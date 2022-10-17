The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Oct. 14; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Bike patrol: 1 Rails to Trails, 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage), 400 block Neville Street, 200 block Main Street
Burglar alarm: 150 New River Town Center (Save-A-Lot)
Burglary not in progress: Hale Street
Child abuse/neglect: Hickory Drive
Civil matter: Orchard Avenue
Disturbance: Earwood Street
Drug violation in progress: E Street/Fred T. Simms Terrace
DUI investigation: Second Street/Woodlawn Avenue
Extra patrol: 500 block Neville Street (3), 1 Rails to Trails (4), 100 Adair St. (New River Park), 600 block Johnstown Road, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (6), 100 block Randolph Street, 104 Fourth St., 100 block Appalachian Drive, 300 block Scott Avenue, 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage) (2), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (4), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (4), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (4), 399 Grey Flats Road (Beckley Elementary), 200 block New River Drive, 400 block Neville Street (3), 100 block Beckley Crossing, 300 block Virginia Street, 100 block Alexander Lane, 1129 S. Fayette St. (Stratton Elementary), 200 block Main Street (2), 1900 block Harper Road, 100 block Teel Road, 300 block Teel Road, 400 Teel Road, 500 block Maxwell Hill Road (2), 100 block Lucas Drive, 500 block Maxwell Hill Road (2), 100 block Lucas Drive, 100 block Curtis Avenue (2), 1500 block Harper Road, 200 block Beckley Crossing, 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex), 100 block Patch Street, 200 block Main Street, 500 block Teel Road, 1900 block Harper Road, 200 block Lucas Drive, 100 block Curtis Avenue, 200 block Galleria Plaza
Foot patrol: 360 Prince St. (New River Transit), 400 block Neville Street, 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage) (2)
Harassing phone call: 409 E. Prince St.
Joyriding: Stanaford Road
K-9 unit request: 1732 Harper Road (Kroger), 104 Fourth St., 600 block South Fayette Street (2)
Larceny: Teel Road, Second Street
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (Beckley Judicial Annex) (2)
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Motor vehicle accident with injury: Robert C. Byrd Drive/Pinewood Drive
Overdose: Harper Road
Panhandling: 1320 N. Eisenhower Drive (Golden Corral), Ragland Road/Robert C. Byrd Drive (2)
Person down: 1 Rails to Trails, Nebraska Avenue
Parking complaint: 205 Crescent Road (Crescent Elementary)
Prowler: Reservation Avenue
School zone: 1001 Maxwell Hill Road (Maxwell Hill Elementary)
Shoplifting: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Stolen property: Virginia Street
Suspicious activity: Lewis Ritchie Drive, Larew Avenue, Klaus Street
Suspicious person: Virginia Street/Beckley Avenue, 1 Rails to Trails, Beckwoods Drive
Traffic stop: 1732 Harper Road (Kroger), Johnstown Road/Temple Street, 4200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 1100 block Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 3900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Third Avenue, 100 block Beckley Plaza, 3400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, South Fayette Street/South Jackson Avenue, 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 600 block South Fayette Street, 400 block Third Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Ewart Avenue, Second Street/First Avenue, 300 block Third Avenue, 200 block Crescent Road, Johnstown Road/Kiser Street, 600 block South Fayette Street, Crescent Road/Parkwood Drive, 2000 block Harper Road, South Fayette Street/Booker Street
Transport juvenile: South Kanawha Street
Unknown medical problem: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Unwanted person: Autumn Lane
Vehicle disabled: 2200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 1300 block South Eisenhower Drive
Violation of domestic violence petition: Frontier Street
Wanted person: Robert C. Byrd Drive
