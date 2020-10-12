The following calls were made to police agencies on Oct. 11; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
911 hang-up: Leslie C. Gates Place
Attempt to locate: Brethren Road
Burglary not in progress: Grant Street
CPR adult: Harper Road
Check welfare: 2001 Harper Road (Omelet Shoppe), 700 block North Eisenhower Drive
Civil matter: Harper Road
Disturbance: Harper Road
Domestic: Azzara Avenue, 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD), Junction Street
Drug violation not in progress: Woodlawn Avenue/Springdale Avenue
DUI investigation: North Eisenhower Drive
Follow-up call: Maple Fork Road, Harper Road
Foot patrol: 400 block Neville Street (2)
Found property: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Harassment: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)
Intoxicated person: 400 block Neville Street
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.
Missing person: Westwood Drive
Motor vehicle accident: 1732 Harper Road (Kroger), 4200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 1300 block Harper Road
Motor vehicle accident leave the scene: Harper Road
Open door/window: Wickham Avenue, Edgewood Drive
Parking complaint: North Oakwood Avenue
Shoplifting: North Eisenhower Drive
Shooting: Galleria Plaza
Special assignment: 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 200 block South Heber Street, 1100 block South Eisenhower Drive, 1501 S. Eisenhower Drive (2 Brothers Collision Wrecker), 100 Third Ave., 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive (2), 100 block Larew Avenue (2), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowes) (2), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 500 block Neville Street (2), 100 block Church Street, 200 block Woodlawn Avenue
Stolen property: North Eisenhower Drive
Suspicious activity: 300 block Second Avenue, Beckley Crossing
Suspicious vehicle: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Traffic stop: 1600 block Harper Road, 100 block Johnstown Road, Harper Road/Sunrise Avenue, 622 Johnstown Road (Little General), 801 N. Kanawha St. (Beckley Newspapers), mile marker 44 Interstate 77 northbound, South Kanawha Street, 700 block North Kanawha Street
Vehicle disabled: Ewart Avenue/West Neville Street
Vehicle identification number verification: Mercer County
• • •
Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office
Disturbance: Cool Ridge, Calloway Heights
Motor vehicle accident: Bradley, Tams, Harper Heights, Cool Ridge
Reckless driver: Cool Ridge (2)
Shots fired: Stover, Crow
Suspicious activity: Sophia, MacArthur, Beckley
Suspicious person: Crab Orchard, Mabscott
Unwanted person: MacArthur
Vehicle disabled: Bradley