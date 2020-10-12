The following calls were made to police agencies on Oct. 11; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

 

Beckley Police Department

911 hang-up: Leslie C. Gates Place

Attempt to locate: Brethren Road

Burglary not in progress: Grant Street

CPR adult: Harper Road

Check welfare: 2001 Harper Road (Omelet Shoppe), 700 block North Eisenhower Drive

Civil matter: Harper Road

Disturbance: Harper Road

Domestic: Azzara Avenue, 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD), Junction Street

Drug violation not in progress: Woodlawn Avenue/Springdale Avenue

DUI investigation: North Eisenhower Drive

Follow-up call: Maple Fork Road, Harper Road

Foot patrol: 400 block Neville Street (2) 

Found property: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Harassment: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)

Intoxicated person: 400 block Neville Street

Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.

Missing person: Westwood Drive

Motor vehicle accident: 1732 Harper Road (Kroger), 4200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 1300 block Harper Road

Motor vehicle accident leave the scene: Harper Road

Open door/window: Wickham Avenue, Edgewood Drive

Parking complaint: North Oakwood Avenue

Shoplifting: North Eisenhower Drive

Shooting: Galleria Plaza

Special assignment: 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 200 block South Heber Street, 1100 block South Eisenhower Drive, 1501 S. Eisenhower Drive (2 Brothers Collision Wrecker), 100 Third Ave., 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive (2), 100 block Larew Avenue (2), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowes) (2), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 500 block Neville Street (2), 100 block Church Street, 200 block Woodlawn Avenue

Stolen property: North Eisenhower Drive

Suspicious activity: 300 block Second Avenue, Beckley Crossing

Suspicious vehicle: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Traffic stop: 1600 block Harper Road, 100 block Johnstown Road, Harper Road/Sunrise Avenue, 622 Johnstown Road (Little General), 801 N. Kanawha St. (Beckley Newspapers), mile marker 44 Interstate 77 northbound, South Kanawha Street, 700 block North Kanawha Street

Vehicle disabled: Ewart Avenue/West Neville Street

Vehicle identification number verification: Mercer County

• • •

Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office

Disturbance: Cool Ridge, Calloway Heights

Motor vehicle accident: Bradley, Tams, Harper Heights, Cool Ridge 

Reckless driver: Cool Ridge (2)

Shots fired: Stover, Crow

Suspicious activity: Sophia, MacArthur, Beckley

Suspicious person: Crab Orchard, Mabscott

Unwanted person: MacArthur

Vehicle disabled: Bradley

