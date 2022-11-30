The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Nov. 28; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
BECKLEY POLICE
DEPARTMENT
Attempt to locate: Harper Road, 200 Veterans Ave. (VA Medical Center)
Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: Beckley Plaza
Burglar alarm: 1310 N. Eisenhower Drive (Logans Roadhouse)
Burglary in progress: Cannaday Street
Check welfare: Pine Street
Civil matter: Mason Street, Truman Avenue
Destruction of property: Campbell Street, South Fayette Street
Domestic: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Drug violation in progress: Pine Street
Extra patrol: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (3), 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz) (2), 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage) (4), 2 Rails to Trails (3), 1 Rails to Trails, 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School), 10 Appalachian Drive (Lewis Nissan), 500 block Neville Street, 104 Kiser St. (Beckley City Police Department garage) (2), 110 Beckley Crossing (Hobby Lobby), 100 block Beckley Crossing, 1900 block Harper Road (3), 100 block Pine Street, 300 block Woodlawn Avenue, 300 block Beckley Plaza (2), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (7), 1939 Harper Road (Travelodge), 1909 Harper Road (Smart Hotel) (3), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam’s Club) (6), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe’s) (6), 100 block Hager Street, 200 block Woodlawn Avenue, 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 100 block Patch Street, 100 block New River Drive, Truman Avenue, 200 Galleria Plaza (Marquee Cinemas), 300 block Maxwell Hill Road, 100 Adair St. (New River Park)
Found property: Keaton Street, 103 S. Eisenhower Drive (Pinehaven Homeless Shelter)
Indecent exposure: Ewart Avenue (Willbrian Apartments)
Juvenile problems: Park Avenue, Larceny: North Kanawha Street
K-9 unit request: Cannaday Street, Pine Street, Harper Road
Larceny: Orchard Avenue
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Maxwell Hill Road/Robert C. Byrd Drive
Noise complaint: Reservoir Road
Panic/hold alarm: Granville Avenue
Parking violation: Pine Street
School zone: 1129 S. Fayette St. (Stratton Elementary)
Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Shots fired: First Avenue/Second Street
Stolen property: South Heber Street
Suspicious activity: South Fayette Street, Ridgecrest Avenue, 103 S. Eisenhower Drive (Pinehaven Homeless Shelter), Appalachian Drive, Truman Avenue (2)
Suspicious person: Third Avenue, Springdale Avenue/King Street, E Street, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Suspicious vehicle: Appalachian Drive
Threats: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), North Eisenhower Drive, Campbell Street
Traffic stop: Prince Street/Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), Robert C. Byrd Drive/Locust Street, 1100 block West Neville Street, 500 block South Fayette Street, 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 4200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Market Road, 100 block Mercer Street, 300 block Fourth Street, Beaver Avenue/South Fayette Street, 3604 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little General), 1500 block Harper Road
Unwanted person: 105 Truman Ave.
Raleigh County
Sheriff’s Office
Breaking and entering in progress: Lester
Burglar alarm: Glen Daniel, Prosperity
Extra patrol: Beckley, Mabscott, Harper Park
Harassment: Princewick
Loud music/noise: Mount Tabor
Motor vehicle accident with fluids: Beckley
Motor vehicle accident with injury: Dry Creek, Beaver
Shoplifting: Bradley, Crab Orchard
Suspicious person: Bradley, Bradley
Suspicious vehicle: Beaver
Traffic stop: Beaver
Unwanted person: Beaver
