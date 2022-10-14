The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Oct. 13; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Assault: Ninth Street
Attempt to locate: Hargrove Street
Attempted burglary: Crawford Street
Breaking and entering not in progress: Baker Street, South Pike Street, 19 Bypass Plaza (Planet Fitness)
Burglar alarm: 1032 N. Eisenhower Drive (Cell Phone Repair), 2225 S. Kanawha St., Vine Street
Check welfare: Locust Street, Orchard Avenue, Campbell Street
Disturbance: 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments)
Drug investigation: North Kanawha Street/Elkins Street
Extra patrol: 400 block Neville Street, 100 block Johnstown Road, 100 block Randolph Street, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 360 Prince St. (New River Transit), 200 block Neville Street (2), 1 Rails to Trails (3), 100 block Hargrove Street, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (4), 500 block Ewart Avenue, 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (4), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (4), 700 block North Oakwood Avenue, 100 block Eighth Street, 500 block Neville Street (2), 1001 S. Eisenhower Drive (Microtel), 300 block Pike Street
Foot patrol: 500 block Neville Street
Found property: Second Street
K-9 unit request: 100 block New River Park, Reservoir Road, Ninth Street (2), Crawford Street, North Kanawha Street/Elkins Street, 404 Third Ave. (Little General)
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (Beckley Judicial Annex) (2)
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Motor vehicle accident in private lot: 2958 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Davita Dialysis)
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Maxwell Hill Road/Pinewood Drive
Overdose: South Heber Street
Panhandling: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Parking complaint: Emily Street
School zone: 1129 S. Fayette St. (Stratton Elementary)
Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Special assignment: 1001 Maxwell Hill Road (Maxwell Hill Elementary)
Suspicious activity: Reservoir Road, Foster Avenue, 3200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage)
Suspicious person: 100 block Hartley Avenue, Third Avenue
Suspicious vehicle: Eighth Street/Powerline Drive
Traffic light problem: 2200 block Harper Road
Traffic stop: 1700 block Harper Road, Ewart Avenue/Baker Street, 2000 block South Kanawha Street, South Fayette Street/South Eisenhower Drive, 700 block South Eisenhower Drive, 3600 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Front Street, 3604 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little General), 300 block Third Avenue, Rural Acres Drive/Robert C. Byrd Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Locust Street, 3600 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 3600 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 120 Beckley Crossing (TJ Maxx), 3805 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Auto Zone), North Eisenhower Drive/Beckley Crossing, Second Street/Woodlawn Avenue, 100 block South Kanawha Street, 1732 Harper Road (Kroger), 185 Auto Plaza Drive (John Howerton Honda), 404 Third Ave. (Little General), 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital), 2970 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar General)
Vehicle disabled: Robert C. Byrd Drive/Pinewood Drive, 3000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
