The following calls were made to police agencies on Nov. 7; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
No report provided.
---------
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Burglary: Sprague
Destruction of property: Bradley (2)
Disturbance: Beaver, Bradley, Daniels, MacArthur, Midway, Raleigh, Shady Spring
Larceny: Beckley, Stanaford
Motor vehicle accident: Cabell Heights, Coal City, Odd, Surveyor
Shoplifting: MacArthur (2)
Suspicious person: Daniels, MacArthur