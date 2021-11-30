The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Nov. 29; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
911 hang-up: North Pike Street
Assault: Pikeview Drive
Assist other department: Ellison Avenue
Attempt to serve warrant: Autumn Lane, Mason Street
Attempted breaking and entering: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Brandishing: Hargrove Street
Burglar alarm: 4303 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply), 8 Dogwood Lane, 201 Templeview Drive (United Methodist Temple), 4261 Robert C. Byrd Drive (United National Bank), 228 Crawford St.
Burglary not in progress: Autumn Lane
Civil matter: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department) (2), Allen Avenue
Disturbance: Third Avenue
Domestic: Vine Street, Crescent Road
Domestic violence petition served: Mason Street
Extra patrol: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (4), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (3), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (3), 1 Rails to Trails (2), 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 4303 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply), 4072 Robert C. Byrd Drive (McDonald's), 100 block Beckley Plaza, 1000 block Scott Avenue, 300 block Woodlawn Avenue, 100 block Antonio Avenue, 400 block Neville Street, 100 block Beckley Crossing, 2400 S. Kanawha St. (Historic Black Knight Municipal Park), 100 Adair St. (New River Park), South Heber Street/Neville Street, 100 block Woodcrest Drive, 100 block Autumn Lane, 100 block Appalachian Drive, 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments)
False pretense: Jefferson Street
Fight: Ellison Avenue
Follow-up call: Beckley Avenue, 102 Beckley Ave., 150 Autumn Lane (Wildwood House Apartments)
Foot patrol: 400 block Neville Street
Larceny: South Kanawha Street
Loud music/noise: Hargrove Street
Magistrate detail: Main Street
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: 217 S. Heber St. (Beckley Community United Methodist Church)
Overdose: Harper Road, New River Town Center, Neville Street
Panic/hold alarm: South Eisenhower Drive
Pursuit: South Fayette Street/Beaver Avenue
Reckless driver: mile marker 124 Interstate 64 eastbound
Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Suspicious activity: Autumn Lane, South Vance Drive
Suspicious vehicle: City Avenue, South Heber Street (Charles House)
Tobacco violations: Gray Flats Road
Traffic stop: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 1700 block Harper Road (2), Second Street/Third Avenue, 2000 block Harper Road, Neville Street/Third Avenue, 400 block Third Avenue, 500 block Woodlawn Avenue, Johnstown Road/Hargrove Street, 600 block Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 100 block Stanaford Road, 400 block Stanaford Road, 600 block South Fayette Street, South Fayette Street/Barber Avenue, Stanaford Road/Ragland Road, 200 block Stanaford Road, Burgess Street/South Oakwood Avenue, 400 block South Kanawha Street, 700 block South Kanawha Street, Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard/Pine Lodge Road, 622 Johnstown Road (Little General), Johnstown Road/South Kanawha Street, 1400 block North Eisenhower Drive, 1320 N. Eisenhower Drive (Golden Corral), South Fayette Street/Mills Avenue, 800 block North Kanawha Street
Vehicle disabled: 1300 block South Eisenhower Drive, 400 block Stanaford Road
Violation of domestic violence petition: Mason Street
Warrant served: Neville Street
-------
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Attempt to serve warrant: Beckley
Breaking and entering: Beaver
Burglar alarm: Clear Creek
Burglary not in progress: Mill Creek
Disturbance: Dry Hill
Found property: Beaver
Larceny: Beaver
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Shady Spring
Motor vehicle accident with injury: Daniels
Possible DUI: Glen Daniel
Reckless driver: White Oak
Shots fired: Calloway Heights
Suspicious vehicle: Glen Morgan
Threats: Lanark
Unwanted person: Soak Creek
Vehicle disabled: Mabscott