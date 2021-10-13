The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Oct. 12; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police Department

Animal call: Keaton Street

Attempt to serve warrant: Fairlawn Avenue

Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: Raleigh County

Burglar alarm: 1 Park Ave. (City National Bank), South Kanawha Street (Pink Pig), Evergreen Lane, Autumn Lane (Wildwood House Apartments) 

Business check: North Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz)

Civil matter: South Fayette Street

Disturbance: Lilly Street/Ellison Avenue, Stanaford Road (Beckley Appalachian Regional Healthcare)

Extra patrol: North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 100 block Church Street (2), 100 block Wildwood Avenue (2), 1800 block Harper Road, Third Avenue, 100 block F Street, Harper Road (Pagoda motel), 100 block Vine Street, 1000 block Woodlawn Avenue, 400 block Neville Street, 1 Rails to Trails, 100 block Powerline Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar General), 100 block Hylton Lane, 100 block Industrial Drive, 2 Rails to Trails, 100 block Main Street

Fight: Mercer Street

Follow-up call: Brammer Street

Foot patrol: 200 block Main Street, 400 block Neville Street, 100 block Ninth Street, 200 block Hargrove Street, 100 block Industrial Drive, Ewart Avenue (Willbrian Apartments), 100 block Beckwoods Drive

Found property: McCreery Street

Fraud: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department) 

Harassment: Hylton Lane (Chick-Fil-A)

Harassing phone call: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)

Juvenile problems: 100 block Antonio Avenue

Larceny: Freeman Street, Second Street, Prince Street (Beckley Welcome Center)

Loud music/noise: Ewart Avenue (Willbrian Apartments)

Magistrate detail: Main Street

Mail run: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)

Motorcycle complaint: Temple Street/Summers Street

Motor vehicle accident leaving the scene: Park Avenue

Motor vehicle accident with injury: 700 block South Eisenhower Drive

Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: 1000 block North Eisenhower Drive

Parking complaint: North Eisenhower Drive (Bill Straub State Farm) (2)

Radar patrol: 100 block Ewart Avenue, 100 block Hull Street

Reckless driving: 4000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

Runaway juvenile: Libby Court

Sexual assault not in progress: 500 block Piney Creek Road

Shots fired: 400 block Ewart Avenue

Special assignment: Adair Street (Board of Education)

Stolen vehicle: Ridgecrest Avenue

Suspicious package: Autumn Lane (Wildwood House Apartments)

Suspicious person: 100 block Nebraska Avenue

Threats: Woodlawn Avenue

Traffic stop: 100 block West Neville Street, Second Avenue, Main Street/South Kanawha Street, 700 block South Fayette Street, 200 block North Kanawha Street, South Fayette Street/Maplewood Lane (3), 1 Park Ave. (City National Bank), South Heber Street (Beckley Sanitary Board),100 block Sprague Avenue, 900 block Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 300 block North Eisenhower Drive, Main Street (United National Bank), 100 block Hickory Drive, 100 block East Prince Street, North Eisenhower Drive (CJ's Tobacco and Liquor, 400 block North Eisenhower Drive, 700 block South Kanawha Street, 100 block New River Town Center, 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Prince Street/North Fayette Street, 100 block Piney Avenue, Green Street/G Street, Johnstown Road/South Kanawha Street, F Street/Missouri Avenue

Trespassing: Hargrove Street

Unwanted person: Sisson Street (Means Lumber), Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital Emergency Department)

Wanted person: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)

-----

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

Breaking and entering in progress: Beckley, Shady Spring

Burglar alarm: Coal City, Skelton, Wickham

Burglary in progress: Beaver, Sprague

Embezzlement: Harper Park

Fireworks complaint: Soak Creek

Larceny: Beckley, Cirtsville, Harper Park, Shady Spring

Motor vehicle accident with fluids: Crab Orchard

Motor vehicle accident in private lot: Daniels, Sophia

Motor vehicle accident leave the scene: Mabscott

Motor vehicle accident with injury: Irish Mountain

Reckless driver: Grandview

Runaway juvenile: Raleigh

Speeding vehicle: Stanaford

Suspicious activity: Beaver, Grandview, Harper Heights, Princewick

Threats: Dry Hill (2)

Unwanted person: Bradley

Vagrant: Calloway Heights, Shady Spring

Vehicle disabled: Beaver

