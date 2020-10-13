The following calls were made to police agencies on Oct. 12; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

 

Beckley Police Department

Attempt to locate: Raleigh County

Attempt to serve warrant: 100 block Tommy Creek

Burglar alarm: Wickham Avenue

Check welfare: Main Street

Civil matter: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Destruction of property: Bostic Avenue, East E Street, Adkins Street

Disturbance: Harper Road, South Fayette Street/Beaver Avenue, Hargrove Street (2), 10th Street

Domestic: Central Avenue

Drug violation not in progress: Temple Street/Powerline Drive

Fraud: Garfield Street

K9 unit: 100 block Corridor L

Larceny: East Prince Street, Harper Road

Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.

Motor vehicle accident: 3700 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

Prowler: Timber Ridge Drive

School zone: 205 Crescent Road (Crescent Elementary School), 1001 Maxwell Hill Road (Maxwell Hill Elementary), South Fayette Street (Stratton Elementary School)

Sexual assault not in progress: Harper Road

Shoplifting: North Eisenhower Drive

Special assignment: 300 block Woodlawn Avenue, 100 block Vine Street, 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive (3), 300 block East E Street, 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowes)

Speeding vehicle: South Fayette Street

Suspicious activity: Harper Road, 200 block North Eisenhower Drive, 200 block Russell Street

Suspicious package: Harper Road

Traffic stop: East Prince Street/Nebraska Avenue, 500 block South Fayette Street, Beckley Crossing (Hobby Lobby), 2400 block South Kanawha Street, Maxwell Hill Road/Teel Road, 100 block Ragland Road, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 3066 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Wendy's), 300 block South Fayette Street, 2014 Harper Road (Super 8 Hotel), 2000 block Harper Road, 4500 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

Tree down: mile marker 48 Interstate 77 northbound

• • •

Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office

Burglary: Surveyor

Destruction of property: Tolleytown

Disturbance: Sullivan, Sophia, Stanaford, Odd, Tolleytown, Beaver, Rock Creek, Prosperity, Rhodell

Motor vehicle accident: Beaver, Harper Heights, Glen Daniel

Stolen vehicle: Maple Fork, Beckley

Suspicious activity: Mabscott, Surveyor

Suspicious person: Bradley, Sprague

Suspicious vehicle: MacArthur

Unwanted person: Cool Ridge

