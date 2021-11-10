The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Nov. 9; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police Department

Assist other department: Teel Road

Attempt to locate: Antonio Avenue/Terrill Street

Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: South Eisenhower Drive (Homeless Shelter), 100 block Allen Avenue

Attempt to serve warrant: Hart Street, Main Street (Executive Manor Apartments)

Brandishing: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Burger King)

Burglar alarm: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply) (3), Willow Lane, Galleria Plaza (Qdoba Mexican Restaurant), South Eisenhower Drive, Autumn Lane (Wildwood House Apartments), Willow Lane (Raleigh County Community Action)

Burglary in progress: Temple Street, City Avenue

Check welfare: Stanaford Road (2), 100 block Cova Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Veterans Avenue, South Fayette Street

Civil matter: Hager Street (Abram-King Apartments), Beckley Crossing (Kroger)

CPR adult: Bostic Avenue

Disturbance: Mason Street

Domestic: Highland Street

Extra patrol: North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (3), North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (3), North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (3), 100 block Burgess Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), Harper Road (Raleigh General Hosptial), New River Drive (Moose Lodge), North Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 500 block Neville Street (downtown area), Earwood Street/South Heber Street, 100 block Frontier Street, 100 block Woodlawn Avenue, 1 Rails to Trails (2), 100 block Woodlawn Avenue (2),100 block New River Park, 400 block Neville Street, 100 block Hager Street, Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex), 100 block Patch Street, South Kanawha Street (Black Knight municipal park) (2), 100 block City Avenue, 1900 block Harper Road, Hargrove Street

Foot patrol: 400 block Neville Street

Found property: Third Avenue (Beckley Fire Department Station 1)

Fraud: Nell Jean Square

Harassing phone call: South Fayette Street

Juvenile problems: Ball Street

Larceny: South Eisenhower Drive (Raleigh County Sheriff's Office)

Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road

Mail run: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)

Motor vehicle accident with injury: mile marker 50.5 Interstate 77 southbound

Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: 2800 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 4200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, South Eisenhower Drive/Burmeister Avenue

Overdose: City Avenue

Shoplifting: North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2)

Suspicious activity: King Street

Suspicious person: Edgewood Drive

Suspicious vehicle: Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital), South Eisenhower Drive (Dollar General)

Traffic stop: Bostic Avenue/Klaus Street, Harper Road/Hickory Drive, Harper Road (Little General/Subway), 2700 block Robert C. Byrd Drive (2), 100 block Veterans Avenue (2), mile marker 42 Interstate 77 northbound, mile marker 42 Interstate 77 southbound, 200 block Harper Road, 1200 block North Eisenhower Drive, 100 block Pinewood Drive

Unwanted person: South Oakwood Avenue

Warrant served: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department) 

Wildlife call: 900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

------

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

Breaking and entering: Calloway Heights

Burglar alarm: Beckley, Daniels, Soak Creek, Coal City, Crab Orchard, Bradley

Burglary: Beckley, Ghent, Midway, White Oak, Soak Creek

Destruction of property: Prosperity

Disturbance: Shady Spring, Stanaford, Fitzpatrick, Harper Heights

Harassment: Egeria

Illegal burn: Slab Fork

Larceny: Beckley 

Loud music/noise: Bolt

Motor vehicle accident: Prosperity, Shady Spring, Beaver

Prowler: Soak Creek, Mabscott

Reckless driver: Crab Orchard

Shoplifting: MacArthur

Suspicious activity: Bradley, Maple Fork

Suspicious person: Beckley, Crab Orchard, Beaver

Suspicious vehicle: Bradley

Threats: Glen White 

Unwanted person: Cool Ridge, MacArthur

Vehicle disabled: Beckley

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video