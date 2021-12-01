The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Nov. 30; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Attempt to serve warrant: Autumn Lane (Wildwood House Apartments)
Burglar alarm: Second Street, Harper Road (Advance Auto Parts) (2)
Check welfare: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Child abuse/neglect: Temple Street
Civil matter: Hartley Avenue, Stanaford Road (Beckley Appalachian Regional Healthcare)
Deceased/find body: Mankin Avenue
Extra patrol: North Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 100 block Hickory Drive, 1 Rails to Trails (2), 1200 block North Eisenhower Drive, 100 block Hillcrest Drive, 100 block Orchard Avenue (Bowling Addition), Neville Street (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage), 1900 block Harper Road (hotels) (3), 100 block Woodlawn Avenue, 500 block Neville Street (downtown), Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex), 100 block Larew Avenue, 100 block Woodcrest Drive, 100 block Bailey Avenue, 200 block Third Avenue, 100 block Prince Street, South Kanawha Street (Historic Black Knight Municipal Park), Adair Street (New River Park), 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive (3), 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block Industrial Drive (5), 200 block Hargrove Street, Ewart Avenue (Willbrian Apartments), 700 block Wildwood Avenue, North Eisenhower Drive (Freedom Skate Park), 1200 block North Eisenhower Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 200 block South Heber Street, 100 block Hillcrest Drive, 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive
Fight: East Main Street
Follow-up call: Autumn Lane (Wildwood House Apartments), Daniel Street
Found property: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department), Harper Road (Enterprise)
Intoxicated person: 3300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Joyriding: Main Street (Executive Manor Apartments)
Larceny: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department), Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital), Hargrove Street
Loud music/noise: Mason Street
Magistrate detail: Main Street
Mail run: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)
Motor vehicle accident with injury: 2400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: 100 block Rural Acres Drive, Hubbard Street/Robert C. Byrd Drive, 300 block South Eisenhower Drive
Parking complaint: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar General)
Reckless driver: 100 block Pinewood Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive (Calacino's Pizza)
School zone: Park Avenue (Park Middle School)
Shoplifting: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar General)
Solicitation: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)
Suspicious activity: Hargrove Street, 4400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Suspicious person: 200 block Hargrove Street, Third Avenue/Park Avenue, South Kanawha Street
Threats: Maxwell Hill Road
Traffic stop: Russell Street/Jefferson Street, 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Veterans Avenue (3), Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard/Levels Lane, 2700 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Johnstown Road, Johnstown Road/North Eisenhower Drive, 1600 block Harper Road, 200 block Prince Street, 600 block South Fayette Street, 4500 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2000 block South Kanawha Street, 3100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 600 block Johnstown Road, 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Unwanted person: Robert C. Byrd Drive (GoMart)
Warrant served: 3200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Neville Street (Beckley Police Department) (2)
------
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Abandoned vehicle: Surveyor
Burglary in progress: Beaver
Burglary not in progress: MacArthur
Destruction of property: Pettry Bottom
Disturbance: Eccles
Larceny: Daniels
Motor vehicle accident leave the scene: Bradley
Motor vehicle accident with fluids: Grandview
Stolen vehicle: Grandview
Suspicious person: Eccles
Threats: Sophia
Traffic stop: Sophia
Vehicle disabled: Skelton