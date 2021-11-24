The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Nov. 23; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Alarm: Maxwell Hill Road
Attempt to locate: Harvey Drive
Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: Airport Road (Southern Regional Jail)
Burglar alarm: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply), Second Street (Mad Hatters), South Eisenhower Drive (Dr. Rahim), Lark Place, West C Street, South Fayette Street (Stratton Elementary School)
Check welfare: 2200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Harper Road (Super 8 hotel), 100 block Withrow Loop, Mills Avenue
Civil matter: Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital)
Destruction of property: Mason Street
Disturbance: Hargrove Street, Second Street (Mad Hatters Club)
Domestic: Antonio Avenue, Beckwoods Drive
Domestic violence petition served: Jerome Van Meter Drive
Extra patrol:1200 block North Eisenhower Drive, Maplewood Lane, 100 block Hargrove Street, 100 block Simpkins Street, Main Street (2), 100 block Patch Street, Ewart Avenue (Willbrian Apartments), North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), Adair Street (New River Park), 100 block McCulloch Drive, 100 block Beckwoods Drive, North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 100 bock Galleria Plaza
Follow-up call: Harper Road (Little General/Burger King), Jasper Drive, Rural Acres Drive
Foot patrol: Harper Road (First Century Bank)
Found property: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department) (2)
Fraud: Harper Road (Howard Johnson)
Harassing phone call: South Fayette Street
Larceny: 100 block Pinecrest Drive
Magistrate detail: Main Street (2)
Mail run: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)
Missing person: Bluefield Lane
Motor vehicle accident with injury: South Eisenhower Drive/Burmeister Avenue
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: 300 block South Eisenhower Drive, 400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Out of control: Withrow Loop (Crisis Unit)
Overdose: Ewart Avenue (Willbrian Apartments)
Pursuit: 200 block Bailey Avenue
Shoplifting: North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (3)
Suspicious activity: Lode Drive, Harper Road (Quality Inn)
Suspicious person: Reservation Avenue, Beckley Crossing (Kroger)
Traffic stop: 200 block Bailey Avenue, 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive, 200 block Bailey Avenue
Warrant served: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)