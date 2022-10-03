The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Oct. 1; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Breaking and entering in progress: South Fayette Street
Burglar alarm: Harper Road, 105 Morton Ave.
Burglary not in progress: City Avenue
Check welfare: 4289 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Olive Garden)
Disturbance: 222 Hargrove St., G Street
Domestic: South Oakwood Avenue, Mills Avenue (2), Carriage Drive
Drug violation in progress: Hylton Lane
Domestic violence petition served: South Railroad Avenue
Eloped/walked away: Harper Road
Extra patrol: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (4), 100 block Randolph Street, 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage), 500 block Neville Street (2), 100 block Randolph Street, 1900 block Harper Road (2), 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments), 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex), 200 block Woodlawn Avenue, 100 block City Avenue, 100 block Beckley Plaza, 100 block Springdale Avenue, North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (3), North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (3), North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (3), 100 block Teel Road, 1 Rails to Trails (2), 100 block Temple Street, 100 Adair St. (New River Park) (2), 100 block Larew Avenue, 1900 block Harper Road (2), 500 block Neville Street, 100 block Clyde Street, 100 block Woodlawn Avenue, 100 block Virginia Street, 200 block Carriage Drive
Foot patrol: 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage)
K-9 unit request: 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block South Oakwood Avenue, Johnstown Road/Hargrove Street
Larceny: Lauren Avenue, Hargrove Street
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (Beckley Judicial Annex) (2)
Motor vehicle accident with fluids: 700 block South Eisenhower Drive
Motor vehicle accident with injury: Robert C. Byrd Drive/Plaza Center
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: 3000 block Harper Road, 100 block South Fayette Street, 400 block Neville Street (2)
Panhandling: 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive (Golden Corral), Robert C. Byrd Drive
Possible DUI: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Pursuit: South Oakwood Avenue
Reckless driving: Ritter Drive
Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Special assignment: 200 Armory Drive (Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center)
Suspicious activity: Hager Street
Suspicious person: Manor Drive, 300 block Third Avenue
Suspicious vehicle: Robert C. Byrd Drive, Johnstown Road, Ewart Avenue
Traffic stop: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), 1924 Harper Road (Quality Inn), 100 block Ellison Avenue, 200 block Second Street, Beaver Avenue/West Virginia Street, 400 block Third Avenue (2), South Fayette Street/Second Street, 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 700 block South Eisenhower Drive, City Avenue/South Oakwood Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Third Avenue, 300 block Third Avenue (2), Robert C. Byrd Drive/South Oakwood Avenue, 200 block Third Avenue, 1800 block Harper Road, 600 block South Fayette Street, Johnstown Road/Kiser Street, Johnstown Road/Hargrove Street, 300 block South Fayette Street
Trespassing: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
