The following calls were made to police agencies on Nov. 21; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

 

Beckley Police Department

(Beckley Police Department has declined to provide locations for this list.)

12:06 a.m. threats

12:32 a.m. foot patrol

12:34 a.m. assault already occurred

12:53 a.m. harassment

1:19 a.m. special assignment

1:20 a.m. loud music/noise

2:20 a.m. burglar alarm

2:38 a.m. special assignment

3:01 a.m. noise complaint

3:05 a.m. suspicious person

3:23 a.m. vehicle disabled

3:37 a.m. traffic stop

4:32 a.m. special assignment

4:55 a.m. brandishing

5:14 a.m. suspicious vehicle

6:10 a.m. special assignment

6:19 a.m. special assignment

6:30 a.m. assault already occurred

6:31 a.m. noise complaint

6:56 a.m. traffic stop

7:06 a.m. burglar alarm

7:15 a.m. traffic stop

7:29 a.m. traffic stop

8:16 a.m. traffic stop

8:20 a.m. traffic stop

8:37 a.m. traffic stop

9:03 a.m. traffic stop

9:59 a.m. motor vehicle accident leave the scene

10:57 a.m. civil matter

11:10 a.m. found property

12:05 p.m. attempt to locate

12:18 p.m. overdose

12:42 p.m. suspicious activity

1:02 p.m. traffic stop

1:25 p.m. destruction of property

2:08 p.m. hit and run

2:36 p.m. suspicious activity

2:52 p.m. intruder

4:08 p.m. falls

4:21 p.m. check welfare

4:36 p.m. burglar alarm

5:46 p.m. suspicious activity

5:30 p.m. motor vehicle accident

6:13 p.m. traffic stop

6:39 p.m. traffic stop

6:42 p.m. motor vehicle accident with injury

6:50 p.m. check welfare

7:17 p.m. unwanted person

7:54 p.m. obstructing

8:22 p.m. suspicious activity

8:57 p.m. magistrate detail

9:29 p.m. domestic violence petition served

9:33 p.m. impersonating an officer

9:47 p.m. burglar alarm

10:10 p.m. suspicious person

11:01 p.m. special assignment

11:07 p.m. loud music/noise

11:38 p.m. special assignment

--------

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

Breaking and entering: Fitzpatrick

Burglary: Cool Ridge

Disturbance: Bolt, Coal City, Daniels, Ghent, Raleigh, White Oak

Motor vehicle accident: Daniels, Ghent, Helen

Suspicious activity: Harper Heights

Suspicious person: Beckley Junction, Wickham

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video