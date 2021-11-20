The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Nov. 19; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Attempt to locate: Raleigh County
Attempted suicide: Raleigh County
Burglar alarm: 123 Beckley Crossing (Sally Beauty Supply) (2)
Civil matter: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Custody complaint: Church Street
Deceased/find body: Rice Street
Disturbance: Beckley Plaza, Clyde Street, Grey Flats Road, Hylton Lane, Sandstone Drive, Westline Drive
Domestic violence petition served: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department) (2)
Extra patrol: 100 Adair St. (New River Park), 100 block Beckwoods Drive, 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments) (3), 1900 block Harper Road (2), 100 block Hartley Avenue, 100 block Hickory Drive, 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 300 block Neville Street, 100 block Ninth Street, Rails to Trails (2), 3604 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little General/Subway on Sprague Hill), 500 block Woodlawn Avenue
Follow-up call: Hager Street, Woodlawn Avenue
Found property: Edward Court, Price Street, Rice Street
Fraud: Elkins Street
Harassing phone call: North Heber Street
Larceny: Fifth Street
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Motor vehicle accident with fluids: North Kanawha Street/Robert C. Byrd Drive
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: North Kanawha Street/Robert C. Byrd Drive
Motor vehicle accident with injury: 1400 block North Eisenhower Drive
School zone: 205 Crescent Road (Crescent Elementary School), 1001 Maxwell Hill Road (Maxwell Hill Elementary School), 212 Park Ave. (Park Middle School)
Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), 2970 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar General Store)
Special assignment: Ragland Road
Suspicious person: Neville Street
Suspicious vehicle: Pine Street
Traffic stop: Bostic Avenue/Hager Street, 100 block Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard, Fourth Street/Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2004 Harper Road (Shell Station), 200 block Neville Street, 2300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive (2), 4000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Veterans Avenue (4), 100 block Rural Acres Drive, Rural Acres Drive/North Eisenhower Drive, 110 Stanaford Road, Third Avenue/Neville Street, 300 block Third Avenue, 404 Third Ave. (Little General), 100 block Veterans Avenue
Transport mental: 306 Stanaford Road (Beckley Appalachian Regional Healthcare Hospital)
Vehicle disabled: Pikeview Drive/North Heights Road
Warrant served: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department) (2)