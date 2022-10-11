The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Oct. 10; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
No report provided.
---
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
911 hangup: Wickham
Burglar alarm: Shady Spring
Burglary not in progress: Beaver, Cool Ridge
Extra patrol: Princewick, Rock Creek
Fight: Cool Ridge
Fight not in progress: Sophia
Fraud: Bradley
Motor vehicle accident leaving the scene: Bradley
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Prosperity
No driver's license: Beckley
Reckless driver: Harper Heights
Shoplifting: Bradley, MacArthur
Suspicious activity: Crab Orchard, Bradley
Suspicious person: Beckley
Suspicious vehicle: Fitzpatrick, Beaver
Traffic stop: Coal City, Beckley
Unwanted person: Beckley
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.