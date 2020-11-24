The following calls were made to police agencies on Nov. 23; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Abandoned vehicle: Ninth Street
Breaking and entering not in progress: City Avenue
Burglar alarm: Grey Flats Road (2), Maplewood Lane, Olympia Drive, North Eisenhower Drive
Burglary not in progress: Wilson Street, Springdale Avenue
Business check: Harper Road (Little Brick House)
Check welfare: Valley Road, South Oakwood Avenue/Walker Avenue
Civil matter: Mercer Street
Destruction of property: Ellison Avenue
Disturbance: City Avenue
Domestic: Beckley Avenue
Harassment: Knolls Drive
Loud music/noise: 100 block Mason Street, Reservoir Road
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Motor vehicle accident: Scott Avenue/Saunders Avenue, 700 block South Eisenhower Drive
Panic/hold alarm: Harper Road
Runaway juvenile: Eagles Road
Sexual assault not in progress: Teel Road
Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), Nell Jean Square
Special assignment: Third Avenue, 100 block Hargrove Street, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (3), 100 block South Fayette Street, 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex), 100 block Pinewood Drive, 100 block Mool Avenue, 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (2), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (2), 100 block Antonio Avenue, 1000 block Maxwell Hill Road, 100 block Hartley Avenue, New Jersey Avenue, 300 block Ellison Avenue
Stolen property: North Highland Drive
Structure fire: 3600 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Suspicious activity: Lancaster Street, 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School), East Prince Street, Crescent Road
Suspicious person: Earwood Street
Threats: Harper Road (Pagoda Motel)
Transport prisoner: Prince Street
Traffic stop: South Fayette Street (2), 400 block Prince Street, 800 block North Eisenhower Drive, 300 block Ragland Road
• • •
Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office
Burglary: Shady Spring, Pluto, Dry Hill (2), Mount Tabor
Disturbance: Daniels (2), Sophia, Beaver (2), Mabscott, Glen Daniel, Shady Spring
Larceny: Beaver
Motor vehicle accident: Shady Spring, Tams, Cool Ridge, Hinton
Shoplifting: MacArthur (2), Rock Creek
Suspicious person: Shady Spring