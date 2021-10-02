The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Oct. 1; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police Department

Burglar alarm: Business Street (Alpha Rental Properties), North Fayette Street, Harper Road (C. Adam Toney Tires), Hawksbury Terrace, South Oakwood Avenue (Coca-Cola Bottling Company) (2), Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply)

Check welfare: 400 block South Eisenhower Drive, 200 block New River Drive

Civil matter: Sunrise Avenue

Disturbance: East Prince Street, 300 block Third Avenue

Domestic: Rural Acres Drive, Virginia Street

Extra patrol: 100 block Beckley Plaza (2), 100 block E Street, North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (2), North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (2), North Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), 100 block Ewart Avenue, South Fayette Street (Stratton Elementary School), 100 block Hargrove Street, 1900 block Harper Road, 2000 block Harper Road, 100 block Hillpark Drive (3), 100 block Hull Street, 300 block Neville Street, 500 block Neville Street (3), 100 block Patch Street, Prince Street, Rails to Trails (3), Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 100 block Woodlawn Avenue

Follow-up call: Beckwoods Drive, Clyde Street, Harper Road, Russell Street

Foot patrol: 500 block Neville Street

Intoxicated person: 580 Ritter Drive (Patriot Motor Inn)

Larceny: Elkins Street

Lost property: Hill Street

Loud music/noise: Crawford Street, Reservoir Road

Magistrate detail: Main Street

Mail run: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)

Missing person: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Motor vehicle accident: North Eisenhower Drive (CVS pharmacy), 3400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 4000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

Motor vehicle accident in parking lot: North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)

Motor vehicle accident with injury: 2000 block Harper Road

Panic/hold alarm: Ellison Avenue

Parking complaint: 600 block Temple Street

Reckless driver: mile marker 44 Interstate 77 northbound

Runaway juvenile: 100 block Ninth Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Old Eccles Road

School zone: Maxwell Hill Road (Maxwell Hill Elementary)

Special assignment: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Gabriel Brothers), Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School)

Suspicious person: East Prince Street

Threats: Stanaford Road (Beckley Appalachian Regional Healthcare Hospital)

Traffic stop: Crescent Road/Parkwood Drive, Ewart Avenue/Wyoming Avenue, 1900 block Harper Road, 2100 block Harper Road (2), South Kanawha Street/Johnstown Road (2), 1000 block South Kanawha Street, Neville Street/Woodlawn Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive (CVS pharmacy), Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), 3100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Second Street/South Fayette Street, Third Avenue

Unwanted person: East Prince Street

Vehicle disabled: Hull Street/Prince Street

Warrant served: Hunter Street (2), Mercer Street (3)

