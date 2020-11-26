The following calls were made to police agencies on Nov. 25; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Assault already occurred: Stanaford Road (BARH Hospital)
Assist other department: Edgewood Drive, Hartley Avenue
Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: Cannaday Street
Brandishing: Ewart Avenue (Willbrian Apartments)
Breaking and entering not in progress: apartment on Hargrove Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Burglar alarm: Bypass Plaza (2), North Eisenhower Drive (CVS Pharmacy), Kanawha Street (Hall of Fame)
Burglary in progress: 200 block North Fayette Street, Laurel Terrace
Burglary not in progress: Hargrove Street
Business check: Earwood Street
Check welfare: Circle Street, Dexter Avenue, 100 block Roosevelt Street
Civil matter: apartment on Junction Street
Custody complaint: Westmoreland Street
Destruction of property: 400 block South Fayette Street, Lincoln Street
Disturbance: Autumn Lane (Wildwood House Apartments)
Domestic: North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), Hull Street
Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road
Magistrate detail: Main Street
Mail run: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)
Motor vehicle accident in parking lot: North Eisenhower Drive (CVS Pharmacy)
Motor vehicle accident with injury: Johnstown Road
Motor vehicle accident leave the scene: Harper Road (Comac)
911 hangup: apartment on North Fayette Street, South Fayette Street
Noise complaint: apartment on City Avenue, Grant Street, South Oakwood Avenue
Panhandling: New River Town Center (Wasabi Fusion)
Shots fired: South Kanawha Street (Heart of God Ministries)
Special assignment: 100 block Beckwoods Drive, 100 block Cannaday Street, North Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), Harper Road (Super 8 hotel), Hylton Lane (Courtyard By Marriott), 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 500 block North Lilly Drive, Neville Street (downtown area), Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Stolen property: apartment on South Vance Drive
Suspicious person: 600 block Nebraska Avenue
Threats: Ewart Avenue (Willbrian Apartments)
Traffic stop: Beaver Avenue/South Fayette Street, 1200 block South Eisenhower Drive, South Fayette Street/Beaver Avenue, South Fayette Street/Maplewood Lane, South Fayette Street (Family Dollar store), 400 block South Fayette Street, Harper Road/Homewood Drive, South Kanawha Street/Massey Street, 300 block Neville Street, Second Street/Third Avenue, Third Avenue/Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block Walker Avenue
Vehicle disabled: 300 block Rural Acres Drive
Vehicle fire: South Kanawha Street (Heart of God Ministries)
Warrant served: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)
--------
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
ATVs: Sprague
Burglary: Fairdale
Destruction of property: Beaver, Cool Ridge
Disturbance: Grandview (2), MacArthur, Mill Creek
Larceny: Beckley, Sweeneysburg
Loud music/noise: Pemberton
Motor vehicle accident: Beaver (2), Bradley, Daniels, Dry Hill, Harper Heights, Rock Creek, Tams
Parking complaint: Pemberton
Prowler: Bradley
Shots fired: Harper Heights (2), Sophia
Stolen vehicle: Beaver
Suspicious activity: Calloway Heights, Prosperity (2)
Suspicious person: Beckley, Calloway Heights
Trespassing: Crab Orchard
Unwanted person: Coal City
Vehicle disabled: Beckley, Mabscott