The following calls were made to police agencies on Nov. 4; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
911 hang-up: Bair Street
Assault in progress: South Heber Street
Assist other department: Clyde Street, North Eisenhower Drive (CVS Pharmacy), Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital)
Attempted suicide: Fairlawn Avenue
Burglar alarm: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply), City Avenue, North Eisenhower Drive (Golden Corral), North Heber Street (federal office building), Industrial Drive (Grand Home Furnishings)
Burglary in progress: College Avenue
Check welfare: Prince Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Veterans Avenue, North Eisenhower Drive (One Stop), 400 block Stanaford Road
City ordinance: 400 block Orchard Avenue
Civil matter: Hager Street (Abram-King Apts.)
Disturbance: Stanaford Road (BARH), South Kanawha Street
Fire alarm: South Fayette Street
Intoxicated person: Harper Road (Little General/Burger King)
Juvenile problems: 100 block Wilson Street
K9 unit: Veterans Avenue (Beckley Veterans Hospital)
Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road
Magistrate detail: Main Street
Mail run: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)
Missing person: East Main Street (YMCA)
Motor vehicle accident: 300 block Beckley Plaza, Second Street/South Fayette Street, Hargrove Street, South Eisenhower Drive (2 Brothers Collision Wrecker)
Motor vehicle accident with injury: 300 block Teel Road
Pedestrian hit: South Eisenhower Drive (Pine Haven)
Person down: Johnstown Road
Reckless driver: Stanaford Road/North Eisenhower Drive
Residency check: Park Avenue
Runaway juvenile: North Fayette Street
School zone: Crescent Road (Crescent Elementary School), South Fayette Street (Stratton Elementary School), Maxwell Hill Road (Maxwell Hill Elementary School)
Shoplifting: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar General)
Special assignment: 100 block Larew Avenue, 100 block Mool Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (3), 400 block Neville Street, 100 block Hull Street, 100 block Teel Road, 100 block Scott Avenue, 600 block South Fayette Street, 1900 block Harper Road, South Fayette Street, 1900 block Harper Road, Rails to Trails, Harper Road (Super 8 Hotel), 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 100 block Beckwoods Drive, 1900 block Harper Road
Suspicious person: Goldcrest Drive, 1000 block South Oakwood Avenue, 1000 block Johnstown Road, Ellison Avenue/Robert C. Byrd Drive
Suspicious vehicle: 100 block City Avenue
Threats: Harper Road (Econolodge), Bypass Plaza (Aldi)
Traffic stop: Church Street/Minnesota Avenue, South Kanawha Street/Main Street, 300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, South Fayette Street/Antonio Avenue, 500 block South Fayette Street, Neville Street/First Avenue, 800 block Johnstown Road, Third Avenue (Little General)
Unwanted person: Asper Drive
• • •
Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office
Disturbance: Naoma, Prosperity
Loud music: Pemberton, Blue Jay
Motor vehicle accident: Harper Heights (2), MacArthur, Irish Mountain, Grandview, Daniels, Mount Tabor
Reckless driver: Beaver
Road hazard: Sophia
Suspicious activity: Crab Orchard, Sprague, Bradley
Suspicious person: Skelton, Calloway Heights
Suspicious vehicle: Daniels, Beaver (2)
Unwanted person: Sweeneysburg