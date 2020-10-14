The following calls were made to police agencies on Oct. 13; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

 

Beckley Police Department

911 hang-up: East Prince Street

Abandoned vehicle: 200 block East C Street

Abnormal lethargy: Milliron Avenue

Assault already occurred: 306 Stanaford Road (BARH)

Breaking and entering in progress: Earwood Street

Burglar alarm: Maxwell Hill Road, 132 Rural Acres Drive (Calloway Heights Baptist Church), 9 Nell Jean Square (Dave's Emporium and Tobacco)

Check welfare: Milliron Avenue, Edwards Street, 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

Civil matter: South Eisenhower Drive

Disturbance: 105 Adair St. (Raleigh County Board of Education), Prince Street

Domestic: First Street

Drug violation in progress: 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz)

Follow-up call: East C Street

Found property: Johnstown Road

K9 unit: 1428 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little General)

Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.

Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

Motor vehicle accident: 3600 block Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little General/Subway), 400 block Neville Street, North Kanawha Street/Elkins Street 

Motor vehicle accident with injury: 2800 block Ritter Drive, 400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

Overdose: 223 S. Heber St. (Budget Inn), Hartley Avenue

Panic/hold alarm: 1219 S. Fayette St.

School zone: 1001 Maxwell Hill Road (Maxwell Hill Elementary), 205 Crescent Road (Crescent Elementary School)

Shoplifting: 1100 block North Eisenhower Drive

Special assignment: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), 100 block Prince Street, 100 block Terrill Street, 100 block Washington Street, 500 block Neville Street, 100 block Ewart Avenue, Rails to Trails, 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 100 block Orchard Aveive, 100 block Beckley Plaza, 100 block Central Avenue, 100 block South Heber Street, 100 block Larew Avenue

Suspicious activity: Williams Street/Clyde Street

Suspicious person: 819 W. Neville St. (Warrenizing Cleaners)

Traffic stop: Johnstown Road/South Kanawha Street, South Fayette Street/Second Street

Unwanted person: 1114 Harper Road (Pagoda Motel)

Vehicle identification number verification: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

Violation of domestic violence petition: East C Street

• • •

Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office

Civil assist: Beaver

Civil matter: Princewick, Colcord

Destruction of property: Jonben, Mount Tabor

Disturbance: Crab Orchard, Shady Spring, Sweeneysburg, Rhodell

Found property: Cabell Heights

Larceny: Maple Fork

Motor vehicle accident: Shady Spring

Shoplifting: Stanaford

Stolen vehicle: Sprague

Suspicious activity: Sullivan

