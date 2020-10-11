The following calls were made to police agencies on Oct. 10; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Assist other department: Myers Avenue
Burglar alarm: Witherspoon Street
Burglary in progress: Wickham Avenue
Check welfare: Autumn Lane, Ball Street, 200 block South Heber Street, South Vance Drive
Disturbance: Harper Road, South Heber Street
DUI investigation: Clarence W Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 100 block Main Street
Drug investigation: Powerline Drive/Clyde Street
Escort: 100 block Hager Street
Follow-up call: Hargrove Street
Foot patrol: 100 block South Heber Street, 500 block Neville Street
Found property: McGinnis Street
Larceny: Hancock Street
Loud music/noise: South Kanawha Street, Reservoir Road
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (2)
Mental problem: Ball Street
Motor vehicle accident: 1700 block Sullivan Road
Motor vehicle accident leave the scene: Stanaford Road
Motor vehicle accident with injury: Robert C. Byrd Drive/Neville Street
911 hangup: Johnstown Road, Main Street
Panic/hold alarm: Dove Lane
Parking complaint: Ewart Avenue
Possible DUI: Harper Road
Runaway juvenile: Ellison Avenue
Shots fired: 300 block Dixie Avenue, Stanaford Road
Special assignment: 100 block Church Street, Cranberry Creek Center, Fox Sparrow Road, 100 block South Heber Street, 100 block West Hendricks Street, 100 block Larew Avenue, 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive (4), 400 block Neville Street, 500 block Neville Street, 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage), 100 block Northwestern Avenue, Rails to Trails, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), 200 block Second Street, 100 block Sunrise Avenue, 300 block Third Avenue, 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex)
Stolen property: Rails to Trails
Suspicious activity: Bypass Plaza, North Eisenhower Drive
Suspicious person: College Avenue
Threats: City Avenue, Hart Street
Traffic stop: 100 block Central Avenue, Citizens Drive, 500 block Clarence W Meadows Memorial Boulevard, North Eisenhower Drive, 800 block North Eisenhower Drive, 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 400 block South Fayette Street, 1900 block Harper Road, Mason Street/North Kanawha Street, 100 block Pikeview Drive, 300 block Prince Street (2), 2500 Robert C. Byrd Drive, Temple Street/Scott Avenue
Unwanted person: Cannaday Street
Violation of domestic violence petition: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Cheddar's restaurant)
Warrant served: 200 block South Heber Street
------
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Burglary: Cool Ridge
Disturbance: Beaver (2), Bradley (3), Crab Orchard, Daniels, Ghent, Harper Heights, Maple Fork, Sophia
Motor vehicle accident: Fitzpatrick, Ghent, Glen Daniel, Shady Spring, Stanaford, Sullivan
Shoplifting: Bradley, Glen Daniel
Stolen property: Dorothy
Stolen vehicle: Colcord
Suspicious activity: Bradley, Crab Orchard, Mabscott
Suspicious person: Beckley Junction
Unwanted person: Bradley (2)