, 500 block Teel Road, 1900 block Harper Road, 200 block Lucas Drive, 100 block Curtis Avenue, 200 block Galleria Plaza

Foot patrol: 360 Prince St. (New River Transit), 400 block Neville Street, 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage) (2)

Harassing phone call: 409 E. Prince St.

Joyriding: Stanaford Road

K-9 unit request: 1732 Harper Road (Kroger), 104 Fourth St., 600 block South Fayette Street (2)

Larceny: Teel Road, Second Street

Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (Beckley Judicial Annex) (2)

Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

Motor vehicle accident with injury: Robert C. Byrd Drive/Pinewood Drive

Overdose: Harper Road

Panhandling: 1320 N. Eisenhower Drive (Golden Corral), Ragland Road/Robert C. Byrd Drive (2)

Person down: 1 Rails to Trails, Nebraska Avenue

Parking complaint: 205 Crescent Road (Crescent Elementary)

Prowler: Reservation Avenue

School zone: 1001 Maxwell Hill Road (Maxwell Hill Elementary)

Shoplifting: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)

Stolen property: Virginia Street

Suspicious activity: Lewis Ritchie Drive, Larew Avenue, Klaus Street

Suspicious person: Virginia Street/Beckley Avenue, 1 Rails to Trails, Beckwoods Drive

Traffic stop: 1732 Harper Road (Kroger), Johnstown Road/Temple Street, 4200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 1100 block Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 3900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Third Avenue, 100 block Beckley Plaza, 3400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, South Fayette Street/South Jackson Avenue, 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 600 block South Fayette Street, 400 block Third Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Ewart Avenue, Second Street/First Avenue, 300 block Third Avenue, 200 block Crescent Road, Johnstown Road/Kiser Street, 600 block South Fayette Street, Crescent Road/Parkwood Drive, 2000 block Harper Road, South Fayette Street/Booker Street

Transport juvenile: South Kanawha Street

Unknown medical problem: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)

Unwanted person: Autumn Lane

Vehicle disabled: 2200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 1300 block South Eisenhower Drive

Violation of domestic violence petition: Frontier Street

Wanted person: Robert C. Byrd Drive

