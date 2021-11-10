The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Nov. 9; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Assist other department: Teel Road
Attempt to locate: Antonio Avenue/Terrill Street
Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: South Eisenhower Drive (Homeless Shelter), 100 block Allen Avenue
Attempt to serve warrant: Hart Street, Main Street (Executive Manor Apartments)
Brandishing: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Burger King)
Burglar alarm: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply) (3), Willow Lane, Galleria Plaza (Qdoba Mexican Restaurant), South Eisenhower Drive, Autumn Lane (Wildwood House Apartments), Willow Lane (Raleigh County Community Action)
Burglary in progress: Temple Street, City Avenue
Check welfare: Stanaford Road (2), 100 block Cova Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Veterans Avenue, South Fayette Street
Civil matter: Hager Street (Abram-King Apartments), Beckley Crossing (Kroger)
CPR adult: Bostic Avenue
Disturbance: Mason Street
Domestic: Highland Street
Extra patrol: North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (3), North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (3), North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (3), 100 block Burgess Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), Harper Road (Raleigh General Hosptial), New River Drive (Moose Lodge), North Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 500 block Neville Street (downtown area), Earwood Street/South Heber Street, 100 block Frontier Street, 100 block Woodlawn Avenue, 1 Rails to Trails (2), 100 block Woodlawn Avenue (2),100 block New River Park, 400 block Neville Street, 100 block Hager Street, Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex), 100 block Patch Street, South Kanawha Street (Black Knight municipal park) (2), 100 block City Avenue, 1900 block Harper Road, Hargrove Street
Foot patrol: 400 block Neville Street
Found property: Third Avenue (Beckley Fire Department Station 1)
Fraud: Nell Jean Square
Harassing phone call: South Fayette Street
Juvenile problems: Ball Street
Larceny: South Eisenhower Drive (Raleigh County Sheriff's Office)
Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road
Mail run: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)
Motor vehicle accident with injury: mile marker 50.5 Interstate 77 southbound
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: 2800 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 4200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, South Eisenhower Drive/Burmeister Avenue
Overdose: City Avenue
Shoplifting: North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2)
Suspicious activity: King Street
Suspicious person: Edgewood Drive
Suspicious vehicle: Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital), South Eisenhower Drive (Dollar General)
Traffic stop: Bostic Avenue/Klaus Street, Harper Road/Hickory Drive, Harper Road (Little General/Subway), 2700 block Robert C. Byrd Drive (2), 100 block Veterans Avenue (2), mile marker 42 Interstate 77 northbound, mile marker 42 Interstate 77 southbound, 200 block Harper Road, 1200 block North Eisenhower Drive, 100 block Pinewood Drive
Unwanted person: South Oakwood Avenue
Warrant served: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)
Wildlife call: 900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Breaking and entering: Calloway Heights
Burglar alarm: Beckley, Daniels, Soak Creek, Coal City, Crab Orchard, Bradley
Burglary: Beckley, Ghent, Midway, White Oak, Soak Creek
Destruction of property: Prosperity
Disturbance: Shady Spring, Stanaford, Fitzpatrick, Harper Heights
Harassment: Egeria
Illegal burn: Slab Fork
Larceny: Beckley
Loud music/noise: Bolt
Motor vehicle accident: Prosperity, Shady Spring, Beaver
Prowler: Soak Creek, Mabscott
Reckless driver: Crab Orchard
Shoplifting: MacArthur
Suspicious activity: Bradley, Maple Fork
Suspicious person: Beckley, Crab Orchard, Beaver
Suspicious vehicle: Bradley
Threats: Glen White
Unwanted person: Cool Ridge, MacArthur
Vehicle disabled: Beckley