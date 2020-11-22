The following calls were made to police agencies on Nov. 21; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
(Beckley Police Department has declined to provide locations for this list.)
12:06 a.m. threats
12:32 a.m. foot patrol
12:34 a.m. assault already occurred
12:53 a.m. harassment
1:19 a.m. special assignment
1:20 a.m. loud music/noise
2:20 a.m. burglar alarm
2:38 a.m. special assignment
3:01 a.m. noise complaint
3:05 a.m. suspicious person
3:23 a.m. vehicle disabled
3:37 a.m. traffic stop
4:32 a.m. special assignment
4:55 a.m. brandishing
5:14 a.m. suspicious vehicle
6:10 a.m. special assignment
6:19 a.m. special assignment
6:30 a.m. assault already occurred
6:31 a.m. noise complaint
6:56 a.m. traffic stop
7:06 a.m. burglar alarm
7:15 a.m. traffic stop
7:29 a.m. traffic stop
8:16 a.m. traffic stop
8:20 a.m. traffic stop
8:37 a.m. traffic stop
9:03 a.m. traffic stop
9:59 a.m. motor vehicle accident leave the scene
10:57 a.m. civil matter
11:10 a.m. found property
12:05 p.m. attempt to locate
12:18 p.m. overdose
12:42 p.m. suspicious activity
1:02 p.m. traffic stop
1:25 p.m. destruction of property
2:08 p.m. hit and run
2:36 p.m. suspicious activity
2:52 p.m. intruder
4:08 p.m. falls
4:21 p.m. check welfare
4:36 p.m. burglar alarm
5:46 p.m. suspicious activity
5:30 p.m. motor vehicle accident
6:13 p.m. traffic stop
6:39 p.m. traffic stop
6:42 p.m. motor vehicle accident with injury
6:50 p.m. check welfare
7:17 p.m. unwanted person
7:54 p.m. obstructing
8:22 p.m. suspicious activity
8:57 p.m. magistrate detail
9:29 p.m. domestic violence petition served
9:33 p.m. impersonating an officer
9:47 p.m. burglar alarm
10:10 p.m. suspicious person
11:01 p.m. special assignment
11:07 p.m. loud music/noise
11:38 p.m. special assignment
--------
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Breaking and entering: Fitzpatrick
Burglary: Cool Ridge
Disturbance: Bolt, Coal City, Daniels, Ghent, Raleigh, White Oak
Motor vehicle accident: Daniels, Ghent, Helen
Suspicious activity: Harper Heights
Suspicious person: Beckley Junction, Wickham