The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Nov. 29; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police Department

911 hang-up: North Pike Street

Assault: Pikeview Drive

Assist other department: Ellison Avenue

Attempt to serve warrant: Autumn Lane, Mason Street

Attempted breaking and entering: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Brandishing: Hargrove Street

Burglar alarm: 4303 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply), 8 Dogwood Lane, 201 Templeview Drive (United Methodist Temple), 4261 Robert C. Byrd Drive (United National Bank), 228 Crawford St. 

Burglary not in progress: Autumn Lane

Civil matter: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department) (2), Allen Avenue

Disturbance: Third Avenue

Domestic: Vine Street, Crescent Road

Domestic violence petition served: Mason Street

Extra patrol: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (4), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (3), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (3), 1 Rails to Trails (2), 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 4303 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply), 4072 Robert C. Byrd Drive (McDonald's), 100 block Beckley Plaza, 1000 block Scott Avenue, 300 block Woodlawn Avenue, 100 block Antonio Avenue, 400 block Neville Street, 100 block Beckley Crossing, 2400 S. Kanawha St. (Historic Black Knight Municipal Park), 100 Adair St. (New River Park), South Heber Street/Neville Street, 100 block Woodcrest Drive, 100 block Autumn Lane, 100 block Appalachian Drive, 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments)

False pretense: Jefferson Street

Fight: Ellison Avenue

Follow-up call: Beckley Avenue, 102 Beckley Ave., 150 Autumn Lane (Wildwood House Apartments)

Foot patrol: 400 block Neville Street

Larceny: South Kanawha Street

Loud music/noise: Hargrove Street

Magistrate detail: Main Street

Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: 217 S. Heber St. (Beckley Community United Methodist Church)

Overdose: Harper Road, New River Town Center, Neville Street

Panic/hold alarm: South Eisenhower Drive

Pursuit: South Fayette Street/Beaver Avenue

Reckless driver: mile marker 124 Interstate 64 eastbound 

Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)

Suspicious activity: Autumn Lane, South Vance Drive

Suspicious vehicle: City Avenue, South Heber Street (Charles House)

Tobacco violations: Gray Flats Road

Traffic stop: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 1700 block Harper Road (2), Second Street/Third Avenue, 2000 block Harper Road, Neville Street/Third Avenue, 400 block Third Avenue, 500 block Woodlawn Avenue, Johnstown Road/Hargrove Street, 600 block Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 100 block Stanaford Road, 400 block Stanaford Road, 600 block South Fayette Street, South Fayette Street/Barber Avenue, Stanaford Road/Ragland Road, 200 block Stanaford Road, Burgess Street/South Oakwood Avenue, 400 block South Kanawha Street, 700 block South Kanawha Street, Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard/Pine Lodge Road, 622 Johnstown Road (Little General), Johnstown Road/South Kanawha Street, 1400 block North Eisenhower Drive, 1320 N. Eisenhower Drive (Golden Corral), South Fayette Street/Mills Avenue, 800 block North Kanawha Street

Vehicle disabled: 1300 block South Eisenhower Drive, 400 block Stanaford Road

Violation of domestic violence petition: Mason Street

Warrant served: Neville Street

-------

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

Attempt to serve warrant: Beckley

Breaking and entering: Beaver

Burglar alarm: Clear Creek

Burglary not in progress: Mill Creek

Disturbance: Dry Hill

Possible DUI: Glen Daniel=

Found property: Beaver

Larceny: Beaver

Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Shady Spring

Motor vehicle accident with injury: Daniels

Possible DUI: Glen Daniel

Reckless driver: White Oak

Shots fired: Calloway Heights

Suspicious vehicle: Glen Morgan

Threats: Lanark

Unwanted person: Soak Creek

Vehicle disabled: Mabscott

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video