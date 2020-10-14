The following calls were made to police agencies on Oct. 13; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
911 hang-up: East Prince Street
Abandoned vehicle: 200 block East C Street
Abnormal lethargy: Milliron Avenue
Assault already occurred: 306 Stanaford Road (BARH)
Breaking and entering in progress: Earwood Street
Burglar alarm: Maxwell Hill Road, 132 Rural Acres Drive (Calloway Heights Baptist Church), 9 Nell Jean Square (Dave's Emporium and Tobacco)
Check welfare: Milliron Avenue, Edwards Street, 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Civil matter: South Eisenhower Drive
Disturbance: 105 Adair St. (Raleigh County Board of Education), Prince Street
Domestic: First Street
Drug violation in progress: 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz)
Follow-up call: East C Street
Found property: Johnstown Road
K9 unit: 1428 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little General)
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Motor vehicle accident: 3600 block Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little General/Subway), 400 block Neville Street, North Kanawha Street/Elkins Street
Motor vehicle accident with injury: 2800 block Ritter Drive, 400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Overdose: 223 S. Heber St. (Budget Inn), Hartley Avenue
Panic/hold alarm: 1219 S. Fayette St.
School zone: 1001 Maxwell Hill Road (Maxwell Hill Elementary), 205 Crescent Road (Crescent Elementary School)
Shoplifting: 1100 block North Eisenhower Drive
Special assignment: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), 100 block Prince Street, 100 block Terrill Street, 100 block Washington Street, 500 block Neville Street, 100 block Ewart Avenue, Rails to Trails, 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 100 block Orchard Aveive, 100 block Beckley Plaza, 100 block Central Avenue, 100 block South Heber Street, 100 block Larew Avenue
Suspicious activity: Williams Street/Clyde Street
Suspicious person: 819 W. Neville St. (Warrenizing Cleaners)
Traffic stop: Johnstown Road/South Kanawha Street, South Fayette Street/Second Street
Unwanted person: 1114 Harper Road (Pagoda Motel)
Vehicle identification number verification: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Violation of domestic violence petition: East C Street
• • •
Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office
Civil assist: Beaver
Civil matter: Princewick, Colcord
Destruction of property: Jonben, Mount Tabor
Disturbance: Crab Orchard, Shady Spring, Sweeneysburg, Rhodell
Found property: Cabell Heights
Larceny: Maple Fork
Motor vehicle accident: Shady Spring
Shoplifting: Stanaford
Stolen vehicle: Sprague
Suspicious activity: Sullivan