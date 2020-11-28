The following calls were made to police agencies on Nov. 27; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Assault already occurred: South Fayette Street, Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)
Assist other department: Eighth Street
Burglar alarm: Granville Avenue, Piney Avenue
Check welfare: 1200 block North Eisenhower Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive (Papa John's Pizza)
Civil assist: 100 block Pinewood Drive
Civil matter: East C Street
Destruction of property: Ewart Avenue/Patton Drive, South Fayette Street
Disturbance: North Eisenhower Drive (Mountaineer Mattress), Johnstown Road (Manor House Apartments), Lewis Ritchie Drive (2), 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive
Drug violation in progress: Harper Road
Escort: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)
Found property: North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Larceny: South Eisenhower Drive (Dollar General)
Lost/stolen registration: Bero Avenue
Magistrate detail: Main Street
Motor vehicle accident: 1900 block Harper Road
911 hangup: Lewis Ritchie Drive
Shots fired: Fulton Avenue
Special assignment: 100 block Beckwoods Drive, North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), Ewart Avenue (Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine), South Fayette Street, Harper Road (Super 8 hotel), Harper Road, 100 block Larew Avenue, 500 block Neville Street (2), Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), Sunrise Avenue/Forrest Avenue, 100 block Woodlawn Avenue
Stolen property: Fourth Street
Suspicious activity: Neville Street (First Baptist Church of Beckley)
Suspicious person: North Heber Street/Main Street
Suspicious vehicle: Adair Street (New River Park), City Avenue, 3400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Traffic stop: 1900 block Harper Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2600 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex)
Trespassing: Harper Road (Pagoda Motel)
Vagrant: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dr Pepper bottling plant)
-------
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
No report provided.