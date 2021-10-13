The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Oct. 12; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Animal call: Keaton Street
Attempt to serve warrant: Fairlawn Avenue
Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: Raleigh County
Burglar alarm: 1 Park Ave. (City National Bank), South Kanawha Street (Pink Pig), Evergreen Lane, Autumn Lane (Wildwood House Apartments)
Business check: North Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz)
Civil matter: South Fayette Street
Disturbance: Lilly Street/Ellison Avenue, Stanaford Road (Beckley Appalachian Regional Healthcare)
Extra patrol: North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 100 block Church Street (2), 100 block Wildwood Avenue (2), 1800 block Harper Road, Third Avenue, 100 block F Street, Harper Road (Pagoda motel), 100 block Vine Street, 1000 block Woodlawn Avenue, 400 block Neville Street, 1 Rails to Trails, 100 block Powerline Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar General), 100 block Hylton Lane, 100 block Industrial Drive, 2 Rails to Trails, 100 block Main Street
Fight: Mercer Street
Follow-up call: Brammer Street
Foot patrol: 200 block Main Street, 400 block Neville Street, 100 block Ninth Street, 200 block Hargrove Street, 100 block Industrial Drive, Ewart Avenue (Willbrian Apartments), 100 block Beckwoods Drive
Found property: McCreery Street
Fraud: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)
Harassment: Hylton Lane (Chick-Fil-A)
Harassing phone call: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)
Juvenile problems: 100 block Antonio Avenue
Larceny: Freeman Street, Second Street, Prince Street (Beckley Welcome Center)
Loud music/noise: Ewart Avenue (Willbrian Apartments)
Magistrate detail: Main Street
Mail run: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)
Motorcycle complaint: Temple Street/Summers Street
Motor vehicle accident leaving the scene: Park Avenue
Motor vehicle accident with injury: 700 block South Eisenhower Drive
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: 1000 block North Eisenhower Drive
Parking complaint: North Eisenhower Drive (Bill Straub State Farm) (2)
Radar patrol: 100 block Ewart Avenue, 100 block Hull Street
Reckless driving: 4000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Runaway juvenile: Libby Court
Sexual assault not in progress: 500 block Piney Creek Road
Shots fired: 400 block Ewart Avenue
Special assignment: Adair Street (Board of Education)
Stolen vehicle: Ridgecrest Avenue
Suspicious package: Autumn Lane (Wildwood House Apartments)
Suspicious person: 100 block Nebraska Avenue
Threats: Woodlawn Avenue
Traffic stop: 100 block West Neville Street, Second Avenue, Main Street/South Kanawha Street, 700 block South Fayette Street, 200 block North Kanawha Street, South Fayette Street/Maplewood Lane (3), 1 Park Ave. (City National Bank), South Heber Street (Beckley Sanitary Board),100 block Sprague Avenue, 900 block Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 300 block North Eisenhower Drive, Main Street (United National Bank), 100 block Hickory Drive, 100 block East Prince Street, North Eisenhower Drive (CJ's Tobacco and Liquor, 400 block North Eisenhower Drive, 700 block South Kanawha Street, 100 block New River Town Center, 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Prince Street/North Fayette Street, 100 block Piney Avenue, Green Street/G Street, Johnstown Road/South Kanawha Street, F Street/Missouri Avenue
Trespassing: Hargrove Street
Unwanted person: Sisson Street (Means Lumber), Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital Emergency Department)
Wanted person: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)
-----
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Breaking and entering in progress: Beckley, Shady Spring
Burglar alarm: Coal City, Skelton, Wickham
Burglary in progress: Beaver, Sprague
Embezzlement: Harper Park
Fireworks complaint: Soak Creek
Larceny: Beckley, Cirtsville, Harper Park, Shady Spring
Motor vehicle accident with fluids: Crab Orchard
Motor vehicle accident in private lot: Daniels, Sophia
Motor vehicle accident leave the scene: Mabscott
Motor vehicle accident with injury: Irish Mountain
Reckless driver: Grandview
Runaway juvenile: Raleigh
Speeding vehicle: Stanaford
Suspicious activity: Beaver, Grandview, Harper Heights, Princewick
Threats: Dry Hill (2)
Unwanted person: Bradley
Vagrant: Calloway Heights, Shady Spring
Vehicle disabled: Beaver