The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Oct. 12; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Attempt to locate: Fayette County, North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Bike patrol: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)
Breaking and entering not in progress: Ridgecrest Avenue
Burglar alarm: Beckwoods Drive (Beckley Housing Authority), Smoot Avenue, Beckley Plaza
Burglary not in progress: Alexander Lane, Miller Street
Check welfare: Ridge Avenue
Civil matter: Smoot Avenue
Counterfeit: Galleria Plaza (Sweetfrog), Robert C. Byrd Drive (Olive Garden)
Destruction of property: Main Street (Executive Manor)
Domestic: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Walgreen's)
Drug violation: 100 block Powerline Drive
Extra patrol: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (4), Neville Street (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage), 100 block Larew Avenue, 400 block Neville Street, North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (2), North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (2), Sisson Street (Means Lumber), 200 block Neville Street, 300 block Neville Street (3), 4300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 1 Rails to Trails, 100 block Autumn Lane, Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School), 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive (2), 100 block Hartley Avenue, 100 block New River Park
Falls: First Street/Second Avenue
Fight: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Follow-up call: South Kanawha Street (Corner Shop)
Foot patrol: 300 block Neville Street, 100 block Main Street (2), 500 block Neville Street
Fraud: Hummingbird Lane
Fugitive from justice: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)
K-9 unit request: 500 block Neville Street
Lost/stolen registration: Ragland Road (U Haul)
Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road
Magistrate detail: Main Street (Beckley Judicial Annex)
Mail run: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)
Motor vehicle accident with entrapment: 4200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Motor vehicle accident with injury: 700 block South Eisenhower Drive
Noise complaint: 200 block Hilton Street
Parking complaint: Prince Street (Compass Counseling)
Pedestrian hit: Prince Street/Robert C. Byrd Drive
Reckless driving: 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive
School zone: South Fayette Street (Stratton Elementary)
Search warrant: Freeman Street
Shoplifting: North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Shots fired: West Cherokee Street, 100 block Pinecrest Drive
Speeding vehicle: Burgess Street
Suspicious activity: Earwood Street, South Fayette Street
Suspicious person: Prince Street (New River Transit), Second Street/First Avenue
Suspicious vehicle: Harper Road (Pagoda Motel), 900 block South Oakwood Avenue
Threats: North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), Porter Street, Grey Flats Road (Beckley Stratton Middle School)
Traffic light problem: North Fayette Street/Prince Street
Traffic stop: Prince Street/Leslie C. Gates Place, 700 block South Fayette Street, Grove Avenue/South Fayette Street, 100 block McCreery Street, 100 block Westmoreland Street, Thomas Street/South Fayette Street, Maplewood Lane/South Fayette Street, South Fayette Street/Barber Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive (Davita Dialysis), Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), 300 block Second Avenue, South Fayette Street
Transport juvenile: Grey Flats Road (Beckley Stratton Middle School)
Unwanted person: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Vagrant: Bostic Avenue/Hartley Avenue
