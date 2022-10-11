The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Oct. 10; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police Department

No report provided.

 

--- 

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

911 hangup: Wickham

Burglar alarm: Shady Spring

Burglary not in progress: Beaver, Cool Ridge

Extra patrol: Princewick, Rock Creek

Fight: Cool Ridge

Fight not in progress: Sophia

Fraud: Bradley

Motor vehicle accident leaving the scene: Bradley

Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Prosperity 

No driver's license: Beckley

Reckless driver: Harper Heights 

Shoplifting: Bradley, MacArthur 

Suspicious activity: Crab Orchard, Bradley

Suspicious person: Beckley

Suspicious vehicle: Fitzpatrick, Beaver

Traffic stop: Coal City, Beckley

Unwanted person: Beckley

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video