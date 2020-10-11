The following calls were made to police agencies on Oct. 10; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

 

Beckley Police Department

Assist other department: Myers Avenue

Burglar alarm: Witherspoon Street

Burglary in progress: Wickham Avenue

Check welfare: Autumn Lane, Ball Street, 200 block South Heber Street, South Vance Drive

Disturbance: Harper Road, South Heber Street

DUI investigation: Clarence W Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 100 block Main Street

Drug investigation: Powerline Drive/Clyde Street

Escort: 100 block Hager Street

Follow-up call: Hargrove Street

Foot patrol: 100 block South Heber Street, 500 block Neville Street

Found property: McGinnis Street

Larceny: Hancock Street

Loud music/noise: South Kanawha Street, Reservoir Road

Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (2)

Mental problem: Ball Street

Motor vehicle accident: 1700 block Sullivan Road

Motor vehicle accident leave the scene: Stanaford Road

Motor vehicle accident with injury: Robert C. Byrd Drive/Neville Street

911 hangup: Johnstown Road, Main Street

Panic/hold alarm: Dove Lane

Parking complaint: Ewart Avenue

Possible DUI: Harper Road

Runaway juvenile: Ellison Avenue

Shots fired: 300 block Dixie Avenue, Stanaford Road

Special assignment: 100 block Church Street, Cranberry Creek Center, Fox Sparrow Road, 100 block South Heber Street, 100 block West Hendricks Street, 100 block Larew Avenue, 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive (4), 400 block Neville Street, 500 block Neville Street, 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage), 100 block Northwestern Avenue, Rails to Trails, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), 200 block Second Street, 100 block Sunrise Avenue, 300 block Third Avenue, 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex)

Stolen property: Rails to Trails

Suspicious activity: Bypass Plaza, North Eisenhower Drive

Suspicious person: College Avenue

Threats: City Avenue, Hart Street

Traffic stop: 100 block Central Avenue, Citizens Drive, 500 block Clarence W Meadows Memorial Boulevard, North Eisenhower Drive, 800 block North Eisenhower Drive, 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 400 block South Fayette Street, 1900 block Harper Road, Mason Street/North Kanawha Street, 100 block Pikeview Drive, 300 block Prince Street (2), 2500 Robert C. Byrd Drive, Temple Street/Scott Avenue

Unwanted person: Cannaday Street

Violation of domestic violence petition: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Cheddar's restaurant)

Warrant served: 200 block South Heber Street

------

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

Burglary: Cool Ridge

Disturbance: Beaver (2), Bradley (3), Crab Orchard, Daniels, Ghent, Harper Heights, Maple Fork, Sophia

Motor vehicle accident: Fitzpatrick, Ghent, Glen Daniel, Shady Spring, Stanaford, Sullivan

Shoplifting: Bradley, Glen Daniel

Stolen property: Dorothy

Stolen vehicle: Colcord

Suspicious activity: Bradley, Crab Orchard, Mabscott

Suspicious person: Beckley Junction

Unwanted person: Bradley (2)

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags