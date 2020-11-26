The following calls were made to police agencies on Nov. 25; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

 

Beckley Police Department

Assault already occurred: Stanaford Road (BARH Hospital)

Assist other department: Edgewood Drive, Hartley Avenue

Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: Cannaday Street

Brandishing: Ewart Avenue (Willbrian Apartments)

Breaking and entering not in progress: apartment on Hargrove Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)

Burglar alarm: Bypass Plaza (2), North Eisenhower Drive (CVS Pharmacy), Kanawha Street (Hall of Fame)

Burglary in progress: 200 block North Fayette Street, Laurel Terrace

Burglary not in progress: Hargrove Street

Business check: Earwood Street

Check welfare: Circle Street, Dexter Avenue, 100 block Roosevelt Street

Civil matter: apartment on Junction Street

Custody complaint: Westmoreland Street

Destruction of property: 400 block South Fayette Street, Lincoln Street

Disturbance: Autumn Lane (Wildwood House Apartments)

Domestic: North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), Hull Street

Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road

Magistrate detail: Main Street

Mail run: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)

Motor vehicle accident in parking lot: North Eisenhower Drive (CVS Pharmacy)

Motor vehicle accident with injury: Johnstown Road

Motor vehicle accident leave the scene: Harper Road (Comac)

911 hangup: apartment on North Fayette Street, South Fayette Street

Noise complaint: apartment on City Avenue, Grant Street, South Oakwood Avenue

Panhandling: New River Town Center (Wasabi Fusion)

Shots fired: South Kanawha Street (Heart of God Ministries)

Special assignment: 100 block Beckwoods Drive, 100 block Cannaday Street, North Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), Harper Road (Super 8 hotel), Hylton Lane (Courtyard By Marriott), 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 500 block North Lilly Drive, Neville Street (downtown area), Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)

Stolen property: apartment on South Vance Drive

Suspicious person: 600 block Nebraska Avenue

Threats: Ewart Avenue (Willbrian Apartments)

Traffic stop: Beaver Avenue/South Fayette Street, 1200 block South Eisenhower Drive, South Fayette Street/Beaver Avenue, South Fayette Street/Maplewood Lane, South Fayette Street (Family Dollar store), 400 block South Fayette Street, Harper Road/Homewood Drive, South Kanawha Street/Massey Street, 300 block Neville Street, Second Street/Third Avenue, Third Avenue/Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block Walker Avenue

Vehicle disabled: 300 block Rural Acres Drive

Vehicle fire: South Kanawha Street (Heart of God Ministries)

Warrant served: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)

--------

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

ATVs: Sprague

Burglary: Fairdale

Destruction of property: Beaver, Cool Ridge

Disturbance: Grandview (2), MacArthur, Mill Creek

Larceny: Beckley, Sweeneysburg

Loud music/noise: Pemberton

Motor vehicle accident: Beaver (2), Bradley, Daniels, Dry Hill, Harper Heights, Rock Creek, Tams

Parking complaint: Pemberton

Prowler: Bradley

Shots fired: Harper Heights (2), Sophia

Stolen vehicle: Beaver

Suspicious activity: Calloway Heights, Prosperity (2)

Suspicious person: Beckley, Calloway Heights

Trespassing: Crab Orchard

Unwanted person: Coal City

Vehicle disabled: Beckley, Mabscott

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video