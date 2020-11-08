The following calls were made to police agencies on Nov. 7; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

 

Beckley Police Department

No report provided.

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

Burglary: Sprague

Destruction of property: Bradley (2)

Disturbance: Beaver, Bradley, Daniels, MacArthur, Midway, Raleigh, Shady Spring

Larceny: Beckley, Stanaford

Motor vehicle accident: Cabell Heights, Coal City, Odd, Surveyor

Shoplifting: MacArthur (2)

Suspicious person: Daniels, MacArthur

